Tom Colicchio’s Kentucky Derby recipes for bourbon roasted pork, cherry bourbon BBQ sauce, spicy slaw

By Tess QuinlanMay 5, 2018, 2:46 PM EDT
As the head judge on Bravo’s “Top Chef”, Tom Colicchio has been sharing his culinary experience and expertise on television since 2006 and now he’s applying it to the Kentucky Derby.

Colicchio, winner of the Bon Appétit American Food and Entertaining Award for “Chef of the Year” in 2002,  explained how to make his bourbon roasted pork, cherry bourbon bbq sauce, spicy slaw, & avocado on the pre-race show.

Here is the full recipe for Colicchio’s bourbon roasted pork, cherry bourbon bbq sauce, spicy slaw, & avocado:

Slaw

Nappa Cabbage, shredded x ½ C

Peanuts, roasted/chopped x 3 T

Ginger, grated x 1 teaspoon

Garlic, grated x 1 teaspoon

Peanut oil x 2 T

Rice vinegar x 2 T

Pickled red onions x 1 T

Lime juice to taste

Salt/pepper

Method: Combine all ingredients and season with salt, adjust seasoning with lime juice/rice vinegar. Should have a nice tangy balance.

Pork

Pork shoulder x 1 each, approx. 7-9#

Bourbon x ½ C

Brown sugar x 1 C

Salt x ¼ C

Pepper x 2 T

Method: Preheat oven 325 degrees, rinse pork with bourbon and rub the sugar, salt and pepper into the flesh all around. Place on a rack lined sheet tray and roast in oven until golden and tender, depending on size of pork it could take between 3-6 hours. A meat thermometer should read 180 degrees F. Remove from oven and allow to rest 30 minutes, then shred with a couple of forks.

BBQ Sauce

Cherries, dried x 12 oz

Cherry juice x 1.5 C

Onion, yellow, small, minced x 1 each

Garlic, chopped x 2 T

Bourbon x ½ C

Jalapeno, minced x 1 each

Ginger, peeled, minced x 2 T

Molasses x 1 T

Brown sugar x 3 T

Apple cider vinegar x ¼ C

Grape seed Oil x 2 T

Salt to taste

Method: In sauté pan, heat oil over medium heat, add onions, garlic, ginger and jalapenos and season with salt. Sweat until tender and aromatic. Add bourbon and burn off alcohol by slightly reducing. Add all other ingredients and bring to a boil. Turn down to a simmer and cook for 45 minutes, until cherries are tender. Using an immersion blender, puree until smooth then adjust seasoning with salt.

Pickled Red Onions

Onions, red, thinly sliced x 2 each

Apple cider vinegar x 1 C

Habaneros, cut in half x 1 ea

Sugar, granulated x ½ C

Pickling spice x 3 T

Salt x 2 T

Method: Toss onions with salt and set aside for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, combine all other ingredients except habanero and bring to a boil. Remove from heat. After 30 minutes, squeeze the onions in small batches to release any liquid, then place them in a non reactive container, add habanero and strain hot pickling liquid over the top of the onions. Allow to cool at room temperature before putting in fridge.

To assemble:

Warm flour tortillas, place shredded pork in center of tortilla, top with a small amount of warm BBQ sauce and slaw. Finish with picked cilantro, mint and thai basil.

Eddie Olczyk’s 2018 Kentucky Derby picks

By NBC SportsMay 5, 2018, 10:25 AM EDT
NBC Sports’ Eddie Olczyk’s Kentucky Derby picks are in, fresh from Churchill Downs. Please note that these picks are for a fast and firm track and rain is in the forecast for Louisville.

Disclaimer: These picks are for a fast and firm track

Eddie Olczyk’s Kentucky Derby picks for a fast and firm track.

Race 5 #6    6-8-10

Race 6 #8    1-3-8

Race 7 #6    6-8-9

Race 8 #3    3-5-7-10

Race 9 #7    7-11

Race 10 #14   5-12-14

Race 11 #3   3-7

Race 12 #6  5-6-7

Kentucky Derby Odds Update: Contenders set for Saturday race

OddsSharkMay 5, 2018, 1:31 AM EDT
Justify and Mendelssohn are each contending with a deep field and some inauspicious history heading into the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Justify and Mendelssohn remain the top betting favorites on the odds to win the Kentucky Derby at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The top of the board for the 1¼-mile race which takes place early Saturday evening at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., also includes Bolt d’Oro, Audible, Magnum Moon, Good Magic, Vino Rosso, and Hofburg.

When Always Dreaming won in 2017, he was the fifth favorite in a row to capture The Run for the Roses. Bettors will have to decide whether the law of averages is due to kick in or if the streak holds.

Both of the top two horses have the rule of precedents working against them. Justify, who will run from the No. 7 position in the 20-horse field, has only three career starts. He was unraced as a two-year-old last year and no such horse has won the Kentucky Derby since Apollo in 1882.

Mendelssohn, who runs from the No. 14 position, won the recent UAE Derby but no winner of that event in the United Arab Emirates has ever come to North America and so much as placed at the Derby. Nor has a European runner. However, history is made to be broken and Mendelsson not only won the UAE by 17 lengths, but he has had exposure to U.S. tracks.

There is a 50 percent chance of rain in Louisville, which could make for a wet track. Bolt d’Oro, who starts No. 11 and will be guided by two-time Derby-winning jockey Victor Espinoza, could be less affected by a wet track than his other four-legged counterparts. Bolt d’Oro was one of the early favorites and might be worth a second look as an outside shot.

Bolt d’Oro’s price was in the 9-to-1 range earlier this week before coming down as the competitors began to go through their paces at Churchill Downs.

Audible and Magnum Moon are two of the four horses in the field trained by Todd Pletcher, who trained aforementioned 2017 winner Always Dreaming. Audible is starting from the No. 5 position, which is where five of the last 21 winners broke from the gate.

Each has shown they have the speed and stamina to carry them over 1¼ miles, making them worth including in exactas and trifecta picks.

If there’s a darkhorse to back, or to employ to up the payout on an exacta, trifecta or superfecta (picking the top four horses), it is likely Hofburg. The Florida Derby runner-up has been impressive during workouts and it is worth noting that his Hall of Fame trainer, Bill Mott, is very selective about bringing three-year-olds to the Kentucky Derby.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.