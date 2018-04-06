AP

Manchester City Betting Favorite vs. Manchester United in Highlight EPL Clash

By NBCSports.comApr 6, 2018, 12:00 AM EDT
The outlook, in the greater scheme, has changed for Manchester City and they just may try to take out some frustrations on their cross-town archrival.

With a chance to clinch the English Premier League crown this weekend, Manchester City is a -115 betting favorite while visiting Manchester United comes back at +310 with the draw priced at +260 and a 2.5-goal total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

 It is just a matter of when Manchester City will wrap up the title, so bettors will have to stay alert about whether manager Pep Guardiola goes with a first-choice lineup or rests players such as Sergio Aguero. Man City, which is expected to have midfielders Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva ready to go, might be eager for a big show to wash away the stain of a 3-0 defeat against Liverpool in their Champions League quarterfinal first leg.

Manchester United has a good record in this matchup, with a 3-1-2 (wins-draws-losses) mark in the last six matchups. But they don’t play the pressing style that can give Manchester City trouble.

A late-season derby often means more to the lower-placed team, which means Everton (+310) offers value against Liverpool (-120, draw +260) on the Premier League betting lines in this edition of the Merseyside derby. Liverpool might scratch Mohamed Salah (groin) and could make further lineup decisions to preserve other core players for Tuesday’s quarterfinal second leg at Manchester City. With that in mind, Everton is worth taking for the upset.

Neither Brighton & Hove Albion (-120) nor Huddersfield Town (+365, draw +240) is in good form, as Brighton has failed to score in three games, whilst Huddersfield has been shut out in its last four. The home team has not lost in the last 10 editions of this matchup, and given the teams’ perilous position in the standings (13th and 16th) it’s worth taking the under at +105 on the 2.0 total.

Last-place West Bromwich Albion (+140) has brought in Darren Moore as interim manager after sacking Alan Pardew and the shake-up might lead to some fact-facing ahead of its match with Swansea City (+215, draw +210). Swansea City, which will essentially be clear of the relegation zone with three more points, is poised to pounce for an away win with midfielder Sam Clucas back in the lineup.

Arsenal (-195) takes on Southampton (+500, draw +325) in a Sunday betting matchup, but forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not play. However, Arsenal has won its last two league games and also has an attainable minus-1.0 goals line (priced at -110). With Southampton averaging fewer than one goal per goal, Arsenal has a strong chance at a shutout as well.

And Chelsea (-385) takes on West Ham United (+1000, draw +475) in a Sunday betting matchup. Chelsea has the motivation of playing a London derby, but with Champions League qualification out of reach, this could be a trap game. West Ham, with Joao Mario providing a boost up front, could be worth taking on the win/draw double chance.

Chelsea hosts Tottenham as betting favorites in highlight EPL match

OddsSharkMar 30, 2018, 12:29 AM EDT
Chelsea has so thoroughly owned Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge that one wouldn’t expect that to change when the Blues have a chance to re-open the race for a top-four spot in the English Premier League.

Chelsea is a +135 favorite with Tottenham Hotspur coming back at +205 while the draw offers +230 on the three-way moneyline for this English Premier League betting matchup set for Sunday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Chelsea is unbeaten in its last 30 home matches against Tottenham, dating back to February 1990. The Spurs are unbeaten in their 10 most recent away matches (five wins, five draws), but forward Harry Kane (ankle) will probably not be at 100 percent match fitness if he’s able to play.

Willian, the Blues’ Brazilian winger, has been a bright spot amid some recent struggles for Chelsea. Each team is among the top six in the EPL in scoring and the over on the 2.5 total is well-priced at -105.

