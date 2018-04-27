Bernal wins Romandie mountain time trial, cuts Roglic’s lead

Click to email (Opens in new window)

VILLARS, Switzerland (AP) Egan Bernal of Colombia won a tough time-trial stage in the mountains at the Tour of Romandie on Friday, cutting Primoz Roglic’s overall lead to just six seconds.

The 21-year-old Team Sky rider was four seconds faster than Roglic of LottoNL-Jumbo over a 9.9-kilometer (6-mile) route between the ski stations of Ollon and Villars.

Defending champion Richie Porte of Australia was 18 seconds back in third in the stage.

Roglic, a former ski jumper from Slovenia, is six seconds ahead of Bernal and 27 ahead of Porte in the standings with two stages left in the six-day race through the French-speaking region of Switzerland.

Saturday’s most demanding stage features three category 1 climbs in a 149-kilometer (92-mile) trek that starts and finished in Sion.