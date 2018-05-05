AP Images

‘Barbaro’ sculptor continues to turn history into art

Associated PressMay 5, 2018, 5:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

VERONA, Wis. (AP) — When you see Alexa King and her husband pull out of their rural Verona driveway towing a horse trailer, there might not be a real animal inside.

But it’s a horse all the same.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that King is best known for creating the colossal statue of racehorse Barbaro that stands outside Churchill Downs — and which is now one of the best-loved landmarks in Kentucky.

Kentucky Derby: What Time, Where to Watch, Horses, Post Times

She sculpted that work of art in, of all places, her garage in Middleton. It was unveiled at the start of the race season in 2009, just a few days shy of the Kentucky Derby.

King left Wisconsin for a while, but now she is back, living with husband Eric Bolland on five acres southwest of Madison. And, again, creating exquisite, large-as-life statues of horses in her garage.

Her latest project is for the Paris, Kentucky, horse farm of a noted equestrian: a life-size bronze sculpture of a world grand champion Saddlebred, with the woman, his owner, in the saddle.

In June the community of Savage, Minnesota, will unveil King’s statue of Dan Patch — the “World’s Champion Harness Horse” who in the early 1900s was one of America’s most famous sports celebrities — and his owner, M.W. Savage. One-third life size, the statue will be placed in front of the city of Savage’s library.

Fundraising for another, $1.2 million Dan Patch statue by King, this one 50 percent larger than life, is underway for a site outside the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, where Dan Patch set a world record.

And the artist is already planning yet a bigger project that will take her around the world.

But this week, King, 65, will be back in Louisville, Kentucky, watching the horses a few days before the start of the 2018 Kentucky Derby, though she doesn’t plan to be among the some 155,000 people in the stands to watch “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports.”

“People sometimes ask ‘Why do you do horses?’ I say, ‘Because that’s what I know,’” King said recently, as she climbed up a stepladder to work on the texture of the champion Saddlebred she was fashioning in her Verona garage.

“I’ve watched them, studied them, raised them,” she said.

“Took care of horses. So you get to know the feel of a horse. How it looks. The first time I cast a horse, when I touched the bronze it was cold — that was weird.

“And a lot of people in the horse business are art collectors, and they like statues of their horses. And dogs,” she said. “So that’s what I do.”

The “Barbaro” statue took King’s career to a new level, and helped lead to many of the commissions she has today, the artist said. King was selected in 2008 from scores of applicants by Roy and Gretchen Jackson, who owned the storied Thoroughbred, and wanted to memorialize him.

Barbaro was the magnificent winner of the 2006 Kentucky Derby. But he shattered a leg two weeks later in the 2006 Preakness Stakes and later developed laminitis, the hoof ailment that led to his death. His illness drew an outpouring of concern from around the world. He was euthanized in January 2007, and his ashes now lie beneath King’s statue.

In creating a design for the Barbaro statue, “The requirement was: all four feet off the ground, Barbaro winning the Derby,” King said.

The whole project, from commission to installation (which happened in the dark of night, so that no one could view the artwork before its unveiling), took one year. King designed the entire plaza where the statue was set. Working 18-hour days, she molded the likeness of Barbaro and his rider in her garage because she could not find studio space large enough on such short notice.

“Usually these take two or more years,” she said of the project. “But at the presentation to the Jacksons, the owners of Barbaro, I knew they were going to say, ‘Can you get it done by Derby next year?’ So I had everything lined up — my foundry people, my mold people.

“And we wanted to put this whole thing to bed. They had been through lot” with Barbaro’s death.

The creation of the Barbaro statue — and the artistic and engineering challenges King faced — is the subject of a 29-minute documentary, available to view via King’s website alexakingstudios.com.

Allison Pareis, a friend of a friend of a friend, asked King if she could do the film as a project for her master’s degree. “Sculpting the Wind” aired on public television — and won two regional Emmy Awards.

