Doubles’ win by Sock, Harrison puts US in Davis Cup semis

Associated PressApr 8, 2018, 10:54 AM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Jack Sock and Ryan Harrison put the United States in the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time since 2012 by beating Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 5-7, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3), 6-4 Saturday to finish off an American sweep.

The United States now will play either Croatia or Kazakhstan in the semifinals Sept. 14-16.

John Isner and Sam Querrey set up the doubles match for the clincher by winning both their singles matches Friday at the Curb Events Center at Belmont University. Sock, who came in ranked 26th in doubles, and Harrison, 17th in the world, put the U.S. into the semifinals after taking three hours to finish off the Belgians.

The U.S. now is 5-0 all-time in the Davis Cup against Belgium.

For Gille and Vliegen, this was their Davis Cup debut coming only a few hours away from where both played in college. Gille went to East Tennessee State, while Vliegen played at East Carolina. The Belgians broke Sock and Harrison in Game 11 and took the first set 7-5 showing no signs of nerves as they scored on 80 percent of their first serves.

The Americans took the second set by fighting off two break points in Game 11, then they dominated by taking the final six points.

In the third set, Vliegen started struggling with cramps and had a foot fault when serving in Game 11. The Americans had three break points, but the Belgians fought them off to go up 6-5.

Sock and Harrison finished off the set again in a tiebreaker, and they avoided a third tiebreaker by breaking the Belgians to finish off the quarterfinals and start the American celebration before the raucous crowd.

France took a 2-1 lead over Italy with Pierre Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut beating Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-3, 6-1. Germany leads Spain 2-1 after Tim Puetz and Jan-Lennard Struff downed Marc Lopez and Feliciano Lopez 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (4), 7-5.

Croatia took a 2-1 lead over Kazakhstan with Ivan Dodig and Nikola Mektic beat Timur Khabibulin and Aleksandr Nedovyesov 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Davis Cup: Herbert and Mahut give France 2-1 lead over Italy

Associated PressApr 7, 2018, 2:33 PM EDT
GENOA, Italy (AP) Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut beat Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 for France to lead Italy 2-1 in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.

Herbert’s and Mahut’s constant net rushing proved too much to handle for the Italian pair, which fell apart late in the opening set.

Fognini missed an easy overhead smash and Bolelli served consecutive double faults when Herbert and Mahut broke to take the first set.

The French pair won the 2015 U.S. Open and 2016 Wimbledon titles together while Fognini and Bolelli won the 2015 Australian Open.

Fognini replaced Paolo Lorenzi in Italy’s doubles lineup.

In Sunday’s reverse singles on the outdoor red-clay court, Fognini faces Lucas Pouille, and Andreas Seppi meets Jeremy Chardy.

“Hopefully the boys can get the job done in the singles,” Herbert said. “It’s going to be a great match with Lucas and Fognini.”

Defending champion France is aiming for a spot in the last four for the third straight year.

Isner wins US opener vs. Belgium at Davis Cup quarterfinals

Associated PressApr 7, 2018, 2:42 AM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) John Isner beat Joris De Loore

6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (8), 6-4 Friday night giving the United States a 1-0 lead over Belgium in the Davis Cup quarterfinals.

Isner, who moved up to ninth in the world after winning the Miami Open last weekend, kicked off the quarterfinals at Belmont University with a victory taking 3 hours, 14 minutes.

“It’s big absolutely,” Isner said of his win. “The first match is critical. We’re in a battle to three points. We have the advantage right now. So I’m very happy I was able to do my part, so to say, to put our team up.”

Sam Querrey, ranked 14th in the world, plays Ruben Bemelmans in the other singles match as the United States looks for its first spot in the Davis Cup semifinals since 2012.

The U.S. came in 4-0 all-time against Belgium in the Davis Cup with Belgium playing without both David Goffin and Steve Darcis because of injuries. That left De Loore, ranked 319th, to take on Isner in a big mismatch on paper.

The American cruised through the first set in 26 minutes. De Loore held serve in the second and with the tiebreaker tied at 4-4, took advantage of consecutive mistakes by Isner.

The American hit a forehand long before putting a backhand into the net on his own serve. Then he missed on a 140-mph serve and hit a forehand into the corner long on set point.

De Loore opened the third set by breaking Isner, winning the game with a forehand winner after pushing the game to deuce.

The Belgian also had a chance to break Isner in the seventh game only to see Isner hold and then break back to even the set at 4-4. De Loore fought off a set point down 15-40 to force a second straight tiebreaker. Isner took the final three points to go up 2-1.

Isner converted his sixth match point with a backhand for the win.

“The crowd was crucial,” Isner said. “They were awesome out there.”

The winner will play either Croatia or Kazakhstan in the semifinals Sept. 14-16.

The other three quarterfinals all split Friday with Spain’s Rafael Nadal, the world’s top-ranked player, beating Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 after Alexander Zverev downed David Ferrer 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. Marin Cilic beat Dimitry Popko 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 for Croatia before Mikhail Kukushkin downed Bora Coric 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-2 tying it up for Kazakhstan.

Italy and France split after Fabio Fognini needed 3 hours, 31 minutes to beat Jeremy Chardy 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-2, 6-3. France’s Lucas Pouille had the lone five-set match of the day, beating Andreas Seppi 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1.

