Serena Williams withdraws from Madrid Open

MADRID (AP) Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week’s Madrid Open, saying she wasn’t ready to compete.
Tournament organizers say Williams withdrew because she needs more time to train before returning to action.
Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, returned to the tour in Indian Wells this year after a 14-month absence because of the birth of her daughter.
She won in Madrid in 2012 and 2013.
Williams’s replacement in Madrid will be Coco Vandeweghe.
PRAGUE – Second-seeded Petra Kvitova cruised into the quarterfinals of the Prague Open with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over unseeded Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva on Wednesday.
Kvitova will face fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova, who prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 over another Russian, Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Sixth-seeded Shuai Zhang of China eliminated Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 6-4, wile seventh-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu dispatched another qualifier, Antonia Lottner of Germany, 6-0, 7-6 (7).
Former finalist Samantha Stosur advanced to her first WTA quarterfinal this year with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Czech Denisa Allertova. The Australian will face Italian Camila Giorgi, who dismissed Tamara Korpatsch of Germany 6-4, 6-2.
Kristyna Pliskova also made the quarters by defeating Qiang Wang of China 6-2, 7-6 (3) and Jasmine Paolini of Italy beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia 6-4, 6-1.
MUNICH — Fifth-seeded Fabio Fognini lost 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 to Italian compatriot Marco Cecchinato on a day of upsets at the Munich Open on Tuesday.
Cecchinato, who won his first title in Hungary on Sunday, saved five of the eight break points he faced and converted five of his own to win the first-round match in under two hours.
Seventh-seeded Gael Monfils lost 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to Mirza Basic of Bosnia-Herzegovina, and No. 8 Yuichi Sugita was ousted by German player Yannick Maden 4-6, 7-6 (9), 6-2.
Three-time former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber fared better at the clay-court tournament, defeating Ivo Karlovic 7-5, 6-4 to book his place in the second round, where another German, Mischa Zverev, awaits. Zverev beat Andreas Haider-Maurer 6-4, 6-3.
Dustin Brown was 6-5 up when he had to retire against Maximilian Marterer, but Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Daniel Masur to ensure another German progressed.
Also, Marton Fucsovics defeated Guido Pella 6-4, 7-5.