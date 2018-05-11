AP Images

Bennett wins 7th stage as Yates maintains Giro d’Italia lead

Associated PressMay 11, 2018, 2:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PRAIA A MARE, Italy – Sam Bennett timed his sprint to perfection to win the seventh stage of the Giro d’Italia, while British rider Simon Yates remained in the overall lead as the race went over to the Italian mainland on Friday.

Bennett was the last to launch his sprint but the Irish rider managed to edge out Elia Viviani – who won two of the opening three stages – and claim his first win in a Grand Tour.

Niccolo Bonifazio was third in the bunch sprint at the end of the flat 159-kilometer (99-mile) route along the Calabrian coast from Pizzo to Praia a Mare.

“I’m really happy with that,” said Bennett, who finished third in each of Viviani’s wins. “I tried so hard the other days to get the win but never seemed to get the timing right.

“It was very hard to get Viviani’s wheel, everyone wanted that wheel, and we had to fight for it. At one point I thought we’d left it too late but the timing was right and I could use my power to get an advantage.”

There was an early break of three cyclists and the peloton allowed Davide Ballerini, Markel Irizar and Maxim Belkov an advantage of more than four minutes before it began to reel them in.

They were caught with 14 kilometers remaining as the peloton powered to the sprint finish and victory for Bennett and his Bora-Hansgrohe team.

The general classification was unchanged and Yates, who won the young rider classification at last year’s Tour de France, retained his 16-second advantage over defending champion Tom Dumoulin.

Yates’ Mitchelton-Scott teammate, Esteban Chaves, remained third overall, 26 seconds behind.

Four-time Tour de France winner Froome was in eighth place, 1 minute, 10 seconds behind.

“It was a good first day in the maglia rosa, relaxed at the start,” Yates said. “For us as a team it was perfect. A bit stressful at the final as always but OK.

“Tomorrow, if I have the legs, I might try something. I still need to get some time on Tom Dumoulin and some other guys who are better time trialists than me.”

Saturday’s eighth stage sees the second mountain finish at the end of a 209-kilometer (130-mile) route from Praia a Mare to Montevergine.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 27.

Battaglin wins 5th stage as Dennis maintains Giro lead

AP Images
Associated PressMay 9, 2018, 5:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SANTA NINFA, Sicily (AP) Enrico Battaglin surged ahead at the perfect moment to win the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday as Chris Froome and most of the other favorites finished in the main pack.

Rohan Dennis held onto the overall leader’s pink jersey with a 1-second lead over defending champion Tom Dumoulin, with four-time Tour de France winner Froome 55 seconds back.

Giovanni Visconti led coming around the final turn with 200 meters (yards) to go before Battaglin accelerated to take his third career Giro victory, having also posted victories in 2013 and 2014.

Visconti crossed second and Jose Goncalves of Portugal finished second, both with the same time as Battaglin.

Battaglin, who rides for Team LottoNL-Jumbo, clocked slightly more than four hours over the 153-kilometer (95-mile) leg from Agrigento to Santa Ninfa in southwestern Sicily.

The start of the stage was delayed for 15 minutes due to an accident on the racing route that left a motorcycle driver in serious condition.

Froome drops more time as Wellens wins 4th stage of Giro

AP Photo
Associated PressMay 8, 2018, 11:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CALTAGIRONE, Sicily (AP) Chris Froome fell further behind the leaders as Belgian rider Tim Wellens won the hilly fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday.

Team Sky reported that Froome finished 23 seconds behind Wellens as the race returned to home soil following the opening three stages in Israel.

Rohan Dennis of Australia held on to the overall leader’s pink jersey following the 202-kilometer (126-mile) leg from Catania to Caltagirone in Sicily.

Wellens, who rides for the Lotto-Fix ALL team, was one of five riders to create a small advantage in the final kilometer, which was entirely uphill. Once the main pack caught up, Wellens burst ahead again.

Michael Woods of Canada crossed second and Italian Enrico Battaglin finished third, both with the same time as Wellens.