But “Barbaro” is only part of King’s resume. The sculptor’s work has sold at the world-famous auction houses Sotheby’s and Christie’s, been featured in museums and galleries around the country, and is the centerpiece of landscapes both public and private.

To create a work, King starts with painstaking research. She next constructs an armature — essentially the figure’s skeleton — and fills it with housing insulation and foam to make a lightweight form. She covers that base with a wax-based clay and begins the detail work, bringing a sense of life and motion to her subject. (For horses, she sometimes even uses a curry brush, the kind used to groom equines, to texturize the coat.)

A mold-maker then takes over, often staying at King’s house for months while the work is done. The molds are sent to a foundry for the sculpture to be cast in bronze.

“There are new processes that we can use when we make statues, which is to take a small one, digitize it, blow it up and cut it out. I don’t like to do it that way,” said King. “So I do it the hard way.”

“Alexa uses a technique that is about as modern as the 15th century,” her husband jokes. When needed, a work-in-progress gets hauled from place to place in the horse trailer — because, as with a real horse, it’s a good fit.

Growing up in southern Indiana, where her father was the Army post commander at Camp Atterbury, King got the horse bug in third or fourth grade.

“When I was a kid, I raced trotting ponies on the track. I was woman driver of the year when I was about 15,” she said. Even younger, she developed a passion for making art alongside her mother, a painter.

“I’ve never done anything but that. I’ve always been an artist,” King said in an interview for “Sculpting the Wind.”

After taking art courses at Ball State University, she got her first break early in her career, when representatives from the Nelson Rockefeller Collections saw her work at a wildlife and Western art show and commissioned her to do a horse and rider sculpture depicting the Pony Express.

“I didn’t have any time to think about it. Here it was like — you’d better get on with it, baby,” she said. “It was sort of like learning on the fly.”

King originally moved to the Madison area in the early 1980s. About the time the “Barbaro” project came along two decades later, she was also finishing up her art degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, parenting her three children, and creating the statue of a veterinarian, using her daughter Nicole as a model, that stands outside the UW School of Veterinary Medicine.

Soon King hopes to launch another project: Creating life-size sculptures that portray the relationship between man and horse through history, and that will be placed on every continent.

“She’s one of the most interesting people I’ve ever met,” said Bolland, her husband of 16 years, a writer and scholar in residence in the Business School at Cardinal Strich University.

They have six adult children between them, spread across the U.S. and Canada.

Siblings, friends and affection for the Madison area drew them back to Wisconsin. King, along with working on commissions, eventually would like to teach, hold sculpture workshops and reconnect with Madison-area friends.

She and Bolland still own a log cabin from 1860 along the Kentucky River, and stay there when doing business in Kentucky. Next month she hopes to bring her three horses (two are “very geriatric” and one she rides) from Kentucky to Wisconsin to board closer to home.

With the unseasonably chilly weather this spring, her garage has been cold, making it hard on her hands. The clay she works with becomes stiffer when temperatures drop. But it’s still good to be back.

“We love it here. At first we were thinking maybe (move to) someplace warmer,” said King. “But we really like it here in Madison.”

___

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj

Justify wins the 2018 Kentucky Derby

By John PaschallMay 5, 2018, 6:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Justify, jockeyed by Mike Smith and trained by Bob Baffert, won the 144th Kentucky Derby after battling muddy conditions at Churchill Downs.

It is his fourth win in four starts. Justify entered the morning with 3-1 odds. Good Magic rallied to finish in second while Audible took third place in what was one of the most competitive Kentucky Derby fields in years.

Justify also ended the Curse of Apollo, becoming the first horse to win the Kentucky Derby after not racing as a 2-year-old since Apollo in 1882.

Kentucky Derby: What Time, Where to Watch, Horses, Post Times

“It would take a horse like him to break the curse, and wow, I can’t describe how special this horse is,” Smith said after winning his second Kentucky Derby.