Relegation-threatened Crystal Palace (+550) host Liverpool (-205, draw +340) in one of the Saturday betting matchups, with Liverpool no doubt preoccupied with a Champions League quarterfinal first-leg match against Manchester City on April 10. Third-place Liverpool isn’t in position to take a game off, though, and Romelu Lukaku has been scoring at more than a goal-per-game pace over his last 10 appearances. Crystal Palace is even money at plus-1 goals, which conjures up a scenario where they almost manage to cadge a 0-0 or 1-1 tie.

Watford (+125) and Bournemouth (+210, draw +230) are sitting tied for 10th place, so it is imperative for the Hornets to get the win at home. Watford’s Troy Deeney has four goals in his last three starts against Bournemouth. Watford has also allowed the most goals at home in the league, so the -120 over on the 2.5 total has good value.

Manchester United (-475) had some starters nicked-up during the recent international break, but it has won its last four home matchups, while Swansea City (+1300, draw +500) has generated little offense on the road all season. United’s injuries might well push Alexis Sanchez into a bigger role and the -120 on its minus-1.5 goals line is good value.

West Ham United (+180) finds itself a slight underdog for its first home game since a pitch invasion by frustrated fans three weeks ago, taking on Southampton (+160, draw +215), who is one place below it in the relegation zone. Southampton may regain striker Charlie Austin (hamstring) and are worth taking, perhaps on the double chance.

Arsenal (-325) is on a three-win streak and has an April 5 Europe League match on its plate, while Stoke City (+850, draw +475) comes into this Sunday betting matchup on a seven-match winless skid in league play. With the 19th-placed Potters likely to play desperate, there’s a distinct possibility of the teams trading chances and both scoring, so the over on the 3.5 total is attainable.

Man United Hosts Liverpool in Pick’em Matchup on EPL Odds Board

OddsSharkMar 9, 2018, 9:24 AM EDT
The recent history between Manchester United and Liverpool is the definition of the immovable object versus the irresistible force.

Manchester United and Liverpool are each offering +170 for a win while the draw is listed at +225 on the three-way moneyline for this English Premier League Saturday matchup, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. With nine games left in the EPL season, Manchester United has a two-point lead over Liverpool for second place overall.

The last four games in this matchup have all ended in either 0-0 or 1-1 draws and the last six have finished with no more than two goals, which is a key trend to be mindful of in a game with a 2.5 total. Man for man, Manchester United might have the edge in the central midfield through Alexis Sanchez, while Liverpool has the more potent finishers on the front end in Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. It’s hard to see Manchester United pressing its luck on the attack, so another draw could be in the offing.

The conservative tactics Newcastle United (+170) has favored of late could backfire against Southampton (+175, draw +210). The visiting Saints have taken a point in four consecutive away games and left winger Nathan Redmond has generated numerous scoring chances lately, so a draw or an upset win is achievable.

Everton (+115), with striker Glenn Murray in good form, draws Brighton & Hove Albion (+260, draw +215), which it is deadlocked with in the standings. The 2.0 total should finish over, since Everton will need to push for the three points but the Toffees have also conceded goals in five of their last six home games.

Chelsea (-365) is winless in three as it gets ready for a London derby, but Crystal Palace (+950, draw +450), has not earned a point in games that Wilfried Zaha (knee) has missed. While Zaha is back in training, there a distinct possibility that Crystal Palace will not chance anything in order to secure him for games against other relegation-zone opponents.

Arsenal (-210) has lost four in a row and its sluggish back line is matched against the aggressive high press of Watford (+550, draw +360) in a Sunday matchup on the Premier League betting lines. Watford’s Troy Deeney should be presented with some prime scoring chances and the Hornets rate a strong chance of coming away with a draw, or even more.

Bournemouth (+500) catches Tottenham Hotspur (-200, draw +350) in a Sunday matchup, as the Spurs try to regroup from a shocking elimination from the Champions League. The most value in this matchup is the over on the 3.0 total being even money, as Bournemouth has been steadily scoring at home (where it’s taken 11 of the last 15 possible points), while Tottenham’s Harry Kane has six goals in his last four games against Bournemouth.

