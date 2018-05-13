Getty Images

Wawrinka still struggling following knee surgery

Associated PressMay 13, 2018, 2:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ROME (AP) Stan Wawrinka is still struggling to regain his form following surgery on his left knee.

Playing his first match since February, the three-time Grand Slam champion lost to 55th-ranked Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-4 Sunday in the first round of the Italian Open.

Wawrinka committed 30 unforced errors to Johnson’s 17, was broken once in each set and failed to take advantage of his only two break opportunities.

Wawrinka was operated on in August – twice – and returned in January at the Australian Open, where he was eliminated in the second round by Tennys Sandgren. He then retired from a match against 193rd-ranked Ilya Ivashka in Marseille, France, in February, citing a left knee injury.

Also on the red clay of the Foro Italico, Italian wild card Lorenzo Sonego had strong fan support as he came back from a set down to defeat Adrian Mannarino 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Meanwhile, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova withdrew from the tournament citing a muscular injury that occurred during a grueling three-set win over Kiki Bertens in Saturday’s Madrid Open final – her second title in two weeks after also taking the Prague Open.

“After these incredible two weeks of tennis my body needs to rest and recuperate,” Kvitova said.

The women’s tournament at the Foro Italico starts Monday.

It’s the last Masters 100 event before the May 27-June 10 French Open

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Thiem beats Anderson to reach Madrid Open final

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 12, 2018, 4:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Dominic Thiem beat Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the Madrid Open final on Saturday.

The fifth-seeded Thiem arrived at the semifinals after dealing top-ranked Rafael Nadal his first loss on clay in a year.

Thiem beat the sixth-seeded Anderson after breaking both of his first service games in each set.

He will play second-seeded Alexander Zverev or Denis Shapovalov in Sunday’s final.

The Austrian will be seeking his second ATP title of the season and his 10th overall.

Petra Kvitova goes after her third Madrid Open title when she plays Kiki Bertens in the women’s final later on Saturday.

Nadal loses to Thiem in Madrid, first loss on clay in 1 year

AP Images
Associated PressMay 11, 2018, 3:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID – Top-ranked Rafael Nadal lost to Dominic Thiem 7-5, 6-3 in the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Friday, breaking the defending champion’s run of 21 straight wins on clay courts.

Nadal hadn’t lost a single set on clay since falling to Thiem a year ago in the Italian Open quarterfinals.

Since that loss, Nadal had been impeccable on his preferred surface. He won the French Open and the hard-court U.S. Open to take his Grand Slam haul to 16, and he came to the Spanish capital fresh off winning his 11th titles at both Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

But Thiem succeeded in doing the nearly impossible with his deep drives: Make Nadal look sluggish and a step slow on clay.

“Of course I am disappointed,” Nadal said. “I tried to fight back but I wasn’t good enough and he was better.”

Thiem got the better of long rallies by hitting precise winners, and avoided the costly errors that sunk Nadal’s title defense.

The fifth-seeded Austrian earned his third career victory in nine meetings with Nadal, all on clay. He also avenged his loss to Nadal here in last year’s final.

“It’s one of the toughest things to do to beat Rafa on clay,” Thiem said. “It’s so special, amazing, in his home country and in his living room in Madrid. I can just be happy. It was an amazing match.”

Thiem will face sixth-seeded Kevin Anderson in the semifinals after he hit 15 aces to down Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3.

Nadal said on Thursday, after breaking John McEnroe’s 1984 record for sets won on the same surface by winning his 50th straight set on clay, that he expected the match against Thiem to be “key to this tournament.”

He was right to be worried.

Thiem unsettled Nadal from the start, breaking his serve twice in the first set.

Nadal appeared to have salvaged the opening set when he broke Thiem back for 5-5, but the Austrian took the advantage right back after Nadal sent a forehand into the net.

Thiem then struck an ace to complete the set.

His shirt drenched in sweat, Nadal looked stunned in the second set when he sent four serves in a row into the net for back-to-back double faults before he ceded another break to go down 2-1.

Nadal pulled back a break, but couldn’t defend his serve and Thiem broke him twice more, finishing off the world No. 1 with one final forehand winner.

“If you want to beat him, especially on clay, you have to do something special. If I had played normal I would have no chance,” Thiem said. “I had to go for shots and go down the line and everything worked today. To beat Rafa on clay you have to have a special day.”

On the women’s side, Kiki Bertens beat seventh-seeded Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the final.

Bertens broke Garcia four times and hit 16 winners, while Garcia committed 24 unforced errors.

Bertens, from the Netherlands, will be seeking her sixth career title and her second of 2018.

Two-time former Madrid champion Petra Kvitova played Karolina Pliskova later in an all-Czech semifinal.