Fognini, Monfils, Sugita eliminated in Munich

Associated PressMay 1, 2018, 5:17 PM EDT
MUNICH — Fifth-seeded Fabio Fognini lost 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 to Italian compatriot Marco Cecchinato on a day of upsets at the Munich Open on Tuesday.

Cecchinato, who won his first title in Hungary on Sunday, saved five of the eight break points he faced and converted five of his own to win the first-round match in under two hours.

Seventh-seeded Gael Monfils lost 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to Mirza Basic of Bosnia-Herzegovina, and No. 8 Yuichi Sugita was ousted by German player Yannick Maden 4-6, 7-6 (9), 6-2.

Three-time former champion Philipp Kohlschreiber fared better at the clay-court tournament, defeating Ivo Karlovic 7-5, 6-4 to book his place in the second round, where another German, Mischa Zverev, awaits. Zverev beat Andreas Haider-Maurer 6-4, 6-3.

Dustin Brown was 6-5 up when he had to retire against Maximilian Marterer, but Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Daniel Masur to ensure another German progressed.

Also, Marton Fucsovics defeated Guido Pella 6-4, 7-5.

Petra Kvitova makes second round of Prague Open

Associated PressMay 1, 2018, 5:15 PM EDT
PRAGUE — Second-seeded Petra Kvitova eased past fellow Czech Tereza Smitkova 6-1, 6-3 Tuesday to advance to the second round of the Prague Open.

The 10th-ranked Kvitova, who is playing the Prague Open for the first time, will next face unseeded Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

Third-seeded Daria Kasatkina was eliminated 7-6 (6), 6-3 by Italian Jasmine Paolini while fifth-seeded Czech Barbora Strycova lost to another Italian, Camila Giorgi, 6-0, 2-6, 6-2. Sixth-seeded Shuai Zhang of China made the second round after a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland.

Seventh-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania also advanced with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia while ninth-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus was upset by Czech Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Antonia Lottner of Germany and Czech Denisa Allertova also progressed. American Bernarda Pera was knocked out by Romania’s qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse 2-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Nadal wins 11th Barcelona title, unbeaten in 46 sets on clay

Associated PressApr 29, 2018, 2:15 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain — Rafael Nadal continues to make winning on clay look all too easy.

Nadal extended his dominance on the surface with a 6-2, 6-1 win over 19-year-old Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday to win his 11th Barcelona Open title.

Nadal, who also won his 11th Monte Carlos Masters title last week, was never seriously challenged on his way to a 19th straight victory on clay.

The top-ranked Spaniard has won 46 straight sets on clay, extending his own record. He hasn’t lost on clay since facing Dominic Thiem in Rome last year.

It was the 77th title overall for Nadal, tying him with John McEnroe for fourth best in the Open Era. Only Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer and Ivan Lendl are ahead.

Nadal, who won his 400th match on clay in Saturday’s semifinal, needed the victory in Barcelona to secure his No. 1 ranking.

“It’s hard for anybody to imagine all the feelings and emotions I have when I play here,” Nadal said. “Hopefully I can keep coming back for many more years to come.”

Nadal was out of action earlier this year because of a lingering right hip injury sustained in the Australian Open quarterfinals. He returned to help Spain defeat Germany in the Davis Cup quarterfinals and then went on to win in Monte Carlo.

“I’ve had two fantastic weeks but we were coming off difficult months because of the injuries,” Nadal said.

The 63rd-ranked Tsitsipas was trying to become the first Greek to win an ATP Tour title. He was the first Greek to make it to an ATP final since Nicholas Kalogeropoulos in 1973.

Tsitsipas was the youngest finalist in Barcelona since 2005 and was looking to become the first unseeded champion in the tournament since Gaston Gaudio in 2002.

Tsitsipas had 23 unforced errors in the 77-minute loss on the Rafa Nadal court, with brief rain interruptions.

The Greek is expected to move to 44th in the rankings after his performance in Barcelona.

 