Serena Williams’ coach says she will return for French Open

ROME (AP) Serena Williams’ coach says she will play the French Open beginning in two weeks.
The tournament will mark the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s first major since returning to the tour from maternity leave.
Coach Patrick Mouratoglou tells the WTA tour’s website, “Serena will play the French Open to win it.”
Williams returned to the tour briefly this year, after a 14-month absence to give birth to her daughter. But she withdrew from last week’s Madrid Open and this week’s Italian Open.
Mouratoglou says when Williams arrived to train with him in France late last month, “We realized that she was not ready yet. The time she lost after the delivery with all the medical issues she had to go through, was missing.”
Mouratoglou adds, “That is the reason why we decided to skip Madrid and Rome as she needed five weeks to be perfectly ready. … I am very satisfied and confident that she will be ready for Roland Garros.”
Williams, a three-time French Open champion, has not played since a first-round loss to Naomi Osaka in March at the Miami Open.
Roland Garros starts on May 27.
—
More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis
ROME (AP) Stan Wawrinka is still struggling to regain his form following surgery on his left knee.
Playing his first match since February, the three-time Grand Slam champion lost to 55th-ranked Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-4 Sunday in the first round of the Italian Open.
Wawrinka committed 30 unforced errors to Johnson’s 17, was broken once in each set and failed to take advantage of his only two break opportunities.
Wawrinka was operated on in August – twice – and returned in January at the Australian Open, where he was eliminated in the second round by Tennys Sandgren. He then retired from a match against 193rd-ranked Ilya Ivashka in Marseille, France, in February, citing a left knee injury.
Also on the red clay of the Foro Italico, Italian wild card Lorenzo Sonego had strong fan support as he came back from a set down to defeat Adrian Mannarino 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Meanwhile, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova withdrew from the tournament citing a muscular injury that occurred during a grueling three-set win over Kiki Bertens in Saturday’s Madrid Open final – her second title in two weeks after also taking the Prague Open.
“After these incredible two weeks of tennis my body needs to rest and recuperate,” Kvitova said.
The women’s tournament at the Foro Italico starts Monday.
It’s the last Masters 100 event before the May 27-June 10 French Open
—
More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis
MADRID (AP) Dominic Thiem beat Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the Madrid Open final on Saturday.
The fifth-seeded Thiem arrived at the semifinals after dealing top-ranked Rafael Nadal his first loss on clay in a year.
Thiem beat the sixth-seeded Anderson after breaking both of his first service games in each set.
He will play second-seeded Alexander Zverev or Denis Shapovalov in Sunday’s final.
The Austrian will be seeking his second ATP title of the season and his 10th overall.
Petra Kvitova goes after her third Madrid Open title when she plays Kiki Bertens in the women’s final later on Saturday.