Justify wins Santa Anita Derby by 3½ lengths for Baffert

Associated PressMay 4, 2018, 2:31 PM EDT
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Justify vaulted into the role of probable Kentucky Derby favorite with a three-length victory over Bolt d’Oro in the $1 million Santa Anita Derby on Saturday.

Trained by Bob Baffert and winner of his three career starts by a combined 19 lengths, Justify had to finish first or second to earn enough qualifying points to run in the Derby on May 5.

It wasn’t a problem.

Justify led all the way under Mike Smith to claim the 100 points toward qualifying for the 20-horse Run for the Roses, and stands eighth on the Derby leaderboard. The colt ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.72 and paid $3.80, $2.20 and $2.10 as the 3-5 favorite in the field of seven.

“What you’re seeing right now is really just raw talent,” Smith said. “He’s got so much room to grow and to even get better. If he moves forward off this race, which he should, then it’s even kind of scary to talk about.”

Baffert earned his record eighth Santa Anita Derby victory. It was Justify’s first stakes race.

Bolt d’Oro returned $2.20 and $2.10, while Core Beliefs was another 6½ lengths back in third and paid $4 to show.

Bolt d’Oro and Javier Castellano chased Justify into the stretch turn. Castellano moved his colt down toward the rail and they ranged up on Justify’s flank, but never seriously threatened. Justify continued to pull away approaching the finish line.

“He felt good, and did everything the right way,” Castellano said. “Unfortunately, we were running against the best horse in the country.”

Justify never raced as a 2-year-old and didn’t make his debut until Feb. 18 at Santa Anita. He won by 9½ lengths and followed up that dominant showing with a 6½-length victory on March 1.

Baffert has compared Justify to his 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, citing the colt’s imposing physical presence and his big stride.

“Justify is just a natural and he’s just learning how to run,” Baffert said. “He’s quick and he’s light on his feet.”

Bolt d’Oro already was assured of a spot in the Kentucky Derby starting gate and stands fifth on the leaderboard with 104 points. He won the San Felipe by disqualification on March 10 and won 3 of 4 starts as a 2-year-old last year.

“This is a good steppingstone,” said Mick Ruis, who owns and trains Bolt d’Oro. “This is one we can build off and go to Churchill Downs.”

At some point, Bolt d’Oro appeared to have grabbed his right front hoof, which was bloodied after the race.

Baffert had planned to start McKinzie on Saturday, but the colt missed the race with a minor hind end issue.

Justify’s performance more than made up for the disappointment.

“It takes a lot of the sting out of what happened to McKinzie,” Baffert said. “It’s a tough business, but we’ve just got to keep going.”

BLUE GRASS

Good Magic strengthened his Kentucky Derby credentials with a strong victory at Keeneland.

The colt overtook Flameaway entering the stretch to win the $1 million Blue Grass Stakes by 1½ lengths and moved to the top of the Derby leaderboard that determines the 20-horse field with 134 points. Good Magic’s performance reminded trainer Chad Brown of last fall’s four-length victory in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Del Mar.

“I thought it was an outstanding performance,” Brown said. “A very professional effort and he kicked home very strong.”

Good Magic, the 8-5 favorite, waited through a far-turn battle between Flameaway and Arawak before taking control and winning the Grade 2 race Saturday.

His second career win in five starts followed up last month’s third-place in the Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream in his 3-year-old debut.

Under jockey Jose Ortiz, Good Magic covered 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.18 and paid $5.20, $3.60 and $2.80.

“It was perfect,” Ortiz said. “Everything went really well.”

Flameaway returned $5 and $3.80 and earned 40 points. The stewards disqualified Sporting Chance from third to fourth and moved Free Drop Billy up to third after he was forced wide by Sporting Chance in the stretch.

Free Drop Billy returned $3.60 to show and earned 20 points.

WOOD MEMORIAL

Vino Rosso survived a stewards’ inquiry to win the $1 million Wood Memorial and earn 100 points toward qualifying for the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by John Velazquez, Vino Rosso ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.79 at Aqueduct on Saturday for trainer Todd Pletcher.

Vino Rosso and Enticed hooked up at the top of the stretch and dueled until Vino Rosso pulled away nearing the finish.

It appeared that Vino Rosso came over and bumped Enticed along the rail hard twice in the stretch. That prompted the stewards’ inquiry and an objection but after video review, there was no change to the order of finish.

Sent off at 4-1 odds, Vino Rosso paid $10.40, $4.40 and $3.40.

Enticed returned $2.90 and $2.40, while Restoring Hope, trained Baffert, paid $3.30 to show.

Vino Rosso is fourth on the Derby leaderboard with 107 points. Enticed is fifth with 103.

AP Sports Writer Gary B. Graves in Lexington, Kentucky, contributed to this report.

