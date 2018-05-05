Venus loses to Kontaveit in round 1 of Madrid Open

MADRID (AP) Venus Williams lost to Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the first round of the Madrid Open on Saturday.
Kontaveit rallied from a set down to beat the eighth-seeded Williams 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on the outdoor clay court.
“I’d lost to her two times already, and so I had nothing to lose,” Kontaveit said. “I didn’t go out there feeling scared. I do feel like I can challenge anybody here, so I was feeling good to go on the court.”
Kontaveit was coming off a semifinal run in Stuttgart last week. Williams was playing her first clay match of the year, though she has passed the second round only once in Madrid.
Fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina beat Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-2 after breaking her serve five times.
Irina-Camelia Begu beat fifth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3, and Kristina Mladenovic also upset 12th-seeded Coco Vandeweghe 7-5, 6-0.
Sixth-seeded Karolina Pliskova and seventh-seeded Caroline Garcia advanced.
Two-time defending champion and top-ranked Simona Halep opens on Sunday, along with Gabrine Muguruza, Caroline Wozniacki and Maria Sharapova.
PRAGUE (AP) Second-seeded Petra Kvitova came from a set down to beat seventh-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the Prague Open final on Saturday.
It was the 23rd career WTA title for the two-time Wimbledon champion.
Kvitova broke Buzarnescu in the fourth game of the deciding set and held her serve for a 4-1 lead. The 10th-ranked Czech converted her first match point on clay on the way to her third title this year after wins at St. Petersburg and Qatar.
Buzarnescu, who played her second final this year, has yet to win a tournament.
Struggling with her serve, Kvitova lost her first set in the tournament after serving five double-faults.
MADRID (AP) Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week’s Madrid Open, saying she wasn’t ready to compete.
Tournament organizers say Williams withdrew because she needs more time to train before returning to action.
Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, returned to the tour in Indian Wells this year after a 14-month absence because of the birth of her daughter.
She won in Madrid in 2012 and 2013.
Williams’s replacement in Madrid will be Coco Vandeweghe.