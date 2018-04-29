Primoz Roglic wins Tour of Romandie

GENEVA — Primoz Roglic won the Tour of Romandie title on Sunday, giving the Slovenian former ski jumper his second stage-race victory in April.
Roglic protected his lead over Egan Bernal – in a stage won by sprint specialist Pascal Ackermann of Germany – to add the Romandie title to his Tour of the Basque Country win.
Riding for the LottoNL-Jumbo team, Roglic ended the six-day race eight seconds ahead of Colombia’s Bernal.
Defending champion Richie Porte of Australia stayed third, trailing Roglic by 35 seconds.
At the end of Sunday’s 182-kilometer (113-mile) ride into Geneva, Ackermann got a perfect lead round the final corner. He eased to the stage win over Michael Morkov of Denmark. Roberto Ferrari of Italy had the same time in third.
SION, Switzerland (AP) Primoz Roglic of Slovenia tightened his grip on the Tour de Romandie, extending his overall lead by placing second in the toughest mountain stage won by Jakob Fuglsang on Saturday.
After three Category 1 climbs, Denmark’s Fuglsang broke from the leaders’ group on the final descent of a 149-kilometer (92-mile) trek around Sion.
Fuglsang finished 48 seconds ahead of Roglic, who edged his closest rival Egan Bernal of Colombia at the finish to earn two bonus seconds. Bernal could not shake off Roglic despite constant attacks.
Roglic, riding for LottoNL-Jumbo, leads Bernal by eight seconds overall ahead of Sunday’s final stage of the six-day race.
Third-placed Richie Porte of Australia trails Roglic by 35 seconds after finishing fifth in the stage.
Sunday’s stage is a 182-kilometer ride into Geneva favoring sprinters.
VILLARS, Switzerland (AP) Egan Bernal of Colombia won a tough time-trial stage in the mountains at the Tour of Romandie on Friday, cutting Primoz Roglic’s overall lead to just six seconds.
The 21-year-old Team Sky rider was four seconds faster than Roglic of LottoNL-Jumbo over a 9.9-kilometer (6-mile) route between the ski stations of Ollon and Villars.
Defending champion Richie Porte of Australia was 18 seconds back in third in the stage.
Roglic, a former ski jumper from Slovenia, is six seconds ahead of Bernal and 27 ahead of Porte in the standings with two stages left in the six-day race through the French-speaking region of Switzerland.
Saturday’s most demanding stage features three category 1 climbs in a 149-kilometer (92-mile) trek that starts and finished in Sion.