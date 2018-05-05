Eddie Olczyk’s 2018 Kentucky Derby picks

By NBC SportsMay 5, 2018, 10:25 AM EDT
NBC Sports’ Eddie Olczyk’s Kentucky Derby picks are in, fresh from Churchill Downs. Please note that these picks are for a fast and firm track and rain is in the forecast for Louisville.

Race 5 #6    6-8-10

Race 6 #8    1-3-8

Race 7 #6    6-8-9

Race 8 #3    3-5-7-10

Race 9 #7    7-11

Race 10 #14   5-12-14

Race 11 #3   3-7

Race 12 #6  5-6-7

Kentucky Derby Odds Update: Contenders set for Saturday race

OddsSharkMay 5, 2018, 1:31 AM EDT
Justify and Mendelssohn are each contending with a deep field and some inauspicious history heading into the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Justify and Mendelssohn remain the top betting favorites on the odds to win the Kentucky Derby at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The top of the board for the 1¼-mile race which takes place early Saturday evening at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., also includes Bolt d’Oro, Audible, Magnum Moon, Good Magic, Vino Rosso, and Hofburg.

When Always Dreaming won in 2017, he was the fifth favorite in a row to capture The Run for the Roses. Bettors will have to decide whether the law of averages is due to kick in or if the streak holds.

Both of the top two horses have the rule of precedents working against them. Justify, who will run from the No. 7 position in the 20-horse field, has only three career starts. He was unraced as a two-year-old last year and no such horse has won the Kentucky Derby since Apollo in 1882.

Mendelssohn, who runs from the No. 14 position, won the recent UAE Derby but no winner of that event in the United Arab Emirates has ever come to North America and so much as placed at the Derby. Nor has a European runner. However, history is made to be broken and Mendelsson not only won the UAE by 17 lengths, but he has had exposure to U.S. tracks.

There is a 50 percent chance of rain in Louisville, which could make for a wet track. Bolt d’Oro, who starts No. 11 and will be guided by two-time Derby-winning jockey Victor Espinoza, could be less affected by a wet track than his other four-legged counterparts. Bolt d’Oro was one of the early favorites and might be worth a second look as an outside shot.

Bolt d’Oro’s price was in the 9-to-1 range earlier this week before coming down as the competitors began to go through their paces at Churchill Downs.

Audible and Magnum Moon are two of the four horses in the field trained by Todd Pletcher, who trained aforementioned 2017 winner Always Dreaming. Audible is starting from the No. 5 position, which is where five of the last 21 winners broke from the gate.

Each has shown they have the speed and stamina to carry them over 1¼ miles, making them worth including in exactas and trifecta picks.

If there’s a darkhorse to back, or to employ to up the payout on an exacta, trifecta or superfecta (picking the top four horses), it is likely Hofburg. The Florida Derby runner-up has been impressive during workouts and it is worth noting that his Hall of Fame trainer, Bill Mott, is very selective about bringing three-year-olds to the Kentucky Derby.

Cox boasts Oaks duo of favorite Monomoy Girl, Sassy Sienna

Associated PressMay 4, 2018, 2:31 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Kentucky Oaks favorite Monomoy Girl has been impressive, winning five of six starts by a combined 20 1/2 lengths.

Trainer Brad Cox believes the filly can run even better. Monomoy Girl isn’t the only horse in the field Cox will have an eye on.

He is just as excited about Sassy Sienna, who boasts a solid resume even with fewer victories. Sassy Sienna and Monomoy Girl will be bookend competitors with different prospects in Friday’s $1 million race for 3-year-old fillies at Churchill Downs.

Kentucky Derby: What Time, Where to Watch, Horses, Post Times

Monomoy Girl is the 2-1 favorite in the 1 1/8 mile race and will start from the outside post. Sassy Sienna will begin on the rail at 15-1 but could set the early pace in the 14-horse field that includes 5-2 second choice Midnight Bisou, winner of three in a row.

Cox is anxious to see how his inside-outside combination performs in a race that will go a long way toward determining the year’s top filly.

“Sassy will be close,” said Cox, who also has a third entrant in 30-1 longshot Kelly’s Humor. “Her and Monomoy have similar styles as far as where we would like for them to be placed in the race.

“Obviously, there’s going to be concern with one being caught wide in the first turn and the other one hopefully getting a clean run.”

So far, Monomoy Girl has done well separating from competitors in most situations with jockey Florent Geroux aboard.

The chestnut filly has started two 2018 races as the favorite and won both, taking last month’s Grade 1 Ashland at Keeneland by 5 1/2 lengths after winning the Grade 2 Rachel Alexandra by 2 1/2 at Fair Grounds in Louisiana in February. Her lone setback was a second in the Grade 2 Golden Rod Stakes last November at Churchill Downs, which seems far from where she is now.

“I’m looking for a big effort from her,” Cox said of Monomoy Girl. “She’s showing the signs that she’s definitely ready to run with her breezes, her gallops, her energy level. We’re extremely happy with where she as far as fitness and health and coat.”

Sassy Sienna earned her second victory as a 3-year-old on April 13 in the Grade 3 Fantasy at Oaklawn Park with Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens aboard. Cox hopes the dark brown filly can use her speed entering the first turn to avoid being crowded against the rail.

Despite Cox’s optimistic outlook for those horses, most of the attention in the Oaks will likely focus on Monomoy Girl and Midnight Bisou, the race’s only entrants with single-digit odds.

Midnight Bisou will start from the No. 10 post. Her 160 Oaks qualifying points were just six more than Monomoy Girl, and the filly won last month’s Santa Anita Oaks by 3 1/2 lengths.

Trainer William Spawr’s pupil has won by a combined 10 1/4 lengths during its surge and will enter its next challenge with Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, 52, making his fourth straight start aboard the horse. Smith won last year’s Oaks aboard Abel Tasman and seeks to become the first rider since Eddie Arcaro (1951-53) to win in consecutive years.

Bob Baffert prepared filly Rayya for the Oaks, but isn’t sure how the Kentucky-bred horse will perform stateside after running primarily in the United Arab Emirates. The trainer believes the guidance of Smith – who will ride Kentucky Derby favorite Justify for Baffert on Saturday – and Midnight Bisou’s streak might provide a slight advantage against Monomoy Girl.

“She has the right style to just sit out there, and Mike Smith is on her,” Baffert said. “I just see two horses there.”