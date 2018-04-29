Primoz Roglic wins Tour of Romandie

Click to email (Opens in new window)

GENEVA — Primoz Roglic won the Tour of Romandie title on Sunday, giving the Slovenian former ski jumper his second stage-race victory in April.

Roglic protected his lead over Egan Bernal – in a stage won by sprint specialist Pascal Ackermann of Germany – to add the Romandie title to his Tour of the Basque Country win.

Riding for the LottoNL-Jumbo team, Roglic ended the six-day race eight seconds ahead of Colombia’s Bernal.

Defending champion Richie Porte of Australia stayed third, trailing Roglic by 35 seconds.

At the end of Sunday’s 182-kilometer (113-mile) ride into Geneva, Ackermann got a perfect lead round the final corner. He eased to the stage win over Michael Morkov of Denmark. Roberto Ferrari of Italy had the same time in third.