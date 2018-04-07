AP Images

Davis Cup: Herbert and Mahut give France 2-1 lead over Italy

Associated PressApr 7, 2018, 2:33 PM EDT
GENOA, Italy (AP) Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut beat Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 for France to lead Italy 2-1 in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.

Herbert’s and Mahut’s constant net rushing proved too much to handle for the Italian pair, which fell apart late in the opening set.

Fognini missed an easy overhead smash and Bolelli served consecutive double faults when Herbert and Mahut broke to take the first set.

The French pair won the 2015 U.S. Open and 2016 Wimbledon titles together while Fognini and Bolelli won the 2015 Australian Open.

Fognini replaced Paolo Lorenzi in Italy’s doubles lineup.

In Sunday’s reverse singles on the outdoor red-clay court, Fognini faces Lucas Pouille, and Andreas Seppi meets Jeremy Chardy.

“Hopefully the boys can get the job done in the singles,” Herbert said. “It’s going to be a great match with Lucas and Fognini.”

Defending champion France is aiming for a spot in the last four for the third straight year.

Isner wins US opener vs. Belgium at Davis Cup quarterfinals

Associated PressApr 7, 2018, 2:42 AM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) John Isner beat Joris De Loore

6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (8), 6-4 Friday night giving the United States a 1-0 lead over Belgium in the Davis Cup quarterfinals.

Isner, who moved up to ninth in the world after winning the Miami Open last weekend, kicked off the quarterfinals at Belmont University with a victory taking 3 hours, 14 minutes.

“It’s big absolutely,” Isner said of his win. “The first match is critical. We’re in a battle to three points. We have the advantage right now. So I’m very happy I was able to do my part, so to say, to put our team up.”

Sam Querrey, ranked 14th in the world, plays Ruben Bemelmans in the other singles match as the United States looks for its first spot in the Davis Cup semifinals since 2012.

The U.S. came in 4-0 all-time against Belgium in the Davis Cup with Belgium playing without both David Goffin and Steve Darcis because of injuries. That left De Loore, ranked 319th, to take on Isner in a big mismatch on paper.

The American cruised through the first set in 26 minutes. De Loore held serve in the second and with the tiebreaker tied at 4-4, took advantage of consecutive mistakes by Isner.

The American hit a forehand long before putting a backhand into the net on his own serve. Then he missed on a 140-mph serve and hit a forehand into the corner long on set point.

De Loore opened the third set by breaking Isner, winning the game with a forehand winner after pushing the game to deuce.

The Belgian also had a chance to break Isner in the seventh game only to see Isner hold and then break back to even the set at 4-4. De Loore fought off a set point down 15-40 to force a second straight tiebreaker. Isner took the final three points to go up 2-1.

Isner converted his sixth match point with a backhand for the win.

“The crowd was crucial,” Isner said. “They were awesome out there.”

The winner will play either Croatia or Kazakhstan in the semifinals Sept. 14-16.

The other three quarterfinals all split Friday with Spain’s Rafael Nadal, the world’s top-ranked player, beating Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 after Alexander Zverev downed David Ferrer 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. Marin Cilic beat Dimitry Popko 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 for Croatia before Mikhail Kukushkin downed Bora Coric 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-2 tying it up for Kazakhstan.

Italy and France split after Fabio Fognini needed 3 hours, 31 minutes to beat Jeremy Chardy 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-2, 6-3. France’s Lucas Pouille had the lone five-set match of the day, beating Andreas Seppi 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1.

Davis Cup: Nadal levels Spain with Germany in quarterfinals


Associated PressApr 6, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) Rafael Nadal returned to action after a long injury layoff on Friday, comfortably defeating Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 to leave Spain even with Germany in the Davis Cup quarterfinals.

It was the 23rd straight win for Nadal since 2005, setting the Davis Cup record combining singles and doubles.

The top-ranked Nadal hadn’t played since the Australian Open quarterfinals because of a right hip injury, and was never challenged by the 34th-ranked Kohlschreiber at the bullring staging the clay-court tie in Valencia.

“It’s positive, winning in straight sets. I feel comfortable back on the clay,” Nadal said.

“To play at home at a bullring stadium, it’s very unique. Coming back from injuries is always difficult, but it’s great to be in front of my crowd on a very memorable day.”

Germany won the opening singles when world No. 4 Alexander Zverev defeated David Ferrer 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

Nadal, in his first Davis Cup tie since 2016, had 30 winners against only eight by Kohlschreiber, but the Spaniard finished with eight double faults. Nadal had 18 break opportunities, converting seven.

Earlier, Zverev cruised past the 33rd-ranked Ferrer with four aces and 27 winners.

“I played more aggressively as the match went on. It’s my first clay-court match in a very long time, so it was great to find my rhythm so quickly,” Zverev said. “With Nadal in their team, it’s a point we’re not expecting to get, so it’s important to start well.”

This is the teams’ first Davis Cup meeting since 2004.

Spain is trying to extend its winning streak at home to 27 ties. Italy holds the Davis Cup record with a 29-tie unbeaten run at home from 1949-64. Spain hasn’t lost a tie as host since the first round in 1999 against Brazil.