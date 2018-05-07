Derby winner Justify may face fresh horses in Preakness

Associated PressMay 7, 2018, 8:43 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) The competition isn’t exactly lining up to take on Kentucky Derby winner Justify in the Preakness.

Of his 19 rivals in the Derby, it appears most will skip the second leg of the Triple Crown in favor of resting and being pointed toward other races. That leaves mostly fresh horses to potentially fill the maximum 14-horse Preakness field.

A day after Justify raced to a 2+-length victory in the slop as the 5-2 favorite, trainer Bob Baffert and his star horse drew a horde of visitors to his barn at Churchill Downs.

Baffert guided his fifth Derby winner out of the barn and walked him in a tight circle for fans who eagerly snapped photos on their phones. The chestnut colt’s coat shone in the morning sunlight and he nibbled on a couple of baby carrots Baffert plucked from his vest pocket.

“He knows he’s a stud,” Baffert said.

It was a quick appearance.

With Justify playfully tossing his head, Baffert knew it was best to get the champ back in his stall where he couldn’t inadvertently kick anyone.

“When I came out of the stall, he was pulling me,” the trainer said. “Usually they’re a little bit tired, but he was good.”

Baffert’s phone rang Sunday with an official invitation to bring Justify to run in the Preakness on May 19 in Baltimore.

“I didn’t tell them I’d think about it,” he said. “There’s no reason to say no.”

Baffert will be seeking his record-tying seventh Preakness victory. His four other Derby winners – Silver Charm, Real Quiet, War Emblem and American Pharoah – all won the 1 3/16-mile race.

Of course, American Pharoah went on to capture the Belmont and complete the sport’s first Triple Crown sweep in 37 years.

But Baffert isn’t going there yet.

“Right now I’m thinking just keep him healthy,” he said.

Baffert plans to leave Justify at Churchill Downs until shipping the chestnut colt to Pimlico likely the Wednesday of race week.

Derby runner-up Good Magic, last year’s 2-year-old champion and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner, appears unlikely to run in the Preakness. However, New York-based trainer Chad Brown said he would weigh his options before making a final decision.

“I want to give myself a little room to really observe the horse,” Brown said. “The horse will tell us.”

D. Wayne Lukas expects to have two Preakness runners: Bravazo, sixth in the Derby, and Sporting Chance, fourth in the Pat Day Mile on the Derby undercard. Lukas has won the Preakness six times.

Among the fresh horses under consideration are Tampa Bay Derby winner Quip and Federico Tesio winner Diamond King.

Quip had enough qualifying points to get into the Derby field, but his ownership chose to point him toward the Preakness. The colt is owned by WinStar Farm, one of Justify’s multiple owners.

Todd Pletcher, who dislikes running his horses again in two weeks, said Audible (third in the Derby), Magnum Moon, Vino Rosso and Noble Indy would return to his New York base.

Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith earns 2nd Kentucky Derby win

Associated PressMay 7, 2018, 7:50 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Mike Smith’s clean white and green silks were the most obvious indicator of how well the Kentucky Derby went for the Hall of Fame jockey aboard Justify.

Staying nearly spotless wasn’t easy in pelting rain and on a muddy, crowded track. But Smith got Justify near the lead at the start and left the other horses to deal with the muck as the pair splashed to a 2+-length victory Saturday in the 144th Run for the Roses.

It was the second Derby victory for Smith, who helped Justify improve to 4-0 and become the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to win without racing as a 2-year-old.

The 52-year-old Smith, known as “Big Money Mike” for his performance in big races, is the second-oldest Derby winner behind Bill Shoemaker, who rode Ferdinand to victory in 1986 at age 54.

Given his conditioning and seamless trip aboard Justify, Smith seems capable of surpassing that mark.

Asked about the secret to his success, Smith said: “Just keeping riding horses like this and that’ll keep you around a long time. You don’t have to work a whole lot; they do all the work for you.”

Perhaps, but it’s hard to imagine another jockey getting so much out of a rookie on the sport’s biggest stage.

Smith, whose first Derby win came aboard Giacomo in 2005, is known as being one of the sport’s healthiest riders and a keen tactician. That helps explain why trainer Bob Baffert chose Smith to ride Justify after breaking his maiden beneath Drayden Van Dyke, and why he appeared so calm all week.

The rain and track made Baffert nervous, albeit only briefly, as Justify and Smith ran another impressive race.

“When he got away clean then I thought we had a chance,” said Baffert, who earned his fifth Derby win and first since American Pharoah’s 2015 victory on the way to the Triple Crown. “We had to get away. Then Mike took his time.”

Justify came into the Derby off a three-length win in the Santa Anita Derby and even had a March win in the mud at the California track. Despite concerns about the so-called Apollo Curse continuing, he went off as the 5-2 favorite from the No. 7 post at Churchill Downs.

Smith made sure the horse quickly delivered on the expectations.

He found a hole right away for Justify out of the gate and kept the horse to the outside alongside Promises Fulfilled through the backstretch. He made his move in the far turn and steadily pulled away for his most significant win.

“He’s got that `it’ factor,” Smith said. “He is so above average, he’s got unbelievable talent and he’s got a mind to go with it. He was loving this stuff. He’s so big and talented.”

Justify wins the 2018 Kentucky Derby

By John PaschallMay 5, 2018, 6:56 PM EDT
Justify, jockeyed by Mike Smith and trained by Bob Baffert, won the 144th Kentucky Derby after battling muddy conditions at Churchill Downs.

It was his fourth win in four starts. Justify entered the morning with 3-1 odds. Good Magic rallied to finish in second while Audible took third place in what was one of the most competitive Kentucky Derby fields in years.

Kentucky Derby: What Time, Where to Watch, Horses, Post Times

“It would take a horse like him to break the curse, and wow, I can’t describe how special this horse is,” Smith said after winning his second Kentucky Derby.

Baffert admitted he was nervous all day with the sloppy conditions on the track but is thrilled to earn his fifth Kentucky Derby win.

“Him and American Pharoah and Arrogate, these horses are cut from a different – you know, they’re just so great,” Baffert said. “It took a great horse to do what he did today. I’m so proud of my whole team and everybody… I just kept a great horse. I’m just glad it’s over. I rank him up there with my top ones.”

Justify will go for the second leg of the Triple Crown at the Preakness on May 19 on NBC and the NBC Sports app.

Last year, Always Dreaming won the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs but came up short in the Preakness. Only 12 horses have won the Triple Crown with the last coming in 2015 (American Pharoah).