Thiem reaches third round at Monte Carlo

Associated PressApr 17, 2018, 10:03 PM EDT
MONACO — Dominic Thiem saved a match point and beat Andrey Rublev of Russia 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday.

Rublev was serving for the match at 5-4, 40-30 but hit a forehand narrowly wide. Fifth-seeded Thiem broke him with backhand pass down the line and held for 6-5.

The Austrian was 15-40 up on Rublev’s serve and clinched victory on his first match point, when Rublev double-faulted with a weak serve into the net.

“I was 10 centimeters from being out of the tournament,” a relieved Thiem said. “But I’m happy that I played two hours and 40 (minutes).”

Thiem has reached the French Open semifinals for the past two years. He next meets 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic or Borna Coric of Croatia, who play their second-round match on Wednesday.

“I’m looking forward to watching Djokovic and Coric in front of the TV, and then playing the winner on Thursday,” Thiem said.

In the second round later Tuesday, fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria faced Pierre-Hugues Herbert and seventh-seeded Lucas Pouille played Mischa Zverev.

In remaining first-round play, there were wins for Gilles Simon of France, Marco Cecchinato of Italy and Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany.

Jared Donaldson fined $6K for ranting at umpire

Associated PressApr 17, 2018, 10:02 PM EDT
MONACO — Jared Donaldson has been fined $6,200 for unsportsmanlike conduct after angrily ranting at the chair umpire during his first-round loss to Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The American became irate with a call when Ramos-Vinolas was serving at 3-2, 40-0 in the second set on Monday. Donaldson thought the serve was out and pointed to the ground, shouting, “There’s a mark right here,” and then screaming the same words in the face of French umpire Arnaud Gabas.

He then squared up to Gabas and shouted: “Yes it is, yeah it is,” as he insisted his mark was right and the umpire’s call of in was wrong.

Donaldson, who yelled again at Gabas before the supervisor came on, received a code violation. He lost 6-3, 6-3.

Djokovic reaches second round of Monte Carlo Masters

Associated PressApr 16, 2018, 9:29 PM EDT
MONACO — Novak Djokovic reached the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Dusan Lajovic on Monday.

The ninth-seeded Serb won in only 57 minutes despite having to save break points in three consecutive service games in the second set, including two when serving for the match.

Djokovic, a two-time champion in Monte Carlo, won on his first match point when Lajovic swiped a forehand wide. He then whipped off his hat, tilted his head back and raised his hands in triumph.

The former-top ranked Djokovic has been troubled by a persistent right elbow injury and his ranking has tumbled to No. 13. Earlier this month, he stopped working with Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek – the latest in a series of coaching changes for the 12-time major champion. He has not won a Grand Slam tournament since the 2016 French Open.

“I’ve had a very difficult time in the last 12 months with the injury and everything else that’s happened,” Djokovic said. “I’m lacking matches and a bit of confidence on court. But I’m looking ahead.”

Djokovic will next face Borna Coric of Croatia, who beat French veteran Julien Benneteau 6-2, 6-3.

Kei Nishikori reached the second round by beating Tomas Berdych 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. He broke the 12th-seeded Czech’s serve six times and dropped his own twice.

Nishikori, like Djokovic, needs time on court after only recently returning from a torn tendon in his right wrist. That injury had ruled him out of last year’s U.S. Open and this year’s Australian Open.

The Japanese player, ranked 36th, came back in late February when he lost to Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the Mexico Open. He then reached the third round of the Miami Masters last month, losing to Juan Martin del Potro.

“It’s not great but first match on clay, I’m expecting (a) little soreness,” Nishikori said. “Hope I get more confidence and do well (at) these five tournaments on clay.”

Other winners included Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, Milos Raonic of Canada, Andrey Rublev of Russia, and Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain.

Ramos-Vinolas, who lost in last year's final, beat Jared Donaldson 6-3, 6-3.