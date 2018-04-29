Roglic extends lead on toughest Tour of Romandie stage

SION, Switzerland (AP) Primoz Roglic of Slovenia tightened his grip on the Tour de Romandie, extending his overall lead by placing second in the toughest mountain stage won by Jakob Fuglsang on Saturday.
After three Category 1 climbs, Denmark’s Fuglsang broke from the leaders’ group on the final descent of a 149-kilometer (92-mile) trek around Sion.
Fuglsang finished 48 seconds ahead of Roglic, who edged his closest rival Egan Bernal of Colombia at the finish to earn two bonus seconds. Bernal could not shake off Roglic despite constant attacks.
Roglic, riding for LottoNL-Jumbo, leads Bernal by eight seconds overall ahead of Sunday’s final stage of the six-day race.
Third-placed Richie Porte of Australia trails Roglic by 35 seconds after finishing fifth in the stage.
Sunday’s stage is a 182-kilometer ride into Geneva favoring sprinters.
VILLARS, Switzerland (AP) Egan Bernal of Colombia won a tough time-trial stage in the mountains at the Tour of Romandie on Friday, cutting Primoz Roglic’s overall lead to just six seconds.
The 21-year-old Team Sky rider was four seconds faster than Roglic of LottoNL-Jumbo over a 9.9-kilometer (6-mile) route between the ski stations of Ollon and Villars.
Defending champion Richie Porte of Australia was 18 seconds back in third in the stage.
Roglic, a former ski jumper from Slovenia, is six seconds ahead of Bernal and 27 ahead of Porte in the standings with two stages left in the six-day race through the French-speaking region of Switzerland.
Saturday’s most demanding stage features three category 1 climbs in a 149-kilometer (92-mile) trek that starts and finished in Sion.
DELEMONT, Switzerland (AP) Omar Fraile of Spain sprinted to victory in stage one of the Tour of Romandie on Wednesday, and in-form Primoz Roglic took the leader’s yellow jersey.
Fraile edged Sonny Colbrelli of Italy after making his move 300 meters from the end of a 166-kilometer (103-mile) route from Fribourg to Delemont. Third-place Rui Costa of Portugal had the same time.
Roglic finished close behind alongside Rohan Dennis to lead overall on the same time as the Australian following Tuesday’s prologue. Geraint Thomas of Britain is third, four seconds back.
The 28-year-old Slovenian is seeking a second stage-race title this month after winning the Tour of the Basque Country for the LottoNL-Jumbo team.
Thursday’s second stage is a 173.9-kilometer ride from Delemont to Yverdon-les-Bains. The six-day race ends Sunday in Geneva.