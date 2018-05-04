AP Images

Good Magic puts himself in Derby picture with Juvenile win

Associated PressMay 4, 2018, 2:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Del Mar, Calif. (AP) Two-year-old colt Good Magic introduced himself as a Kentucky Derby contender Saturday by making the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile the first victory of his career.

“Yahoo,” said breeder Barbara Banke of Stonestreet Farms when asked about becoming part of the Kentucky Derby picture.

Overlooked at odds of 11-1 in a field of 12 in the race that in recent years crowned the 2-year-old champion and stamp the early Kentucky Derby favorite, Good Magic did nothing to surprise his trainer, Chad Brown.

Kentucky Derby: What Time, Where to Watch, Horses, Post Times

“I thought he was a winner every step of the way,” said Brown. “We took a shot because he was a maiden, but he’s developing rapidly.”

With a pair of second-place finishes to his credit – the last in the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes at Belmont Park last month, Good Magic rolled by Solomini entering the stretch and ran off to a 4 1/4-length victory over 11 rivals, with 3-5 favorite Bolt d’Oro finishing third after a troubled trip.

“I think Chad did a remarkable job with this horse, getting him here with great confidence. He did have to talk us a little bit into it because the horse obviously because the horse came in second in his last start. He said, “I think he’s really going to improve. He’s really going to like going a distance.”

Grabbing the top spot among 2-year-olds has not been proven a particularly persuasive achievement when it comes to the resume of a Kentucky Derby winner.

Since the Breeders’ Cup began in 1984, only two of the 33 winners of the Juvenile have gone on to win the Derby – Street Sense in 2006 and Nyquist in 2016.

Only two other Juvenile winners have finished in the money in the Derby – Chief’s Crown (3rd) in 1985, andTimber Country (3rd) in 1995, with 16 previous winners failing to make it into the Derby field.

Prior to Street Sense winning in 2006, the previous champion 2-year-old colt to go on win the Kentucky Derby was Spectacular Bid in 1979.

Nonetheless, “It sure is a thrill to have a really good 2-year-old in the barn,” said Brown. “They’re so hard to find.”

One of three maidens in the race, Good Magic ran the 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.34 and paid $25, $9.40 and $5.60. The 2-year-old son of former Breeders Cup Classic winner Curlin gave trainer Chad Brown his second victory of these championships.

The race’s 3-to-5 favorite Bolt d’Oro, named for the champion sprinter, Usain Bolt, entered the race a perfect 3-for-3, but was forced extremely wide on the first turn, and while he did move up on the outside on the far turn, his finish was too little too late.

“We were a little wide but it’s horse racing and it is part of what is going to happen,” said Bolt d’Oro’s jockey, Corey Nakatani. “I was trying to get tucked in but with all the traffic, he seemed to be spinning his wheels a little bit.”

Also part of the Kentucky Derby picture was the second-place finisher Solomini, who held off Bolt d’Oro through the stretch.

“He’s improving all the time,” said jockey Flavien Prat of Solomini. “I rode him the whole way and he ran a good race. He’s going to improve race after race.”

And there will be plenty of them between Saturday’s Juvenile and the Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May.

Cox boasts Oaks duo of favorite Monomoy Girl, Sassy Sienna

AP Images
Associated PressMay 4, 2018, 2:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Kentucky Oaks favorite Monomoy Girl has been impressive, winning five of six starts by a combined 20 1/2 lengths.

Trainer Brad Cox believes the filly can run even better. Monomoy Girl isn’t the only horse in the field Cox will have an eye on.

He is just as excited about Sassy Sienna, who boasts a solid resume even with fewer victories. Sassy Sienna and Monomoy Girl will be bookend competitors with different prospects in Friday’s $1 million race for 3-year-old fillies at Churchill Downs.

Kentucky Derby: What Time, Where to Watch, Horses, Post Times

Monomoy Girl is the 2-1 favorite in the 1 1/8 mile race and will start from the outside post. Sassy Sienna will begin on the rail at 15-1 but could set the early pace in the 14-horse field that includes 5-2 second choice Midnight Bisou, winner of three in a row.

Cox is anxious to see how his inside-outside combination performs in a race that will go a long way toward determining the year’s top filly.

