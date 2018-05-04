AP Images

Audible wins Florida Derby, cementing Kentucky Derby spot

Associated PressMay 4, 2018, 2:31 PM EDT
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) Audible ran away in the stretch to win the Grade 1 Florida Derby on Saturday, further cementing himself as a serious contender for the Kentucky Derby.

An eight-week layoff was no problem for Audible, who will take a four-race winning streak into the Triple Crown campaign that starts at Churchill Downs on May 5. He finished the 1 1/8 miles at Gulfstream Park in 1:49.48, and delivered the fifth Florida Derby win to both jockey John Velazquez and trainer Todd Pletcher.

Kentucky Derby: What Time, Where to Watch, Horses, Post Times

And now, barring some sort of problem, it’s off to Churchill Downs.

“If he comes out of it well, that’s our goal,” Pletcher said.

Recent history says that Audible will now have a great chance at the Kentucky Derby. Each of the last two Florida Derby winners – Always Dreaming last year and Nyquist in 2016 – went on to win the Run for the Roses.

Hofburg was second, Mississippi took third and Catholic Boy – the second choice in the betting behind only Audible, who was sent off at 8-5 odds – was fourth.

The win gave Audible 100 points in the Kentucky Derby standings, far more than enough to clinch his spot in the field. Hofburg is almost certainly assured a spot as well.

Promises Fulfilled, the Fountain of Youth winner at Gulfstream earlier this month, went right to the lead out of the gate, as did Strike Power. They set a blazing early fraction, while the other seven starters merely sat back and waited for the initial speed to fade.

Audible waited outside a cluster of four horses, and began his big move near the far turn.

By the time they were in the final straightaway, it was over.

“I was a little worried when they turned up the backside, because we got into the first turn in exactly the position we wanted to get into,” Pletcher said. “And then he kind of fell back a little bit and I was a little bit worried because that’s normally not Johnny’s style to let one kind of drop back that far. But once he found his rhythm on the back side, I felt much better.”

Audible returned $5.20, $4 and $3.

Cox boasts Oaks duo of favorite Monomoy Girl, Sassy Sienna

Associated PressMay 4, 2018, 2:31 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Kentucky Oaks favorite Monomoy Girl has been impressive, winning five of six starts by a combined 20 1/2 lengths.

Trainer Brad Cox believes the filly can run even better. Monomoy Girl isn’t the only horse in the field Cox will have an eye on.

He is just as excited about Sassy Sienna, who boasts a solid resume even with fewer victories. Sassy Sienna and Monomoy Girl will be bookend competitors with different prospects in Friday’s $1 million race for 3-year-old fillies at Churchill Downs.

Monomoy Girl is the 2-1 favorite in the 1 1/8 mile race and will start from the outside post. Sassy Sienna will begin on the rail at 15-1 but could set the early pace in the 14-horse field that includes 5-2 second choice Midnight Bisou, winner of three in a row.

Cox is anxious to see how his inside-outside combination performs in a race that will go a long way toward determining the year’s top filly.

“Sassy will be close,” said Cox, who also has a third entrant in 30-1 longshot Kelly’s Humor. “Her and Monomoy have similar styles as far as where we would like for them to be placed in the race.

“Obviously, there’s going to be concern with one being caught wide in the first turn and the other one hopefully getting a clean run.”

So far, Monomoy Girl has done well separating from competitors in most situations with jockey Florent Geroux aboard.

The chestnut filly has started two 2018 races as the favorite and won both, taking last month’s Grade 1 Ashland at Keeneland by 5 1/2 lengths after winning the Grade 2 Rachel Alexandra by 2 1/2 at Fair Grounds in Louisiana in February. Her lone setback was a second in the Grade 2 Golden Rod Stakes last November at Churchill Downs, which seems far from where she is now.

“I’m looking for a big effort from her,” Cox said of Monomoy Girl. “She’s showing the signs that she’s definitely ready to run with her breezes, her gallops, her energy level. We’re extremely happy with where she as far as fitness and health and coat.”

Sassy Sienna earned her second victory as a 3-year-old on April 13 in the Grade 3 Fantasy at Oaklawn Park with Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens aboard. Cox hopes the dark brown filly can use her speed entering the first turn to avoid being crowded against the rail.

Despite Cox’s optimistic outlook for those horses, most of the attention in the Oaks will likely focus on Monomoy Girl and Midnight Bisou, the race’s only entrants with single-digit odds.

Midnight Bisou will start from the No. 10 post. Her 160 Oaks qualifying points were just six more than Monomoy Girl, and the filly won last month’s Santa Anita Oaks by 3 1/2 lengths.

Trainer William Spawr’s pupil has won by a combined 10 1/4 lengths during its surge and will enter its next challenge with Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, 52, making his fourth straight start aboard the horse. Smith won last year’s Oaks aboard Abel Tasman and seeks to become the first rider since Eddie Arcaro (1951-53) to win in consecutive years.

Bob Baffert prepared filly Rayya for the Oaks, but isn’t sure how the Kentucky-bred horse will perform stateside after running primarily in the United Arab Emirates. The trainer believes the guidance of Smith – who will ride Kentucky Derby favorite Justify for Baffert on Saturday – and Midnight Bisou’s streak might provide a slight advantage against Monomoy Girl.

“She has the right style to just sit out there, and Mike Smith is on her,” Baffert said. “I just see two horses there.”

Early-morning is busy time at Churchill Downs

Associated PressMay 4, 2018, 2:31 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Under the famed Twin Spires, 20 horses set to run in the Kentucky Derby work out in the early morning hours at Churchill Downs.

Some step on the dirt track before dawn, with the moon still visible. As sunrise approaches, pinks and oranges streak the sky. More horses emerge from their stalls on the track’s backstretch. Exercise riders get a leg up on their 1,000-pound mounts and take to the oval for a timed workout.

The 3-year-old colts prepare for their one and only chance at running in the Derby by jogging and galloping on the track. Others practice standing in the starting gate or walking to the paddock to get used to the conditions on race day, when over 100,000 people jam the venerable track and create a noise level most horses aren’t used to.

The 144th edition of America’s greatest race will be run at 1 \ miles on Saturday.

This year’s morning-line favorite is Justify at 3-1 odds. The Southern California-based horse is trained by four-time Derby winner Bob Baffert.

The second choice is 5-1 Mendelssohn, an Ireland-based horse that will try to become the first from Europe to win the Kentucky Derby.

Magnum Moon is the 6-1 third choice. Audible and Bolt d’Oro, named in part for retired Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt, are the co-fourth choices at 8-1.

After their workouts, the horses walk back to their barns where they stand outside for a bath. Grooms spray them with hoses, scrub them with sponges soaked in soapy water from a bucket, and wash them off. Their manes are combed, their bodies dried and a blanket is tossed on their back before they are led into their stalls.

A meal often awaits or the horses snack on hay. They usually sleep standing up and will eat again in the evening before the stable area grows quiet for the night.

Before dawn, the ritual begins again.