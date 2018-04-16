Getty Images

Djokovic reaches second round of Monte Carlo Masters

Associated PressApr 16, 2018, 9:29 PM EDT
MONACO — Novak Djokovic reached the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Dusan Lajovic on Monday.

The ninth-seeded Serb won in only 57 minutes despite having to save break points in three consecutive service games in the second set, including two when serving for the match.

Djokovic, a two-time champion in Monte Carlo, won on his first match point when Lajovic swiped a forehand wide. He then whipped off his hat, tilted his head back and raised his hands in triumph.

The former-top ranked Djokovic has been troubled by a persistent right elbow injury and his ranking has tumbled to No. 13. Earlier this month, he stopped working with Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek – the latest in a series of coaching changes for the 12-time major champion. He has not won a Grand Slam tournament since the 2016 French Open.

“I’ve had a very difficult time in the last 12 months with the injury and everything else that’s happened,” Djokovic said. “I’m lacking matches and a bit of confidence on court. But I’m looking ahead.”

Djokovic will next face Borna Coric of Croatia, who beat French veteran Julien Benneteau 6-2, 6-3.

Kei Nishikori reached the second round by beating Tomas Berdych 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. He broke the 12th-seeded Czech’s serve six times and dropped his own twice.

Nishikori, like Djokovic, needs time on court after only recently returning from a torn tendon in his right wrist. That injury had ruled him out of last year’s U.S. Open and this year’s Australian Open.

The Japanese player, ranked 36th, came back in late February when he lost to Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the Mexico Open. He then reached the third round of the Miami Masters last month, losing to Juan Martin del Potro.

“It’s not great but first match on clay, I’m expecting (a) little soreness,” Nishikori said. “Hope I get more confidence and do well (at) these five tournaments on clay.”

Other winners included Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, Milos Raonic of Canada, Andrey Rublev of Russia, and Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain.

Ramos-Vinolas, who lost in last year’s final, beat Jared Donaldson 6-3, 6-3. Donaldson ranted at the chair umpire over a line call and then squared up to him as he continued to argue. The 21-year-old American received a code violation.

Nadal wary of saying he’s fully recovered from thigh injury

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 15, 2018, 5:13 PM EDT
MONACO (AP) Rafael Nadal is wary of saying he’s fully recovered from a troublesome right thigh injury as he defends his Monte Carlo Masters title.

The top-ranked Spaniard only recently returned to action at the Davis Cup, after a recurrence of the injury forced him out of the Mexico Open and then Masters tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami last month.

Those setbacks followed his crushing disappointment at the Australian Open, where he was forced to retire in the fifth set of the quarterfinal against Marin Cilic.

Nadal had expected to make his comeback in Acapulco, but the injury flared up again during a last practice session with French player Adrian Mannarino. Looking back on it Sunday, the 16-time Grand Slam champion said it was mentally “even harder than what happened in Australia” because he was so convinced he would play.

“I did all the things the right way, practicing one week before, to be ready for the tournament and then it happened,” Nadal told reporters. “You’re in Acapulco, you fly all the way … Then the doctors told me: `You will not be able to play in Indian Wells, Miami.’ So that was hard to accept.”

So was the painstakingly dull recovery which followed.

“I was unable to do any physical work because the psoas (muscle) was affecting all the movements I could do,” he said. “It was a boring time because I don’t like to be doing nothing.”

Nadal wasn’t bored last weekend, however, winning both his Davis Cup singles against Germany without dropping a set. Although he appears to have slotted straight back into his clay groove, his Acapulco setback leaves him circumspect about speaking too soon.

“Well it happened twice, so you never know,” he said. “Of course it stays a little bit in your mind.”

Nadal begins his bid for a record-extending 11th Monte Carlo title with a second-round match against either Aljaz Bedene or Mirza Basic. He needs to win the tournament or Roger Federer will reclaim top ranking in their seemingly endless fight for supremacy. They have won the last five Grand Slams, three for Federer

But with 20-time major winner Federer again skipping the clay season, Nadal must wait a while longer to try and avenge a run of five straight defeats to the Swiss star.

He took a swipe, although an amiable one, at Federer.

“He says he will love to play against me again in best of five sets on clay, and I thought he would play Roland Garros,” Nadal said, with a wry smile. “A few days later he says he will not play in one (clay) event, so there’s a little bit of controversy with that.”

Nadal’s victory at Monte Carlo last year made him the first men’s tennis player in the Open era to win the same title 10 times. He then won a 10th French Open.

He feels at home at the picture-postcard tournament with its center court perched over the glittering Mediterranean sea. The Monte Carlo tournament launched his career as a scraggly-haired 16-year-old in 2003, although the sun had long set when he beat defending French Open champion Albert Costa under floodlights in the second round.

“I always feel good when I am here,” Nadal said. “It’s been a love story.”

The only Monte Carlo final that the 31-year-old Nadal has lost was to Novak Djokovic in 2013. Djokovic added another Monte Carlo title in 2015, during his pomp.

But the former top-ranked Serb looks a shadow of the player he was. Hindered by a persistent right elbow injury, his ranking has tumbled to 13.

Earlier this month, Djokovic stopped working with Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek – the latest in a series of coaching changes for the 12-time major champion.

After significant rest during the second half of last year and a medical procedure in February, Djokovic spoke confidently of being pain-free – at long last.

Then, he lost his first match at the Miami Open in straight sets.

Djokovic used to be the player everyone was chasing. He even beat Nadal during a glorious run of seven straight finals and holds a 26-24 winning record against him.

They have won a record 30 Masters each, but Nadal looks the more likely to get No. 31.

Top seed Mladenovic injured at Samsung Open

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 13, 2018, 2:10 AM EDT
LUGANO, Switzerland (AP) Top seed Kristina Mladenovic retired with a back injury in the first round of the weather-affected Samsung Open on Thursday.

Mladenovic was trailing 7-6 (5), 3-2 against Tamara Korpatsch, a German qualifier ranked 157 places below the No. 19 Frenchwoman, when she withdrew.

The clay-court event has been hard hit by rain and two more top players lost first-round matches Thursday.

Fifth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia was beaten 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 by Germany’s Mona Barthel in a match that started Wednesday.

Fourth seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia also lost 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to Vera Lapko of Belarus.

Indoor courts have been used at Lugano to get the first round completed. Friday’s schedule calls for second-round winners to play their quarterfinals later in the day.