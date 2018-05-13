AP Images

Zverev beats Thiem to win Madrid Open

Associated PressMay 13, 2018, 7:13 PM EDT
MADRID – Second-seeded Alexander Zverev eased past fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-4 to win the Madrid Open on Sunday, claiming his second title in a week.

The German broke Thiem’s opening service games in each set and didn’t give his Austrian rival a single break chance to win in 1 hour, 19 minutes.

Zverev won his eighth career title and second of the season after also winning the Munich Open last weekend.

“It is unbelievable,” Zverev said. “This is my third Masters 1000 and I am only 21 years old. It has been an amazing journey.”

Zverev dominated the entire week in the Spanish capital, not losing a single set en route to victory.

Thiem lost his second consecutive final at the Caja Magica. He avenged last year’s final loss to Rafael Nadal by beating him in Friday’s quarterfinals for the Spaniard’s first clay-court loss in a year.

Zverev started strongly when Thiem conceded his first service game with a costly double fault.

Serving to close out the first set, Zverev trailed 0-30 but used his big serve to force deuce and finally closed out the point when Thiem’s return sailed long.

Zverev started the second set in similar fashion, hitting a deep forehand that Thiem could only send into the net on the final point of his service game to fall behind a break.

It was Zverev’s second win in six meetings with Thiem.

On Saturday, Petra Kvitova beat Kiki Bertens in three sets to win the women’s title.

Nishikori beats Lopez at Italian Open for 1st win in 3 weeks


Associated PressMay 15, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
ROME (AP) Looking to revise his clay-court game ahead of Roland Garros, Kei Nishikori defeated Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (5), 6-4 Monday in the first round of the Italian Open.

It was Nishikori’s first victory since reaching the final of the Monte Carlo Masters last month. In his previous two matches, Nishikori retired against Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in Barcelona and lost to Novak Djokovic in Madrid.

Nishikori hit only 18 winners to Lopez’s 26 but had fewer unforced errors – 19 to 31.

Lopez argued with the chair umpire after losing a point in which he thought the ball bounced twice before Nishikori hit a half volley.

The 24th-ranked Nishikori will next face third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov.

Also on the red clay of the Foro Italico, 10th-seeded Pablo Carrena Busta beat Jared Donaldson 6-4, 3-6, 6-0.

In women’s action, Johanna Konta defeated 17th-seeded Magdalena Rybarikova 6-4, 6-3 to improve to 4-0 in her career against the Slovakian; and Petra Martic beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-2 and will next face defending champion Elina Svitolina.

The French Open starts May 27.

Shapovalov shoots up the rankings with Italian Open win over Berdych


Associated PressMay 15, 2018, 2:48 PM EDT
ROME – Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov pulled off another big win, overcoming a slow start to beat 15th-seeded Tomas Berdych 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the first round of the Italian Open on Tuesday.

Also on the red clay of the Foro Italico, three-time Rome champion Maria Sharapova defeated 16th-seeded Ashleigh Barty 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.

The 19-year-old Shapovalov is coming off a semifinal appearance in last week’s Madrid Open, where he beat fellow Canadian Milos Raonic in the Round of 16.

Already up to a career-high ranking of 29th this week, the victory over Berdych will move Shapovalov ahead of No. 22 Raonic when next week’s rankings come out – making him the top Canadian.

Shapovalov is already the youngest player in the top 30 since Richard Gasquest reached No. 17 in 2005 at the age of 19.

Showing off his crafty game, Shapovalov made an audacious foray to the net to conclude one point with an overhead smash as he ran out to a 4-0 lead in the decisive tiebreaker.

Berdych came back to make it 5-5 but the left-handed Shapovalov then drew his opponent into the net and unleashed a wicked one-handed backhand passing shot down the line.

On his first match point, Shapovalov wrong-footed Berdych with another shot down the line that his opponent couldn’t get back.

The risk-taking Shapovalov committed twice as many unforced errors as Berdych but also hit more than three times as many winners.

On a day in which the start of play was delayed and then interrupted by rain, 14th-seeded Diego Schwartzman eliminated Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-1, and 16th-seeded Lucas Pouille held off Italian wild card Andreas Seppi before a partisan crowd, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3)

Greek qualifier Stefanos Tsitsipas, who reached the final of the Barcelona Open last month, advanced when Borna Coric retired while trailing 4-1.

In the women’s tournament, 11th-seeded Angelique Kerber defeated Kazakh qualifier Zarina Diyas 6-2, 7-6 (6), and 14th-seeded Daria Kasatkina beat Australian qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic 6-0, 6-4.

