Battaglin wins 5th stage as Dennis maintains Giro lead

SANTA NINFA, Sicily (AP) Enrico Battaglin surged ahead at the perfect moment to win the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Wednesday as Chris Froome and most of the other favorites finished in the main pack.
Rohan Dennis held onto the overall leader’s pink jersey with a 1-second lead over defending champion Tom Dumoulin, with four-time Tour de France winner Froome 55 seconds back.
Giovanni Visconti led coming around the final turn with 200 meters (yards) to go before Battaglin accelerated to take his third career Giro victory, having also posted victories in 2013 and 2014.
Visconti crossed second and Jose Goncalves of Portugal finished second, both with the same time as Battaglin.
Battaglin, who rides for Team LottoNL-Jumbo, clocked slightly more than four hours over the 153-kilometer (95-mile) leg from Agrigento to Santa Ninfa in southwestern Sicily.
The start of the stage was delayed for 15 minutes due to an accident on the racing route that left a motorcycle driver in serious condition.
CALTAGIRONE, Sicily (AP) Chris Froome fell further behind the leaders as Belgian rider Tim Wellens won the hilly fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday.
Team Sky reported that Froome finished 23 seconds behind Wellens as the race returned to home soil following the opening three stages in Israel.
Rohan Dennis of Australia held on to the overall leader’s pink jersey following the 202-kilometer (126-mile) leg from Catania to Caltagirone in Sicily.
Wellens, who rides for the Lotto-Fix ALL team, was one of five riders to create a small advantage in the final kilometer, which was entirely uphill. Once the main pack caught up, Wellens burst ahead again.
Michael Woods of Canada crossed second and Italian Enrico Battaglin finished third, both with the same time as Wellens.
EILAT, Israel – Elia Viviani has won the third stage of the 101st Giro d’Italia in a bunch sprint finish.
The Italian finished the lengthy 229-kilometer (143-mile) route Sunday – through Israel’s Negev desert to its southern tip of Eilat along the Red Sea – in just over five hours for his second stage victory in as many days.
Australian Rohan Dennis kept the pink jersey that he wrestled away from defending champion Tom Dumoulin on Saturday.
Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome finished safely in the middle of the pack.
The route was the second longest of the 21-stage race and wrapped up the three-day start in Israel, the first time a cycling Grand Tour has been held outside Europe.
The race will now transfer to Italy, and the island of Sicily, for an early rest day on Monday.
The Giro ends in Rome on May 27.