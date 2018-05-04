Justify tops list of leading contenders in Kentucky Derby

Associated PressMay 4, 2018, 11:33 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Justify tops the list of leading contenders to win the 144th Kentucky Derby.

Trainers have called this year’s 20-horse field one of the deepest in a while, though the Run For The Roses might come down to five considered to have the best prospects over 1 1/4 miles at Churchill Downs.

A look at the leading contenders:

JUSTIFY

One of two Derby charges for trainer Bob Baffert, the colt enters as the 3-1 race favorite thanks to a 3-0 record and an impressive win in the Santa Anita Derby. Justify’s challenge is putting aside 136 years of history and becoming the first Derby champion since Apollo in 1882 without racing as a 2-year-old. Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith will try to keep him unbeaten and break the so-called “Apollo Curse.” His No. 7 post position is an encouraging omen.

MENDELSSOHN

The 5-1 second choice has won his last three outings and four overall with a second in seven starts in Dubai, Great Britain and Ireland, where he’s been based. He might need more than international experience to become the first European horse to win the Derby. Strong, outgoing and trained by Aiden O’Brien, Mendelssohn must quickly learn Churchill Downs after hitting the track for the first time Thursday following quarantine since his arrival. He’ll start from the No. 14 post.

MAGNUM MOON

Trainer Todd Pletcher’s hopes of winning consecutive Derbys look good with this unbeaten colt, who has won all four starts beneath Luis Saez by a combined 14 lengths. His most recent outing was a four-length triumph in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on April 14, which was impressive but also narrowed the turnaround window. One of four members of Pletcher’s so-called Derby “Todd Squad,” he has career earnings of $1,177,800. He’ll start from the No. 16 post.

AUDIBLE

The jockey combination of Javier Castellano and John Velazquez has made another Pletcher pupil one of the horses to watch and a tempting betting choice at 8-1. The riders have two wins each over Audible’s last four starts, though Castellano will ride him in the Derby while Velazquez guides Vino Rosso for Pletcher. Audible’s No. 5 post position gives him a good spot to make noise.

BOLT D’ORO

Initially second to McKinzie in the Grade 2 San Felipe Stakes, the Kentucky bred was awarded the victory in his 3-year-old debut after a postrace disqualification. He’s 4-1-1 in six starts, with Corey Nakatani earning three of those wins during his juvenile season. Jockey Victor Espinoza, who rode American Pharoah to the 2015 Triple Crown, will make his first start atop Bolt d’Oro after two outings beneath Javier Castellano. He’ll have to work from the outside in with the No. 11 post.

Associated PressMay 3, 2018, 4:28 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) No horse from Europe has won the Kentucky Derby.

But then few horses have matched the globe-trotting credentials of Mendelssohn, the 5-1 second choice for America’s greatest race on Saturday.

Perhaps Mendelssohn, based in Ireland, will give the first leg of the Triple Crown an international flair.

He’s loaded with talent and a robust personality. Stepping onto the Churchill Downs dirt for the first time on Thursday morning, Mendelssohn let out a holler to announce his arrival.

There’s nothing shy about this boy.

It was Mendelssohn’s public debut after two days in quarantine to ensure that he and three stablemates trained by Aidan O’Brien showed no signs of illness following their overseas flight.

“He just did a very gentle exercise around the track,” Pat Keating, O’Brien’s traveling assistant, said. “We couldn’t be happier with him. We just wanted to get him out and stretch his legs. No problems. All good.”

And that could be bad news for the competition. Mendelssohn has already shown the ability to handle challenges around the globe.

After posting a modest 1-for-4 record to start his career in Europe, Mendelssohn headed to California in November to capture the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar.

Then it was back to Europe with the long-range goal of preparing for the Derby and the shift from turf to dirt. His first race this year was a victory over a synthetic surface in Ireland.

And then came a resounding triumph in the UAE Derby in Dubai in March where Mendelssohn romped by 18 + lengths to earn a trip to Kentucky, where he was bred.

Returning from the desert, Mendelssohn completed his Derby preparations at the famed Ballydolyle training center in County Tipperary.

Now he’s back in the U.S. sporting an impressive record supported by a powerful pedigree. His sire was the late Scat Daddy, who has four sons in this year’s Derby. He is a half brother to the retired mare Beholder, a four-time Eclipse Award winner.