“Sassy will be close,” said Cox, who also has a third entrant in 30-1 longshot Kelly’s Humor. “Her and Monomoy have similar styles as far as where we would like for them to be placed in the race.

“Obviously, there’s going to be concern with one being caught wide in the first turn and the other one hopefully getting a clean run.”

So far, Monomoy Girl has done well separating from competitors in most situations with jockey Florent Geroux aboard.

The chestnut filly has started two 2018 races as the favorite and won both, taking last month’s Grade 1 Ashland at Keeneland by 5 1/2 lengths after winning the Grade 2 Rachel Alexandra by 2 1/2 at Fair Grounds in Louisiana in February. Her lone setback was a second in the Grade 2 Golden Rod Stakes last November at Churchill Downs, which seems far from where she is now.

“I’m looking for a big effort from her,” Cox said of Monomoy Girl. “She’s showing the signs that she’s definitely ready to run with her breezes, her gallops, her energy level. We’re extremely happy with where she as far as fitness and health and coat.”

Sassy Sienna earned her second victory as a 3-year-old on April 13 in the Grade 3 Fantasy at Oaklawn Park with Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens aboard. Cox hopes the dark brown filly can use her speed entering the first turn to avoid being crowded against the rail.

Despite Cox’s optimistic outlook for those horses, most of the attention in the Oaks will likely focus on Monomoy Girl and Midnight Bisou, the race’s only entrants with single-digit odds.

Midnight Bisou will start from the No. 10 post. Her 160 Oaks qualifying points were just six more than Monomoy Girl, and the filly won last month’s Santa Anita Oaks by 3 1/2 lengths.

Trainer William Spawr’s pupil has won by a combined 10 1/4 lengths during its surge and will enter its next challenge with Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, 52, making his fourth straight start aboard the horse. Smith won last year’s Oaks aboard Abel Tasman and seeks to become the first rider since Eddie Arcaro (1951-53) to win in consecutive years.

Bob Baffert prepared filly Rayya for the Oaks, but isn’t sure how the Kentucky-bred horse will perform stateside after running primarily in the United Arab Emirates. The trainer believes the guidance of Smith – who will ride Kentucky Derby favorite Justify for Baffert on Saturday – and Midnight Bisou’s streak might provide a slight advantage against Monomoy Girl.

“She has the right style to just sit out there, and Mike Smith is on her,” Baffert said. “I just see two horses there.”

Early-morning is busy time at Churchill Downs

AP Images
Associated PressMay 4, 2018, 2:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Under the famed Twin Spires, 20 horses set to run in the Kentucky Derby work out in the early morning hours at Churchill Downs.

Some step on the dirt track before dawn, with the moon still visible. As sunrise approaches, pinks and oranges streak the sky. More horses emerge from their stalls on the track’s backstretch. Exercise riders get a leg up on their 1,000-pound mounts and take to the oval for a timed workout.

Kentucky Derby: What Time, Where to Watch, Horses, Post Times

The 3-year-old colts prepare for their one and only chance at running in the Derby by jogging and galloping on the track. Others practice standing in the starting gate or walking to the paddock to get used to the conditions on race day, when over 100,000 people jam the venerable track and create a noise level most horses aren’t used to.

The 144th edition of America’s greatest race will be run at 1 \ miles on Saturday.

This year’s morning-line favorite is Justify at 3-1 odds. The Southern California-based horse is trained by four-time Derby winner Bob Baffert.

The second choice is 5-1 Mendelssohn, an Ireland-based horse that will try to become the first from Europe to win the Kentucky Derby.

Magnum Moon is the 6-1 third choice. Audible and Bolt d’Oro, named in part for retired Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt, are the co-fourth choices at 8-1.

After their workouts, the horses walk back to their barns where they stand outside for a bath. Grooms spray them with hoses, scrub them with sponges soaked in soapy water from a bucket, and wash them off. Their manes are combed, their bodies dried and a blanket is tossed on their back before they are led into their stalls.

A meal often awaits or the horses snack on hay. They usually sleep standing up and will eat again in the evening before the stable area grows quiet for the night.

Before dawn, the ritual begins again.