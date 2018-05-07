Getty Images

Djokovic defeats Nishikori in 1st round of Madrid Open

Associated PressMay 7, 2018, 8:05 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Novak Djokovic notched an encouraging win in his comeback from a right elbow injury when he beat Kei Nishikori 7-5, 6-4 in the first round of the Madrid Open on Monday.

Djokovic broke serve late in each set to get past the 20th-ranked Nishikori after nearly two hours in the Magic Box.

Djokovic hasn’t made it to the quarterfinals in his previous five tournaments this year, admitting he returned to tennis too quickly. In his last event, he lost in the third round in Monte Carlo, where Nishikori reached the final.

Djokovic was aggressive from the start, hitting 26 winners against Nishikori, who has made at least the Madrid quarterfinals for the last five years. He was a finalist in 2014, losing to Rafael Nadal.

“The draw was such that we had to face in the first round, which is a bit strange,” Djokovic said. “But it was a good opening match.”

Maria Sharapova, who won in Madrid in 2014, made it to the last 16 by defeating Irina-Camelia Begu 7-5, 6-1 in only her second match since the Australian Open. She has been dealing with a left forearm injury.

“It was a lot of hard work,” Sharapova said of her match. “Being down a break to start off both of those sets didn’t make things easy for me. That will certainly help me moving forward.”

Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki edged past Ashleigh Barty 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. Wozniacki reached the 2009 final on debut and hasn’t been close since.

“I was lucky to get away with it in that third set,” the second-seeded Wozniacki said.

Milos Raonic defeated Nicolas Kicker 6-3, 6-2 to set up a second-round encounter with third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, while Richard Gasquet beat Tomas Berdych 6-4, 6-2 to advance to play qualifier Dusan Lajovic, who got past Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2.

In a first-round match between Frenchmen, Benoit Paire hit 39 winners to defeat 18th-ranked Lucas Pouille 6-2, 6-3, advancing to face 19-year-old Denis Shapovalov of Canada, who got past Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. 6-1, 6-4.

Top-ranked Halep beats Mertens at Madrid Open

AP Images
Associated PressMay 8, 2018, 4:35 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Top-ranked Simona Halep reached the third round of the Madrid Open by beating Elise Mertens 6-0, 6-3 on Tuesday.

Halep converted her fifth match point to win her 14th straight match in Madrid and stay on track for a third consecutive title in the Spanish capital.

“I knew she was coming with a lot of confidence,” Halep said. “I had to start very strong and aggressive, which I did. After I played a few games I felt really good.”

The 16th-ranked Mertens has played well this year but struggled from the start at the Magic Box and ended up with 31 unforced errors and five double faults.

She was coming off an impressive 13-match winning streak, with titles in Morocco, Switzerland and Tasmania. She also reached the Australian Open semifinals, losing to eventual champion Caroline Wozniacki.

Halep next faces Kristyna Pliskova, who defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-5, 6-2.

“She’s serving pretty strong,” said Halep, who beat Pliskova in Madrid in 2017. “I have to just watch a little bit how I played last year and to do it again. I believe I can win the match but I always expect a tough one.”

Petra Kvitova defeated Monica Puig 6-3, 7-6 (8) to record her seventh straight win.

In the first round of the men’s event, Robin Haase ended a four-match losing streak by beating Hyeon Chung 6-2, 6-0.

Denis Shapovalov hit 38 winners to defeat Benoit Paire 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 in the second round while 11th seed Roberto Bautista Agut beat Jared Donaldson 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 in the first round.

Borna Coric upset ninth seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4, 6-2 in another first-round match.

Zverev beats Kohlschreiber to defend Munich Open title

AP Images
Associated PressMay 6, 2018, 12:29 PM EDT
MUNICH – Alexander Zverev defeated three-time former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-3 to defend his Munich Open title on Sunday.

Zverev, the world No. 3, hit four aces and converted four of his six break chances to win the final in 1 hour and 11 minutes.

Zverev says, “It was closer than the score indicates.”

It is the 21-year-old’s first title of the year and seventh altogether, boosting his confidence for upcoming tournaments in Madrid and Rome as well as the French Open.

The 34-year-old Kohlschreiber, who won here in 2007, 2012 and 2016, was playing in his sixth final at the clay-court tournament. It was the first all-German men’s singles final since Florian Mayer beat Zverev to win the Gerry Weber Open in 2016.