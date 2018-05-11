AP Images

Baffert: Justify doing well after treatment for bruised heel

Associated PressMay 11, 2018, 11:26 AM EDT
Trainer Bob Baffert says Justify is doing well and is on track for the Preakness after the Kentucky Derby winner was treated for a bruised heel on his left hind foot.

Baffert says Justify was irritated by some gravel on Sunday morning outside the barn at Churchill Downs after winning the Derby on a muddy track. Baffert said on a conference call Thursday that Justify’s feet were tender following the race but added the problem is over after quick treatment.

“He actually came out of the race really well,” Baffert said from California. “It’s all behind us, and we’re on to Baltimore.”

Justify is undefeated in four starts and expected to be a heavy favorite against Tampa Bay Derby winner Quip and others at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on May 19. He returned to the track at Churchill Downs to gallop Thursday, with assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes reporting to Baffert that Justify was sharp.

Elliott Walden of WinStar Farm, which co-owns Justify, was concerned about the horse’s foot condition Sunday and credited Baffert and his team for resolving it in four days.

“Obviously it’s something that was concerning at the time, but at the same time, you’ve got to have a perspective that you just do the best you can and then things will work out the way they’re supposed to work out,” Walden said.

Veteran trainer D. Wayne Lukas, who is expected to saddle Bravazo and Sporting Chance in the Preakness, watched Justify up close Thursday and said he looked excellent.

“He jogged off perfectly sound, he turned around and galloped very strong,” Lukas said. “I know everybody was watching and looking for a little crack in the armor, but it wasn’t there today and he looked excellent out there. Very good. And showed no signs of what I call stress – breaking out or anything. It was a good day for him. He had a wonderful day.”

Derby winner Justify may face fresh horses in Preakness

Associated PressMay 7, 2018, 8:43 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) The competition isn’t exactly lining up to take on Kentucky Derby winner Justify in the Preakness.

Of his 19 rivals in the Derby, it appears most will skip the second leg of the Triple Crown in favor of resting and being pointed toward other races. That leaves mostly fresh horses to potentially fill the maximum 14-horse Preakness field.

Preakness Stakes: What Time, Where to Watch and More

A day after Justify raced to a 2+-length victory in the slop as the 5-2 favorite, trainer Bob Baffert and his star horse drew a horde of visitors to his barn at Churchill Downs.

Baffert guided his fifth Derby winner out of the barn and walked him in a tight circle for fans who eagerly snapped photos on their phones. The chestnut colt’s coat shone in the morning sunlight and he nibbled on a couple of baby carrots Baffert plucked from his vest pocket.

“He knows he’s a stud,” Baffert said.

It was a quick appearance.

With Justify playfully tossing his head, Baffert knew it was best to get the champ back in his stall where he couldn’t inadvertently kick anyone.

“When I came out of the stall, he was pulling me,” the trainer said. “Usually they’re a little bit tired, but he was good.”

Baffert’s phone rang Sunday with an official invitation to bring Justify to run in the Preakness on May 19 in Baltimore.

“I didn’t tell them I’d think about it,” he said. “There’s no reason to say no.”

Baffert will be seeking his record-tying seventh Preakness victory. His four other Derby winners – Silver Charm, Real Quiet, War Emblem and American Pharoah – all won the 1 3/16-mile race.

Of course, American Pharoah went on to capture the Belmont and complete the sport’s first Triple Crown sweep in 37 years.

But Baffert isn’t going there yet.

“Right now I’m thinking just keep him healthy,” he said.

Baffert plans to leave Justify at Churchill Downs until shipping the chestnut colt to Pimlico likely the Wednesday of race week.

Derby runner-up Good Magic, last year’s 2-year-old champion and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner, appears unlikely to run in the Preakness. However, New York-based trainer Chad Brown said he would weigh his options before making a final decision.

“I want to give myself a little room to really observe the horse,” Brown said. “The horse will tell us.”

D. Wayne Lukas expects to have two Preakness runners: Bravazo, sixth in the Derby, and Sporting Chance, fourth in the Pat Day Mile on the Derby undercard. Lukas has won the Preakness six times.

Among the fresh horses under consideration are Tampa Bay Derby winner Quip and Federico Tesio winner Diamond King.

Quip had enough qualifying points to get into the Derby field, but his ownership chose to point him toward the Preakness. The colt is owned by WinStar Farm, one of Justify’s multiple owners.

Todd Pletcher, who dislikes running his horses again in two weeks, said Audible (third in the Derby), Magnum Moon, Vino Rosso and Noble Indy would return to his New York base.

Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith earns 2nd Kentucky Derby win

Associated PressMay 7, 2018, 7:50 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Mike Smith’s clean white and green silks were the most obvious indicator of how well the Kentucky Derby went for the Hall of Fame jockey aboard Justify.

Staying nearly spotless wasn’t easy in pelting rain and on a muddy, crowded track. But Smith got Justify near the lead at the start and left the other horses to deal with the muck as the pair splashed to a 2+-length victory Saturday in the 144th Run for the Roses.

It was the second Derby victory for Smith, who helped Justify improve to 4-0 and become the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to win without racing as a 2-year-old.

The 52-year-old Smith, known as “Big Money Mike” for his performance in big races, is the second-oldest Derby winner behind Bill Shoemaker, who rode Ferdinand to victory in 1986 at age 54.

Given his conditioning and seamless trip aboard Justify, Smith seems capable of surpassing that mark.

Asked about the secret to his success, Smith said: “Just keeping riding horses like this and that’ll keep you around a long time. You don’t have to work a whole lot; they do all the work for you.”

Perhaps, but it’s hard to imagine another jockey getting so much out of a rookie on the sport’s biggest stage.

Smith, whose first Derby win came aboard Giacomo in 2005, is known as being one of the sport’s healthiest riders and a keen tactician. That helps explain why trainer Bob Baffert chose Smith to ride Justify after breaking his maiden beneath Drayden Van Dyke, and why he appeared so calm all week.

The rain and track made Baffert nervous, albeit only briefly, as Justify and Smith ran another impressive race.

“When he got away clean then I thought we had a chance,” said Baffert, who earned his fifth Derby win and first since American Pharoah’s 2015 victory on the way to the Triple Crown. “We had to get away. Then Mike took his time.”

Justify came into the Derby off a three-length win in the Santa Anita Derby and even had a March win in the mud at the California track. Despite concerns about the so-called Apollo Curse continuing, he went off as the 5-2 favorite from the No. 7 post at Churchill Downs.

Smith made sure the horse quickly delivered on the expectations.

He found a hole right away for Justify out of the gate and kept the horse to the outside alongside Promises Fulfilled through the backstretch. He made his move in the far turn and steadily pulled away for his most significant win.

“He’s got that `it’ factor,” Smith said. “He is so above average, he’s got unbelievable talent and he’s got a mind to go with it. He was loving this stuff. He’s so big and talented.”