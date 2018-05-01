Getty Images

Monomoy Girl is early Kentucky Oaks favorite

Associated PressMay 1, 2018, 1:27 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monomoy Girl is the early 2-1 favorite for the Kentucky Oaks, but has a challenging run from the No. 14 post position in the marquee race for three-year-old fillies.

Monomoy Girl drew the No. 14 post Monday and is one of three Brad Cox-trained entries in Friday’s $1 million race at Churchill Downs. Monomoy Girl has five wins and a second in six career starts. She won the Ashland Stakes at Keeneland on April 7.

Cox clearly would have preferred a better draw in the 144th Oaks. Florent Geroux will make his sixth consecutive start aboard Monomoy Girl, who has won her past two races by a combined eight lengths.

“It is what it is. It’s horse racing,” said Cox, whose other Oaks fillies are Kelly’s Humor and Sassy Sienna. “Monomoy Girl is a good filly, and good horses overcome things. She’s ready to run.”

Midnight Bisou is the 5-2 second choice and will start from the No. 10 post. Trained by Bill Spawr, she is going for a fourth straight graded stakes win in 2018 beneath Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, including the Santa Anita Oaks.

Co-owner Jeffrey Bloom believes Midnight Bisou is in the “perfect” spot.

“We weren’t overly concerned about the post position,” he said. “We didn’t want to have the 1 or the 2, didn’t really want to have the extreme outside. I think it’s a great opportunity for Mike Smith to be able to get comfortable in terms of letting the horses come out of there and seeing how the race unfolds.”

Twelve other fillies drew double-digit odds in the 1 1/8-mile race. My Miss Lilly (No. 11 post) is at 10-1 while Coach Rocks and Chocolate Martini are at 12-1 and starting from the second and fourth posts.

Sassy Sienna drew the rail and is 15-1 with Classy Act, Rayya, Take Charge Paula and Eskimo Kisses. Wonder Gadot is 20-1, with Kelly’s Humor, Heavenhasmynikki and Patrona Margarita at 30-1.

Justify installed as early favorite for Kentucky Derby

Associated PressMay 1, 2018, 12:19 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Justify has been made the early 3-1 favorite for the Kentucky Derby, with Europe-based Mendelssohn the second choice in a full field of 20 horses.

Trained by four-time Derby winner Bob Baffert, Justify drew the No. 7 post on Tuesday. Six horses have won from there, most recently Street Sense in 2007.

Justify, the undefeated winner of the Santa Anita Derby, is one of two horses in Saturday’s 1 ¼-mile race who didn’t race at age 2. The other is 6-1 third choice Magnum Moon. No horse since Apollo in 1882 has won the Derby after not racing as a 2-year-old.

More history is working against Mendelssohn. A horse coming from Europe has never won America’s greatest race. Trained by Irishman Aidan O’Brien, UAE Derby winner Mendelssohn is the 5-1 second choice. He drew the No. 14 post.

NBC’s Derby coverage to get closer with backstretch camera

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 1, 2018, 9:53 AM EDT
1 Comment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Kentucky Derby viewers will be able to follow horses closer on the backstretch when NBC Sports introduces a new camera angle for the marquee event in horse racing’s Triple Crown.

Coverage of Saturday’s 144th Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs will include views from a camera suspended above the backstretch that will pan the 20-horse field. Similar to what the network uses in NASCAR broadcasts, the camera travels up to 80 mph.

“This camera will bring the viewer much closer to the track on the backstretch, providing a new perspective alongside the action and showcasing the speed of the horses,” said NBC Sports coordinating producer Rob Hyland. “With the largest field (up to 20 horses) in racing, we expect that this camera will provide a unique look at the horses and their jockeys as they position themselves heading into the final turn.”

NBC will use at least 50 cameras for the Derby and provide an aerial angle of the race, as part of its record live five-hour Kentucky Derby Day telecast. The network will present more than 28 hours of Triple Crown coverage, beginning with the Kentucky Derby Draw on Tuesday.