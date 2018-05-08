Froome drops more time as Wellens wins 4th stage of Giro

CALTAGIRONE, Sicily (AP) Chris Froome fell further behind the leaders as Belgian rider Tim Wellens won the hilly fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday.
Team Sky reported that Froome finished 23 seconds behind Wellens as the race returned to home soil following the opening three stages in Israel.
Rohan Dennis of Australia held on to the overall leader’s pink jersey following the 202-kilometer (126-mile) leg from Catania to Caltagirone in Sicily.
Wellens, who rides for the Lotto-Fix ALL team, was one of five riders to create a small advantage in the final kilometer, which was entirely uphill. Once the main pack caught up, Wellens burst ahead again.
Michael Woods of Canada crossed second and Italian Enrico Battaglin finished third, both with the same time as Wellens.
EILAT, Israel – Elia Viviani has won the third stage of the 101st Giro d’Italia in a bunch sprint finish.
The Italian finished the lengthy 229-kilometer (143-mile) route Sunday – through Israel’s Negev desert to its southern tip of Eilat along the Red Sea – in just over five hours for his second stage victory in as many days.
Australian Rohan Dennis kept the pink jersey that he wrestled away from defending champion Tom Dumoulin on Saturday.
Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome finished safely in the middle of the pack.
The route was the second longest of the 21-stage race and wrapped up the three-day start in Israel, the first time a cycling Grand Tour has been held outside Europe.
The race will now transfer to Italy, and the island of Sicily, for an early rest day on Monday.
The Giro ends in Rome on May 27.
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) Elia Viviani has won the second stage of the Giro d’Italia.
The Italian finished the 167-kilometer (104-mile) leg down the Mediterranean coast from Haifa to Tel Aviv in under four hours on Saturday to edge out a bunch sprint finish.
Thanks to a time bonus, Australian rider Rohan Dennis took a one-second lead over defending champion Tom Dumoulin to capture the pink jersey. Dumoulin won the opening day time trial in Jerusalem on Friday.
Thousands of Israelis lined the coastal coast to see the first Grand Tour to be held outside Europe.
Stage 3 will follow a lengthy 229-kilometer (143-mile) route on Sunday from Beersheba in the Negev desert down to Israel’s southern tip of Eilat along the Red Sea.
