Kvitova beats Bertens for 3rd Madrid Open title

MADRID – Petra Kvitova outlasted Kiki Bertens 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-3 to claim a record third Madrid Open title on Saturday.
The two-time Wimbledon winner celebrated the hard-fought match when Bertens hit a backhand long on the final point after nearly three hours.
Kvitova previously won on the Madrid clay in 2011 and 2015. This third win took the Czech’s career total to 24 titles, including four in the first five months of 2018.
The final was evenly contested, with both players getting three breaks each while saving many more chances.
The key moment came when Bertens appeared to have swung the momentum back in her favor by pulling back a break in the third set, only for Kvitova to strike right back and recover the advantage for a 5-3 lead. She served out for the championship.
“It feels great, it does not matter if it is the first, second or third title,” Kvitova said.
The roof of the Caja Magica was closed without play being interrupted when it began raining in the second set.
On the men’s side, Dominic Thiem beat Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the final.
The fifth-seeded Thiem arrived at the semifinals after dealing top-ranked Rafael Nadal his first loss on clay in a year.
Thiem beat the sixth-seeded Anderson after breaking both of his first service games in each set.
He will play second-seeded Alexander Zverev or Denis Shapovalov in Sunday’s final.
MADRID – Second-seeded Alexander Zverev eased past fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-4 to win the Madrid Open on Sunday, claiming his second title in a week.
The German broke Thiem’s opening service games in each set and didn’t give his Austrian rival a single break chance to win in 1 hour, 19 minutes.
Zverev won his eighth career title and second of the season after also winning the Munich Open last weekend.
“It is unbelievable,” Zverev said. “This is my third Masters 1000 and I am only 21 years old. It has been an amazing journey.”
Zverev dominated the entire week in the Spanish capital, not losing a single set en route to victory.
Thiem lost his second consecutive final at the Caja Magica. He avenged last year’s final loss to Rafael Nadal by beating him in Friday’s quarterfinals for the Spaniard’s first clay-court loss in a year.
Zverev started strongly when Thiem conceded his first service game with a costly double fault.
Serving to close out the first set, Zverev trailed 0-30 but used his big serve to force deuce and finally closed out the point when Thiem’s return sailed long.
Zverev started the second set in similar fashion, hitting a deep forehand that Thiem could only send into the net on the final point of his service game to fall behind a break.
It was Zverev’s second win in six meetings with Thiem.
PARIS – Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has withdrawn from the French Open because of a left knee injury.
The former Australian Open runner-up from France says in a video posted on his Twitter account that he has not recovered following surgery.
The 37th-ranked Tsonga has not played since losing in the semifinals at the Open Sud de France in February.
The French Open starts on May 27 at Roland Garros.