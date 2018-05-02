AP Image

Trainer Lukas savoring first Kentucky Derby berth since 2015

Associated PressMay 2, 2018, 4:32 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) The smile on D. Wayne Lukas’ face shows how much he still loves what he’s doing.

The 82-year-old trainer Hall of Fame trainer is still going strong, and especially enjoys this week. Lukas is back in the Kentucky Derby for the first time since 2015 with colt Bravazo running on Saturday, which has the four-time winner savoring being part of horse racing’s crown jewel.

“I probably enjoy it a little bit more now,” said Lukas, who has earned more than $278 million lifetime and won 4,804 races, including 14 Triple Crown starts.

“I know that isn’t going to go on forever and I enjoy the whole atmosphere. It’s easier for me. The press conferences, everything, is a little easier. I’ve been there and know when to push and pull on that deal a little bit.”

Lukas’ return comes 30 years after his first Derby win with Winning Colors started an impressive run that included triumphs by Thunder Gulch (1995), Grindstone (’96) and Charismatic (’99).

For Lukas’ fellow horsemen, the comeback also seems to have added wholeness to this year’s Derby.

“We need Wayne,” said fellow Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, whom Lukas calls a good friend. “Wayne is so important to this race because he always set the bar for me. I want to be where Wayne is.”

Todd Pletcher, Lukas’ onetime protege’ who is on the verge of breaking his mentor’s record of 48 Derby starters, said: “The Derby is always better when Wayne’s in it.”

Lukas always believed he’d back in the Derby and said his gut feeling that some horses under his watch were not Derby-ready led him to be a race spectator. Although Bravazo ran eighth in the Louisiana Derby and is among four 50-1 longshots in Saturday’s 20-horse Kentucky Derby field , the trainer views the colt’s two wins before the Louisiana Derby as proof of his worthiness.

Lukas is also motivated to give Calumet Farm its record ninth Derby winner and first since Forward Pass was awarded the win 50 years ago after Dancer’s Image was disqualified for a failed postrace drug test.

While Lukas noted that owners determine whether to run a horse, his experience and success carries weight in some decisions. History clearly seems to have factored in Bravazo’s case, which is fitting for Calumet and Lukas since both have made their share of it in the Derby.

“You’ve got Calumet Farm, and it would be something to put them back out,” Lukas added.

The pairing of trainer and farm appears tailor made, but Lukas has maintained a physical and sentimental presence at Churchill Downs regardless of his participation in the marquee race.

Lukas’ barn is just off the second turn entering the track’s backstretch is a required stop for horsemen, jockeys, media and spectators. The time away has fueled a give-back philosophy that has the octogenarian chatting up folks who drop by, and standing outside observing how the sport he loves hums along.

Looking in on the Derby from outside allowed him to appreciate the race and evaluate the horses he hoped would put him back in the field. He has also enjoyed watching fellow trainers endure the same trial and error with pupils, as he did decades ago and now.

Excited as Lukas is to be back with Bravazo, he is even more encouraged about the 2-year-old prospects he has coming up. The end of his career doesn’t appear to be coming any time soon as the trainer in the wide-brimmed cowboy hat seems determined to remain a Derby fixture.

Mindful of his age, Lukas said the caveat is how long he will be physically able to do the job. To see him atop his horse watching his latest Derby charge at work leaves no doubt about his energy or desire.

“You feel like you’re blessed to have a career and nobody else is at that age to say that they’re here,” Lukas said. “You reflect and say maybe if it’s not this year, maybe next year, but there no guarantees there will be a next year.

“You reach out and take advantage of the whole thing if you’re enjoying it that much.”

Justify and Mendelssohn are the early favorites on the odds to win the 2018 Kentucky Derby at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, and after Tuesday’s post position draw they know where they’ll be starting from in the Triple Crown race at Churchill Downs on Saturday afternoon.

Justify drew the No. 7 post for the race, while Mendelssohn has been assigned the No. 14 post. The No. 7 post has produced eight Kentucky Derby winners since 1900, while the No. 14 post has produced just two.