The combination of good looks and golden bloodlines are the reason Mendelssohn brought a sales-topping $3 million at the 2016 Keeneland Yearling Sales from the trio of Derrick Smith, Mrs. John Magnier and Michael Tabor.

“They looked so much alike, Mendelssohn and Beholder,” said Fred Mitchell, who bred both at his Clarkland Farm in Lexington, Kentucky. “They weren’t big foals and they didn’t start maturing until we started prepping them for the sales. He had such a gorgeous eye on him, he was unbelievable. He looked like a classy horse.”

And perhaps a bargain, if Mendelssohn notches another win Saturday in his latest travelogue.

Associated PressMay 2, 2018, 4:32 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) The smile on D. Wayne Lukas’ face shows how much he still loves what he’s doing.

The 82-year-old trainer Hall of Fame trainer is still going strong, and especially enjoys this week. Lukas is back in the Kentucky Derby for the first time since 2015 with colt Bravazo running on Saturday, which has the four-time winner savoring being part of horse racing’s crown jewel.

“I probably enjoy it a little bit more now,” said Lukas, who has earned more than $278 million lifetime and won 4,804 races, including 14 Triple Crown starts.

“I know that isn’t going to go on forever and I enjoy the whole atmosphere. It’s easier for me. The press conferences, everything, is a little easier. I’ve been there and know when to push and pull on that deal a little bit.”

Lukas’ return comes 30 years after his first Derby win with Winning Colors started an impressive run that included triumphs by Thunder Gulch (1995), Grindstone (’96) and Charismatic (’99).

For Lukas’ fellow horsemen, the comeback also seems to have added wholeness to this year’s Derby.

“We need Wayne,” said fellow Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, whom Lukas calls a good friend. “Wayne is so important to this race because he always set the bar for me. I want to be where Wayne is.”

Todd Pletcher, Lukas’ onetime protege’ who is on the verge of breaking his mentor’s record of 48 Derby starters, said: “The Derby is always better when Wayne’s in it.”

Lukas always believed he’d back in the Derby and said his gut feeling that some horses under his watch were not Derby-ready led him to be a race spectator. Although Bravazo ran eighth in the Louisiana Derby and is among four 50-1 longshots in Saturday’s 20-horse Kentucky Derby field , the trainer views the colt’s two wins before the Louisiana Derby as proof of his worthiness.

Lukas is also motivated to give Calumet Farm its record ninth Derby winner and first since Forward Pass was awarded the win 50 years ago after Dancer’s Image was disqualified for a failed postrace drug test.

While Lukas noted that owners determine whether to run a horse, his experience and success carries weight in some decisions. History clearly seems to have factored in Bravazo’s case, which is fitting for Calumet and Lukas since both have made their share of it in the Derby.

“You’ve got Calumet Farm, and it would be something to put them back out,” Lukas added.

The pairing of trainer and farm appears tailor made, but Lukas has maintained a physical and sentimental presence at Churchill Downs regardless of his participation in the marquee race.

Lukas’ barn is just off the second turn entering the track’s backstretch is a required stop for horsemen, jockeys, media and spectators. The time away has fueled a give-back philosophy that has the octogenarian chatting up folks who drop by, and standing outside observing how the sport he loves hums along.

Looking in on the Derby from outside allowed him to appreciate the race and evaluate the horses he hoped would put him back in the field. He has also enjoyed watching fellow trainers endure the same trial and error with pupils, as he did decades ago and now.

Excited as Lukas is to be back with Bravazo, he is even more encouraged about the 2-year-old prospects he has coming up. The end of his career doesn’t appear to be coming any time soon as the trainer in the wide-brimmed cowboy hat seems determined to remain a Derby fixture.

Mindful of his age, Lukas said the caveat is how long he will be physically able to do the job. To see him atop his horse watching his latest Derby charge at work leaves no doubt about his energy or desire.

“You feel like you’re blessed to have a career and nobody else is at that age to say that they’re here,” Lukas said. “You reflect and say maybe if it’s not this year, maybe next year, but there no guarantees there will be a next year.

“You reach out and take advantage of the whole thing if you’re enjoying it that much.”