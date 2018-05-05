AP Photo

Viviani wins 2nd stage of Giro d’Italia in Tel Aviv

Associated PressMay 5, 2018, 10:23 PM EDT
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) Elia Viviani has won the second stage of the Giro d’Italia.

The Italian finished the 167-kilometer (104-mile) leg down the Mediterranean coast from Haifa to Tel Aviv in under four hours on Saturday to edge out a bunch sprint finish.

Thanks to a time bonus, Australian rider Rohan Dennis took a one-second lead over defending champion Tom Dumoulin to capture the pink jersey. Dumoulin won the opening day time trial in Jerusalem on Friday.

Thousands of Israelis lined the coastal coast to see the first Grand Tour to be held outside Europe.

Stage 3 will follow a lengthy 229-kilometer (143-mile) route on Sunday from Beersheba in the Negev desert down to Israel’s southern tip of Eilat along the Red Sea.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 27.

Dumoulin wins opening stage of Giro d’Italia, Froome 21st

Associated PressMay 4, 2018, 2:50 PM EDT
JERUSALEM (AP) With Chris Froome likely feeling the ill effects of a training crash, defending champion Tom Dumoulin won the opening stage of the 101st Giro d’Italia on Friday.

Froome, who bloodied his right knee and ripped his shorts and jersey in the crash shortly before the time trial started, finished 37 seconds behind Dumoulin in 21st place.

Dumoulin said he heard about Froome’s crash before the race and was aware of the tricky route that snaked through Jerusalem.

“The roads were OK. They were a little bit bumpy. … it was very technical and very demanding and very challenging course, but for me it was OK,” said the Dutchman, who rides for Team Sunweb. “You just have to be careful and take some good corners and be cautious when you have to be.”

Froome, a British cyclist who won both the Tour de France and Spanish Vuelta last year, is looking to become only the third person ever to win the three Grand Tour titles in a row.

Dumoulin was the last of the 175 riders to start the stage and finished the 9.7-kilometer (6-mile) time trial in 12 minutes, 2 seconds to claim the pink jersey. Australian rider Rohan Dennis was two seconds behind in second place.

Thousands of spectators lined Jerusalem’s streets to watch the first time a Grand Tour cycling race has ever been held outside Europe. The cyclists passed Israel’s parliament, Supreme Court, the Israel Museum and the Hebrew University on their route through the city.

The historic opening of the race concluded just as the previous one ended, with Dumoulin grabbing the overall lead in an individual time trial. Last year, he entered the final stage in Milan in fourth but surged to victory.

On Friday, he chased down Dennis, who is the team leader of BMC Racing, to win the opening stage. Victor Campenaerts of Lotto Soudal finished third with the same time as Dennis.

“This is all I wished, the win and quite a lot of time on the other GC riders,” Dumoulin said. “I knew I was ready for the Giro but I wasn’t sure I’d win today. The course was hard but absolutely perfect for me.”

Although the 27-year-old Dumoulin is likely to hold onto the lead during the early stages in Israel, he said it would be difficult to maintain his advantage for the entire race.

“We are not planning on defending it every day. The Giro is still very long. It’s nice to have it today but it’s hard to keep it for the whole three weeks,” the Dutchman said. “We are not planning on defending it whatever the cost. It is going to be a pretty hectic, difficult and hard weeks.”

Jerusalem’s opening leg was named in honor of Gino Bartali, a three-time former Giro champion who in 2013 was posthumously bestowed Israel’s highest honor given to non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during World War II.

The second leg of the race stretches 167 kilometers (104 miles) down the Mediterranean coast from Haifa to Tel Aviv. Stage 3 will follow a 229-kilometer (143-mile) route from Beersheba in the Negev desert down to Israel’s southern tip of Eilat along the Red Sea.

The race will then transfer to Italy, and the island of Sicily, for an early rest day on Monday. The Giro will end in Rome on May 27.

Froome crashes in training ahead of Giro d’Italia start

Associated PressMay 4, 2018, 12:34 PM EDT
JERUSALEM (AP) Chris Froome got off to a rocky start in his quest to win a third consecutive Grand Tour title, crashing during a training run ahead of Friday’s opening stage of the Giro d’Italia and drawing blood around his right knee.

A video showed the four-time Tour de France champion limping gingerly after the accident. His shorts were ripped around the hip and his jersey was ripped near his shoulder blade. He appeared to also have an abrasion on the right side of his body.

Team Sky said Froome was slightly injured but would compete in the opening time trial.

It was hardly an ideal start for Froome, who is facing a potential doping ban after a urine sample he provided at the Spanish Vuelta in September showed a concentration of the asthma drug salbutamol that was twice the permitted level.

Froome is looking to become only the third person ever to win the three Grand Tour titles in a row.

Team Sky coach Nicolas Portal told Eurosport that Froome’s front wheel slid at low speed during the first lap of training but that the accident would not prevent the British rider from competing.

“It’s pretty painful obviously, but then straight away he went right back on his bike and he did two laps again,” Portal said. “It’s going to be a painful TT for him but he is fine.”

Astana team leader Miguel Angel Lopez also crashed in training but the Colombian will compete as well. Belarussian cyclist Kanstantstin Siutsou of the Bahrain-Merida team was not as fortunate. He was knocked out of the race after a nasty spill.

The series of crashes came shortly before the Giro opened in Jerusalem, the first time a Grand Tour cycling race has ever been held outside Europe. The 9.7-kilometer (6-mile) opening time trial passed Israel’s parliament, Supreme Court, the Israel Museum and the Hebrew University in its route through Jerusalem.

The 167-kilometer (104-mile) second stage on Saturday will whizz down the Mediterranean coast from Haifa to Tel Aviv. Stage 3 will follow a lengthy, 229-kilometer (143-mile) route – the second-longest leg of the entire race – from Beersheba in the Negev desert down to Israel’s southern tip of Eilat along the Red Sea.

The race will then transfer to Italy, and the island of Sicily, for an early rest day on Monday. The Giro ends in Rome on May 27.