Always Dreaming, last year’s Kentucky Derby winner, started from the No. 5 post, and that position has had the most success in the Run for the Roses since 1900 with 14 winners coming out of that gate. Audible has the No. 5 post for Saturday’s race.

And Audible sits behind only Justify and Mendelssohn on the latest 2018 Kentucky Derby odds. Audible holds down a betting line of +500 (wager $100 to win $500) after the post position draw, with Justify at +325 and Mendelssohn at +450.

Other posts that have produced double-digit Kentucky Derby winners since 1900 are No. 1 (with 12), No. 4 (with 11), No. 8 (with 11), and No. 10 (with 10). Firenze Fire, at +6600 on the Kentucky Derby odds, will start from the No. 1 post position on Saturday, with Flameaway (+5000) at No. 4, Lone Sailor (+5000) at No. 8, and My Boy Jack (+3300) at No. 10.

Rounding out the post positions are Free Drop Billy at No. 2, Promises Fulfilled at No. 3, Good Magic at No. 6, Hofburg at No. 9, Bolt d’Oro at No. 11, Enticed at No. 12, Bravazo at No. 13, Instilled Regard at No. 15, Magnum Moon at No. 16, Solomini at No. 17, Vino Rosso at No. 18, Noble Indy at No. 19, and Combatant at No. 20.

Of the 20 post positions, the only one to have never produced a winner is No. 17. Solomini sits in the middle of the pack at +1400 on the 2018 Kentucky Derby odds. Magnum Moon (+700), Good Magic (+900), and Bolt d’Oro (+1100) round out the top of the early-week lines.

Todd Pletcher, the trainer for last year’s Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming, has four horses in the field for Saturday – Magnum Moon, Audible, Noble Indy, and Vino Rosso. Bob Baffert, with four Kentucky Derby winners on his resume, including Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, has both Solomini and Justify in action on Saturday.

Justify is coming off a victory in the Santa Anita Derby, and the lightly-raced horse is unbeaten in his three career starts. Justify also didn’t race as a two-year-old, and the last horse to win the Kentucky Derby without competing as a two-year-old was Apollo – way back in 1882.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monomoy Girl is the early 2-1 favorite for the Kentucky Oaks, but has a challenging run from the No. 14 post position in the marquee race for three-year-old fillies.

Monomoy Girl drew the No. 14 post Monday and is one of three Brad Cox-trained entries in Friday’s $1 million race at Churchill Downs. Monomoy Girl has five wins and a second in six career starts. She won the Ashland Stakes at Keeneland on April 7.

Cox clearly would have preferred a better draw in the 144th Oaks. Florent Geroux will make his sixth consecutive start aboard Monomoy Girl, who has won her past two races by a combined eight lengths.

“It is what it is. It’s horse racing,” said Cox, whose other Oaks fillies are Kelly’s Humor and Sassy Sienna. “Monomoy Girl is a good filly, and good horses overcome things. She’s ready to run.”

Midnight Bisou is the 5-2 second choice and will start from the No. 10 post. Trained by Bill Spawr, she is going for a fourth straight graded stakes win in 2018 beneath Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, including the Santa Anita Oaks.

Co-owner Jeffrey Bloom believes Midnight Bisou is in the “perfect” spot.

“We weren’t overly concerned about the post position,” he said. “We didn’t want to have the 1 or the 2, didn’t really want to have the extreme outside. I think it’s a great opportunity for Mike Smith to be able to get comfortable in terms of letting the horses come out of there and seeing how the race unfolds.”

Twelve other fillies drew double-digit odds in the 1 1/8-mile race. My Miss Lilly (No. 11 post) is at 10-1 while Coach Rocks and Chocolate Martini are at 12-1 and starting from the second and fourth posts.

Sassy Sienna drew the rail and is 15-1 with Classy Act, Rayya, Take Charge Paula and Eskimo Kisses. Wonder Gadot is 20-1, with Kelly’s Humor, Heavenhasmynikki and Patrona Margarita at 30-1.