Nadal wins 11th Barcelona title, unbeaten in 46 sets on clay

Associated PressApr 29, 2018, 2:15 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Rafael Nadal continues to make winning on clay look all too easy.

Nadal extended his dominance on the surface with a 6-2, 6-1 win over 19-year-old Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday to win his 11th Barcelona Open title.

Nadal, who also won his 11th Monte Carlos Masters title last week, was never seriously challenged on his way to a 19th straight victory on clay.

The top-ranked Spaniard has won 46 straight sets on clay, extending his own record. He hasn’t lost on clay since facing Dominic Thiem in Rome last year.

It was the 77th title overall for Nadal, tying him with John McEnroe for fourth best in the Open Era. Only Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer and Ivan Lendl are ahead.

Nadal, who won his 400th match on clay in Saturday’s semifinal, needed the victory in Barcelona to secure his No. 1 ranking.

“It’s hard for anybody to imagine all the feelings and emotions I have when I play here,” Nadal said. “Hopefully I can keep coming back for many more years to come.”

Nadal was out of action earlier this year because of a lingering right hip injury sustained in the Australian Open quarterfinals. He returned to help Spain defeat Germany in the Davis Cup quarterfinals and then went on to win in Monte Carlo.

“I’ve had two fantastic weeks but we were coming off difficult months because of the injuries,” Nadal said.

The 63rd-ranked Tsitsipas was trying to become the first Greek to win an ATP Tour title. He was the first Greek to make it to an ATP final since Nicholas Kalogeropoulos in 1973.

Tsitsipas was the youngest finalist in Barcelona since 2005 and was looking to become the first unseeded champion in the tournament since Gaston Gaudio in 2002.

Tsitsipas had 23 unforced errors in the 77-minute loss on the Rafa Nadal court, with brief rain interruptions.

The Greek is expected to move to 44th in the rankings after his performance in Barcelona.

Pliskova beats Vandeweghe 7-6, 6-4 to win Stuttgart Open

Associated PressApr 29, 2018, 11:59 AM EDT
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) Karolina Pliskova ended CoCo Vandeweghe’s brilliant week with a 7-6 (2), 6-4 win in the Stuttgart Open final on Sunday.

The sixth-seeded Czech held her nerve at key times to win her first title of the season and her 10th overall in just under two hours. Pliskova, who fired 41 aces over four matches on her way to the final, added another 11 against Vandeweghe.

Vandeweghe, a wild card entry who defeated the defending champion Laura Siegemund and three top 10 players including top-ranked Simona Halep over the week, was bidding to become the first American winner in Stuttgart since Lindsay Davenport in 2005.

Vandeweghe broke Pliskova’s first serve but the Czech answered for 2-2. Both held serve for the tiebreaker, where Pliskova responded to losing the first two points by winning seven straight.

Vandeweghe saved a break point to hold serve at the start of the second set, but hurt her right hand when she hit the ground on deuce.

Pliskova got the break she had been pushing for to lead 3-2, then broke again for 5-2. Vandeweghe broke in turn to prolong the suspense but the Czech successfully took her second chance to close out the game.

Vandeweghe beats Garcia to reach Stuttgart Open final

Associated PressApr 29, 2018, 2:18 AM EDT
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) CoCo Vandeweghe defeated Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday to become the first American to reach the Stuttgart Open final since Lindsay Davenport in 2005.

Vandeweghe, who upset world No. 1 Simona Halep on Friday, lost just two points behind her first serve and never faced a break point against the sixth-seeded Garcia.

Vandeweghe, a wild-card entry, converted all three of her break opportunities as she claimed her third top-10 win of the week and advanced to her first clay-court final.

She will face the fifth-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic or Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in Sunday’s final.