Cox boasts Oaks duo of favorite Monomoy Girl, Sassy Sienna

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Kentucky Oaks favorite Monomoy Girl has been impressive, winning five of six starts by a combined 20 1/2 lengths.

Trainer Brad Cox believes the filly can run even better. Monomoy Girl isn’t the only horse in the field Cox will have an eye on.

He is just as excited about Sassy Sienna, who boasts a solid resume even with fewer victories. Sassy Sienna and Monomoy Girl will be bookend competitors with different prospects in Friday’s $1 million race for 3-year-old fillies at Churchill Downs.

Monomoy Girl is the 2-1 favorite in the 1 1/8 mile race and will start from the outside post. Sassy Sienna will begin on the rail at 15-1 but could set the early pace in the 14-horse field that includes 5-2 second choice Midnight Bisou, winner of three in a row.

Cox is anxious to see how his inside-outside combination performs in a race that will go a long way toward determining the year’s top filly.

“Sassy will be close,” said Cox, who also has a third entrant in 30-1 longshot Kelly’s Humor. “Her and Monomoy have similar styles as far as where we would like for them to be placed in the race.

“Obviously, there’s going to be concern with one being caught wide in the first turn and the other one hopefully getting a clean run.”

So far, Monomoy Girl has done well separating from competitors in most situations with jockey Florent Geroux aboard.

The chestnut filly has started two 2018 races as the favorite and won both, taking last month’s Grade 1 Ashland at Keeneland by 5 1/2 lengths after winning the Grade 2 Rachel Alexandra by 2 1/2 at Fair Grounds in Louisiana in February. Her lone setback was a second in the Grade 2 Golden Rod Stakes last November at Churchill Downs, which seems far from where she is now.

“I’m looking for a big effort from her,” Cox said of Monomoy Girl. “She’s showing the signs that she’s definitely ready to run with her breezes, her gallops, her energy level. We’re extremely happy with where she as far as fitness and health and coat.”

Sassy Sienna earned her second victory as a 3-year-old on April 13 in the Grade 3 Fantasy at Oaklawn Park with Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens aboard. Cox hopes the dark brown filly can use her speed entering the first turn to avoid being crowded against the rail.

Despite Cox’s optimistic outlook for those horses, most of the attention in the Oaks will likely focus on Monomoy Girl and Midnight Bisou, the race’s only entrants with single-digit odds.

Midnight Bisou will start from the No. 10 post. Her 160 Oaks qualifying points were just six more than Monomoy Girl, and the filly won last month’s Santa Anita Oaks by 3 1/2 lengths.

Trainer William Spawr’s pupil has won by a combined 10 1/4 lengths during its surge and will enter its next challenge with Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, 52, making his fourth straight start aboard the horse. Smith won last year’s Oaks aboard Abel Tasman and seeks to become the first rider since Eddie Arcaro (1951-53) to win in consecutive years.

Bob Baffert prepared filly Rayya for the Oaks, but isn’t sure how the Kentucky-bred horse will perform stateside after running primarily in the United Arab Emirates. The trainer believes the guidance of Smith – who will ride Kentucky Derby favorite Justify for Baffert on Saturday – and Midnight Bisou’s streak might provide a slight advantage against Monomoy Girl.

“She has the right style to just sit out there, and Mike Smith is on her,” Baffert said. “I just see two horses there.”

Early-morning is busy time at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Under the famed Twin Spires, 20 horses set to run in the Kentucky Derby work out in the early morning hours at Churchill Downs.

Some step on the dirt track before dawn, with the moon still visible. As sunrise approaches, pinks and oranges streak the sky. More horses emerge from their stalls on the track’s backstretch. Exercise riders get a leg up on their 1,000-pound mounts and take to the oval for a timed workout.

The 3-year-old colts prepare for their one and only chance at running in the Derby by jogging and galloping on the track. Others practice standing in the starting gate or walking to the paddock to get used to the conditions on race day, when over 100,000 people jam the venerable track and create a noise level most horses aren’t used to.

The 144th edition of America’s greatest race will be run at 1 \ miles on Saturday.

This year’s morning-line favorite is Justify at 3-1 odds. The Southern California-based horse is trained by four-time Derby winner Bob Baffert.

The second choice is 5-1 Mendelssohn, an Ireland-based horse that will try to become the first from Europe to win the Kentucky Derby.

Magnum Moon is the 6-1 third choice. Audible and Bolt d’Oro, named in part for retired Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt, are the co-fourth choices at 8-1.

After their workouts, the horses walk back to their barns where they stand outside for a bath. Grooms spray them with hoses, scrub them with sponges soaked in soapy water from a bucket, and wash them off. Their manes are combed, their bodies dried and a blanket is tossed on their back before they are led into their stalls.

A meal often awaits or the horses snack on hay. They usually sleep standing up and will eat again in the evening before the stable area grows quiet for the night.

Before dawn, the ritual begins again.