Vandeweghe beats Garcia to reach Stuttgart Open final

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) CoCo Vandeweghe defeated Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday to become the first American to reach the Stuttgart Open final since Lindsay Davenport in 2005.
Vandeweghe, who upset world No. 1 Simona Halep on Friday, lost just two points behind her first serve and never faced a break point against the sixth-seeded Garcia.
Vandeweghe, a wild-card entry, converted all three of her break opportunities as she claimed her third top-10 win of the week and advanced to her first clay-court final.
She will face the fifth-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic or Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in Sunday’s final.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Rafael Nadal defeated Martin Klizan 6-0, 7-5 to extend his winning streak on clay and reach the Barcelona Open semifinals on Friday.
Nadal started well but needed to save three set points to close out the match for his 17th straight victory on the surface.
The top-ranked Spaniard has won 42 consecutive sets on clay.
“It was a good start for me, a quick one, but then in the second set everything changed,” said Nadal, who had to come back from a break down. “I feel a little bit luck today to be through in straight sets again.”
The 140th-ranked Klizan had eliminated Novak Djokovic in the second round.
Nadal will next face David Goffin, who defeated Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-2. The 10th-ranked Belgian Goffin had to come back from a set down in all of his three victories in Barcelona.
In the other semifinal, Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain – who defeated second-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-3, 7-6 (4) – will play against Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 63rd-ranked Greek who got past third-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-3, 6-2.
Nadal needs to win his 11th Barcelona title to retain his No. 1 ranking.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Rafael Nadal cruised into the Barcelona Open quarterfinals by defeating fellow Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-1, 6-3 on Thursday.
The top-ranked Nadal converted on his second match point to clinch his 16th straight victory on clay and set up an encounter with Martin Klizan, who eliminated Novak Djokovic in the second round.
Nadal, coming off his 11th Monte Carlo title, has won 11 of his 12 ATP Tour matches this season, with the only loss coming from an injury retirement in the Australian Open quarterfinals.
He has won 40 consecutive sets on clay to extend his own record, and has won 33 of his last 34 matches on the dirt.
Nadal needs to win his 11th Barcelona title this week to retain his No. 1 ranking.
Klizan, the 140th-ranked Slovak who defeated Nadal in the quarterfinals of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, reached the last eight by ousting veteran Feliciano Lopez 6-1, 6-4.
Second-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria defeated Malek Jaziri of Tunisia 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (8), while third-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria got past Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia 7-6 (5), 6-2.