Baffert admitted he was nervous all day with the sloppy conditions on the track but is thrilled to earn his fifth Kentucky Derby win.

“Him and American Pharoah and Arrogate, these horses are cut from a different – you know, they’re just so great,” Baffert said. “It took a great horse to do what he did today. I’m so proud of my whole team and everybody… I just kept a great horse. I’m just glad it’s over. I rank him up there with my top ones.”

Justify will go for the second leg of the Triple Crown at the Preakness on May 19 on NBC and the NBC Sports app.

Last year, Always Dreaming won the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs but came up short in the Preakness. Only 12 horses have won the Triple Crown with the last coming in 2015 (American Pharoah).

Filly Monomoy Girl edges Wonder Gadot for Kentucky Oaks win

AP Images
Associated PressMay 5, 2018, 5:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — After five relatively easy victories, Monomoy Girl proved she could also handle challenges in the Kentucky Oaks.

The filly proved that by first overcoming an outside post start before gutting out a close win to maintain her hot start.

Monomoy Girl took charge near the far turn and outdueled Wonder Gadot down the stretch to win the $1 million Kentucky Oaks by a half-length on Friday at Churchill Downs.

Kentucky Derby: What Time, Where to Watch, Horses, Post Times

A race expected to match the top two 3-year-old fillies in No. 2 Monomoy Girl and points leader Midnight Bisou, the morning-line favorites, soon became Monomoy Girl’s to lose. The chestnut filly charged from the No. 14 post into contention and the lead and held ground in a thrilling side-by-side stretch battle with Wonder Gadot before Monomoy Girl kept the small edge to the wire.

Monomoy Girl entered the Oaks with five wins in six starts by a combined margin of 20 1/2 lengths. Her latest triumph was much tighter, all of which made the Grade 1 victory more satisfying for her connections.

“It’s great, you know,” jockey Florent Geroux said. “She was in a war, she had only one try.

“This filly has been very special for us, known for a long time. We’ve been pointing for this race since November, to get here in good shape in winning, she was just outstanding.”

Wonder Gadot’s jockey, John Velazquez, filed a foul claim against Monomoy Girl for a bump down the stretch. Stewards dismissed it, giving Brad Cox a signature hometown win in the 144th running of the Oaks.

Monomoy Girl covered 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.13 and paid $7.20, $4.60 and $3.60.

Wonder Gadot returned $14 and $7.20. Midnight Bisou paid $3.20 to show while having her three-race winning streak snapped.

The race’s biggest surprise was that Wonder Gadot, listed at 20-1 on the morning line, gave Monomoy Girl her biggest challenge instead of Midnight Bisou. The California-based filly came in with three wins by 10 1/4 combined lengths, fueling expectations of a two-horse race.

Midnight Bisou came on late, but behind two other fillies that battled hard on the dirt.

Monomoy Girl’s main question was how she would handle an outside post and 19 other horses fighting for position. Cox, who grew up blocks from Churchill Downs, wasn’t fazed. He believed his horse had the speed to get into contention along with the patience to navigate traffic.

Monomoy Girl ultimately had no trouble running outside before gaining position near the rail and holding on. A brief wait followed before stewards upheld the finish that sparked a cheer from the jockey, trainers and its owners.

Velazquez still felt justified in claiming foul.

“At least I have to take a chance on it,” he said. “I mean, I’m fighting the whole way around and all of a sudden the last sixteenth of a mile she goes back to her left lead because she got bumped.”

Monomoy Girl’s Oaks win came hours after last year’s winner, Abel Tasman, was beaten in her return to Churchill Downs as a 4-year-old.

The filly finished fourth among six horses in the Grade 1 La Troienne Stakes, in which Salty beat Farrell by a head.

Last year’s Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming also had a tough day. The colt favored in the Grade 2 Alysheba Stakes battled eventual winner Backyard Heaven through the final turn but faded to fifth.

 