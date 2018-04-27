Bernal wins Romandie mountain time trial, cuts Roglic’s lead

VILLARS, Switzerland (AP) Egan Bernal of Colombia won a tough time-trial stage in the mountains at the Tour of Romandie on Friday, cutting Primoz Roglic’s overall lead to just six seconds.
The 21-year-old Team Sky rider was four seconds faster than Roglic of LottoNL-Jumbo over a 9.9-kilometer (6-mile) route between the ski stations of Ollon and Villars.
Defending champion Richie Porte of Australia was 18 seconds back in third in the stage.
Roglic, a former ski jumper from Slovenia, is six seconds ahead of Bernal and 27 ahead of Porte in the standings with two stages left in the six-day race through the French-speaking region of Switzerland.
Saturday’s most demanding stage features three category 1 climbs in a 149-kilometer (92-mile) trek that starts and finished in Sion.
DELEMONT, Switzerland (AP) Omar Fraile of Spain sprinted to victory in stage one of the Tour of Romandie on Wednesday, and in-form Primoz Roglic took the leader’s yellow jersey.
Fraile edged Sonny Colbrelli of Italy after making his move 300 meters from the end of a 166-kilometer (103-mile) route from Fribourg to Delemont. Third-place Rui Costa of Portugal had the same time.
Roglic finished close behind alongside Rohan Dennis to lead overall on the same time as the Australian following Tuesday’s prologue. Geraint Thomas of Britain is third, four seconds back.
The 28-year-old Slovenian is seeking a second stage-race title this month after winning the Tour of the Basque Country for the LottoNL-Jumbo team.
Thursday’s second stage is a 173.9-kilometer ride from Delemont to Yverdon-les-Bains. The six-day race ends Sunday in Geneva.
FRIBOURG, Switzerland (AP) Michael Matthews of Australia won the opening Tour of Romandie prologue on Tuesday for his first victory of the season.
Matthews was one second faster than Tom Bohli of Switzerland on the 4-kilometer (2-1/2 mile) route around Fribourg. Primoz Roglic of Slovenia was third.
After a stellar 2017, when he won two Tour de France stages and the green jersey as most consistent finisher, Matthews had a low-key European spring season.
The Team Sunweb rider told Swiss broadcaster RTS it was a “massive relief” to get his first win.
The six-day race through Switzerland’s French-speaking region continues Wednesday with a 166-kilometer (103-mile) ride from Fribourg to Delemont. It includes three category 2 climbs.