Justify, Mendelssohn atop 2018 Kentucky Derby Odds after post position draw

OddsSharkMay 1, 2018, 7:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Justify and Mendelssohn are the early favorites on the odds to win the 2018 Kentucky Derby at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, and after Tuesday’s post position draw they know where they’ll be starting from in the Triple Crown race at Churchill Downs on Saturday afternoon.

Justify drew the No. 7 post for the race, while Mendelssohn has been assigned the No. 14 post. The No. 7 post has produced eight Kentucky Derby winners since 1900, while the No. 14 post has produced just two.

Always Dreaming, last year’s Kentucky Derby winner, started from the No. 5 post, and that position has had the most success in the Run for the Roses since 1900 with 14 winners coming out of that gate. Audible has the No. 5 post for Saturday’s race.

And Audible sits behind only Justify and Mendelssohn on the latest 2018 Kentucky Derby odds. Audible holds down a betting line of +500 (wager $100 to win $500) after the post position draw, with Justify at +325 and Mendelssohn at +450.

Other posts that have produced double-digit Kentucky Derby winners since 1900 are No. 1 (with 12), No. 4 (with 11), No. 8 (with 11), and No. 10 (with 10). Firenze Fire, at +6600 on the Kentucky Derby odds, will start from the No. 1 post position on Saturday, with Flameaway (+5000) at No. 4, Lone Sailor (+5000) at No. 8, and My Boy Jack (+3300) at No. 10.

Rounding out the post positions are Free Drop Billy at No. 2, Promises Fulfilled at No. 3, Good Magic at No. 6, Hofburg at No. 9, Bolt d’Oro at No. 11, Enticed at No. 12, Bravazo at No. 13, Instilled Regard at No. 15, Magnum Moon at No. 16, Solomini at No. 17, Vino Rosso at No. 18, Noble Indy at No. 19, and Combatant at No. 20.

Of the 20 post positions, the only one to have never produced a winner is No. 17. Solomini sits in the middle of the pack at +1400 on the 2018 Kentucky Derby odds. Magnum Moon (+700), Good Magic (+900), and Bolt d’Oro (+1100) round out the top of the early-week lines.

Todd Pletcher, the trainer for last year’s Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming, has four horses in the field for Saturday – Magnum Moon, Audible, Noble Indy, and Vino Rosso. Bob Baffert, with four Kentucky Derby winners on his resume, including Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, has both Solomini and Justify in action on Saturday.

Justify is coming off a victory in the Santa Anita Derby, and the lightly-raced horse is unbeaten in his three career starts. Justify also didn’t race as a two-year-old, and the last horse to win the Kentucky Derby without competing as a two-year-old was Apollo – way back in 1882.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Monomoy Girl is early Kentucky Oaks favorite

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 1, 2018, 1:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monomoy Girl is the early 2-1 favorite for the Kentucky Oaks, but has a challenging run from the No. 14 post position in the marquee race for three-year-old fillies.

Monomoy Girl drew the No. 14 post Monday and is one of three Brad Cox-trained entries in Friday’s $1 million race at Churchill Downs. Monomoy Girl has five wins and a second in six career starts. She won the Ashland Stakes at Keeneland on April 7.

Cox clearly would have preferred a better draw in the 144th Oaks. Florent Geroux will make his sixth consecutive start aboard Monomoy Girl, who has won her past two races by a combined eight lengths.

“It is what it is. It’s horse racing,” said Cox, whose other Oaks fillies are Kelly’s Humor and Sassy Sienna. “Monomoy Girl is a good filly, and good horses overcome things. She’s ready to run.”

Midnight Bisou is the 5-2 second choice and will start from the No. 10 post. Trained by Bill Spawr, she is going for a fourth straight graded stakes win in 2018 beneath Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, including the Santa Anita Oaks.

Co-owner Jeffrey Bloom believes Midnight Bisou is in the “perfect” spot.

“We weren’t overly concerned about the post position,” he said. “We didn’t want to have the 1 or the 2, didn’t really want to have the extreme outside. I think it’s a great opportunity for Mike Smith to be able to get comfortable in terms of letting the horses come out of there and seeing how the race unfolds.”

Twelve other fillies drew double-digit odds in the 1 1/8-mile race. My Miss Lilly (No. 11 post) is at 10-1 while Coach Rocks and Chocolate Martini are at 12-1 and starting from the second and fourth posts.

Sassy Sienna drew the rail and is 15-1 with Classy Act, Rayya, Take Charge Paula and Eskimo Kisses. Wonder Gadot is 20-1, with Kelly’s Humor, Heavenhasmynikki and Patrona Margarita at 30-1.

Justify installed as early favorite for Kentucky Derby

Associated PressMay 1, 2018, 12:19 PM EDT
1 Comment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Justify has been made the early 3-1 favorite for the Kentucky Derby, with Europe-based Mendelssohn the second choice in a full field of 20 horses.

Trained by four-time Derby winner Bob Baffert, Justify drew the No. 7 post on Tuesday. Six horses have won from there, most recently Street Sense in 2007.

Justify, the undefeated winner of the Santa Anita Derby, is one of two horses in Saturday’s 1 ¼-mile race who didn’t race at age 2. The other is 6-1 third choice Magnum Moon. No horse since Apollo in 1882 has won the Derby after not racing as a 2-year-old.

More history is working against Mendelssohn. A horse coming from Europe has never won America’s greatest race. Trained by Irishman Aidan O’Brien, UAE Derby winner Mendelssohn is the 5-1 second choice. He drew the No. 14 post.