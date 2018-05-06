Zverev beats Kohlschreiber to defend Munich Open title

MUNICH – Alexander Zverev defeated three-time former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-3 to defend his Munich Open title on Sunday.
Zverev, the world No. 3, hit four aces and converted four of his six break chances to win the final in 1 hour and 11 minutes.
Zverev says, “It was closer than the score indicates.”
It is the 21-year-old’s first title of the year and seventh altogether, boosting his confidence for upcoming tournaments in Madrid and Rome as well as the French Open.
The 34-year-old Kohlschreiber, who won here in 2007, 2012 and 2016, was playing in his sixth final at the clay-court tournament. It was the first all-German men’s singles final since Florian Mayer beat Zverev to win the Gerry Weber Open in 2016.
MADRID (AP) Venus Williams lost to Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the first round of the Madrid Open on Saturday.
Kontaveit rallied from a set down to beat the eighth-seeded Williams 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on the outdoor clay court.
“I’d lost to her two times already, and so I had nothing to lose,” Kontaveit said. “I didn’t go out there feeling scared. I do feel like I can challenge anybody here, so I was feeling good to go on the court.”
Kontaveit was coming off a semifinal run in Stuttgart last week. Williams was playing her first clay match of the year, though she has passed the second round only once in Madrid.
Fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina beat Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-2 after breaking her serve five times.
Irina-Camelia Begu beat fifth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3, and Kristina Mladenovic also upset 12th-seeded Coco Vandeweghe 7-5, 6-0.
Sixth-seeded Karolina Pliskova and seventh-seeded Caroline Garcia advanced.
Two-time defending champion and top-ranked Simona Halep opens on Sunday, along with Gabrine Muguruza, Caroline Wozniacki and Maria Sharapova.
PRAGUE (AP) Second-seeded Petra Kvitova came from a set down to beat seventh-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the Prague Open final on Saturday.
It was the 23rd career WTA title for the two-time Wimbledon champion.
Kvitova broke Buzarnescu in the fourth game of the deciding set and held her serve for a 4-1 lead. The 10th-ranked Czech converted her first match point on clay on the way to her third title this year after wins at St. Petersburg and Qatar.
Buzarnescu, who played her second final this year, has yet to win a tournament.
Struggling with her serve, Kvitova lost her first set in the tournament after serving five double-faults.