AP Photo

Chad Brown hopeful Good Magic earns him Kentucky Derby win

Associated PressApr 30, 2018, 1:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chad Brown acknowledges he has lacked either the right horse or the right luck to win the Kentucky Derby.

Until now.

Brown almost gushes when talking about Good Magic, which might position him to finally break through in Saturday’s 144th Run For The Roses at Churchill Downs. If the chestnut colt’s name alone doesn’t suggest a positive vibe, then consider his resume’ that includes last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and the Eclipse Award as the top 2-year-old male.

Good Magic is hitting stride at the right time entering horse racing’s marquee event, standing second in Derby points with 134 after claiming the Grade 2 Blue Grass at Keeneland on April 7. Five career starts have yielded two wins, two seconds and a third for Good Magic, allowing Brown to envision winning horse racing’s crown jewel after falling short four previous times.

Brown would like to remove himself from conversations about which up-and-coming trainer is due to break through.

“We have to think that with all the opportunities that keep coming our way, we have a good shot of doing this,” said Brown, 39. “Whether that happens or not remains to be seen.

“I’ll say this: for me this is our best chance. Seems that way, anyway.”

Brown earned his first Triple Crown series victory in last year’s Preakness with Cloud Computing before Breeders’ Cup wins with Good Magic and filly Rushing Fall helped claim his second consecutive Eclipse award as top trainer. His success has stoked a belief that beating 19 other horses over 1 1/4 mile is just a matter of time and opportunity.

Having a special horse is most important, and Brown’s bright outlook speaks volumes after previous entries have finished out of the money on racing’s biggest stage.

Practical Joke was fifth last May. Normandy Invasion led after a mile and in the stretch in 2013 before fading at the end and finishing fourth, leaving the trainer to ponder some what-ifs with his strategy.

“I think sometimes about our first try, some things I could’ve done a little bit differently in the race and maybe got a little bit more out of him,” said Brown, from Mechanicville, New York.

Two other entries were forgettable. Shagaf didn’t even finish in 2016, a day in which Brown’s other pupil, My Man Sam, was 11th.

To be fair, even the top trainers have endured their share of Derby disappointments before everything came together.

Consider Todd Pletcher, who has often brought multiple entries to Churchill Downs. Before winning in 2010 with Super Saver — one of four entries that year — 24 other pupils yielded a best of second in 2001 with Invisible Ink.

Pletcher earned just two thirds among 17 horses dating back to 2011 before Pletcher won his second Derby last year with Always Dreaming from a trio of entrants. The struggle to get there, even with the numbers, is why Pletcher takes nothing for granted.

“I’ve always said that I had a tremendous appreciation for the race itself and how difficult it is to win,” said Pletcher, who will try to go back to back with four horses this year. “To have won it twice is beyond anything we could have hoped for.”

Brown meanwhile aims to join the exclusive club with a horse he believes is developing right on schedule. The promising factors don’t stop there.

Jockey Jose Ortiz, who won last year’s Belmont Stakes on the way to earning the Eclipse as top rider, will make his fifth consecutive start atop Good Magic.

With Brown’s confidence comes a bit of caution not to get ahead of himself with so much needing to fall in line in the Derby. The challenge for him is waiting until the weekend to see how everything plays out for Good Magic.

“He’s giving me all of the right body language that I’ve seen from other horses going into big races over the years,” Brown said of Good Magic. “In a way, you try to treat this race like any other big race and that’s what we’re doing, and he’s giving us all of the right signs.”

Tiger Roll wins Grand National in photo finish

AP Photo
Associated PressApr 14, 2018, 8:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

AINTREE, England — Tiger Roll won the Grand National Steeplechase in a photo finish over Pleasant Company as Irish horses dominated the world’s most famous steeplechase at Aintree on Saturday.

A 4 1/2-mile (6,400-meter) race was won by a matter of inches in the closest finish to the Grand National since 2012, when Neptune Collonges won by a nose.

Tiger Roll, a 10-1 shot, was leading by as much as 10 lengths in the long run to the line, but only just held off the fast-finishing Pleasant Company (25-1) to win a first prize of 500,000 pounds ($710,000).

“I did have a big fear,” said jockey Davy Russell, who won the race for the first time at his 14th attempt. “It would have been heartbreaking.”

The first four horses home in the National were from Ireland, including Bless The Wings (40-1) and Anibale Fly (10-1).

It was the second National victory for both trainer Gordon Elliott, who also won with Silver Birch in 2007, and owner Michael O’Leary, who had 2016 winner Rule The World. O’Leary is chief executive of budget airline Ryanair.

“We bought the horse as a pint-sized hurdler,” O’Leary said, “but he’s got a heart of a lion.”

Russell grew up dreaming of winning the National. As a child, he erected Aintree-style fences in his garden and pretended to ride a horse over them.

“I’ve won this race thousands of times (in my head),” Russell said. “But not like this.”

David Mullins, the jockey of Pleasant Company, said he thought he was well-beaten after jumping the next-to-last fence.

“Davy was going so much better than me,” Mullins said.

That seemed to be the case as the horses made it past the elbow in the run to the line, but Pleasant Company closed in as Tiger Roll faded. It was too close to call as they crossed the line and the 171st edition of the race required a photo finish to separate them.

Total Recall went off as the 7-1 favorite but fell.

 

Baffert: McKinzie won’t run in Santa Anita Derby

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 1, 2018, 6:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) McKinzie will miss the Santa Anita Derby on April 7 because of an unspecified problem.

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert confirmed the colt won’t run in the West Coast’s major prep for the Kentucky Derby due to an issue in one of his hind legs. X-rays and scans haven’t confirmed what it is.

Baffert said Saturday in Dubai that McKinzie is “definitely out,” according to multiple media reports. He says he’s being “very cautious.”

The colt edged Bolt d’Oro in the San Felipe Stakes on March 10, but was disqualified and placed second for interference in the stretch.

McKinzie was 10th on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 40 points for owners Karl Watson, Mike Pegram and Paul Weitman. The colt won the Los Alamitos CashCall Futurity on Dec. 9 and the Sham Stakes on Jan. 6.

Baffert was in the Middle East to saddle West Coast and Mubtaahij to second- and third-place finishes in the $10 million Dubai World Cup.