Petra Kvitova cruises into Prague Open quarterfinals

PRAGUE – Second-seeded Petra Kvitova cruised into the quarterfinals of the Prague Open with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over unseeded Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva on Wednesday.
Kvitova will face fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova, who prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 over another Russian, Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Sixth-seeded Shuai Zhang of China eliminated Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 6-4, wile seventh-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu dispatched another qualifier, Antonia Lottner of Germany, 6-0, 7-6 (7).
Former finalist Samantha Stosur advanced to her first WTA quarterfinal this year with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Czech Denisa Allertova. The Australian will face Italian Camila Giorgi, who dismissed Tamara Korpatsch of Germany 6-4, 6-2.
Kristyna Pliskova also made the quarters by defeating Qiang Wang of China 6-2, 7-6 (3) and Jasmine Paolini of Italy beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia 6-4, 6-1.
MUNICH — Fifth-seeded Fabio Fognini lost 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 to Italian compatriot Marco Cecchinato on a day of upsets at the Munich Open on Tuesday.
Cecchinato, who won his first title in Hungary on Sunday, saved five of the eight break points he faced and converted five of his own to win the first-round match in under two hours.
Seventh-seeded Gael Monfils lost 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to Mirza Basic of Bosnia-Herzegovina, and No. 8 Yuichi Sugita was ousted by German player Yannick Maden 4-6, 7-6 (9), 6-2.
Three-time former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber fared better at the clay-court tournament, defeating Ivo Karlovic 7-5, 6-4 to book his place in the second round, where another German, Mischa Zverev, awaits. Zverev beat Andreas Haider-Maurer 6-4, 6-3.
Dustin Brown was 6-5 up when he had to retire against Maximilian Marterer, but Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Daniel Masur to ensure another German progressed.
Also, Marton Fucsovics defeated Guido Pella 6-4, 7-5.
PRAGUE — Second-seeded Petra Kvitova eased past fellow Czech Tereza Smitkova 6-1, 6-3 Tuesday to advance to the second round of the Prague Open.
The 10th-ranked Kvitova, who is playing the Prague Open for the first time, will next face unseeded Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva.
Third-seeded Daria Kasatkina was eliminated 7-6 (6), 6-3 by Italian Jasmine Paolini while fifth-seeded Czech Barbora Strycova lost to another Italian, Camila Giorgi, 6-0, 2-6, 6-2. Sixth-seeded Shuai Zhang of China made the second round after a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland.
Seventh-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania also advanced with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia while ninth-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus was upset by Czech Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Antonia Lottner of Germany and Czech Denisa Allertova also progressed. American Bernarda Pera was knocked out by Romania’s qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse 2-6, 6-1, 7-5.