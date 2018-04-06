AP Images

Davis Cup: Nadal levels Spain with Germany in quarterfinals

Associated PressApr 6, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) Rafael Nadal returned to action after a long injury layoff on Friday, comfortably defeating Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 to leave Spain even with Germany in the Davis Cup quarterfinals.

It was the 23rd straight win for Nadal since 2005, setting the Davis Cup record combining singles and doubles.

The top-ranked Nadal hadn’t played since the Australian Open quarterfinals because of a right hip injury, and was never challenged by the 34th-ranked Kohlschreiber at the bullring staging the clay-court tie in Valencia.

“It’s positive, winning in straight sets. I feel comfortable back on the clay,” Nadal said.

“To play at home at a bullring stadium, it’s very unique. Coming back from injuries is always difficult, but it’s great to be in front of my crowd on a very memorable day.”

Germany won the opening singles when world No. 4 Alexander Zverev defeated David Ferrer 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

Nadal, in his first Davis Cup tie since 2016, had 30 winners against only eight by Kohlschreiber, but the Spaniard finished with eight double faults. Nadal had 18 break opportunities, converting seven.

Earlier, Zverev cruised past the 33rd-ranked Ferrer with four aces and 27 winners.

“I played more aggressively as the match went on. It’s my first clay-court match in a very long time, so it was great to find my rhythm so quickly,” Zverev said. “With Nadal in their team, it’s a point we’re not expecting to get, so it’s important to start well.”

This is the teams’ first Davis Cup meeting since 2004.

Spain is trying to extend its winning streak at home to 27 ties. Italy holds the Davis Cup record with a 29-tie unbeaten run at home from 1949-64. Spain hasn’t lost a tie as host since the first round in 1999 against Brazil.

Isner kicks off Davis Cup match against Belgium’s De Loore

AP Images
Associated PressApr 5, 2018, 5:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) John Isner will play Joris De Loore in the opening match of the U.S. Davis Cup quarterfinal against Belgium on Friday.

Isner rose to ninth in the rankings with his victory at the Miami Open last weekend. He’ll play the 319th-ranked player at Belmont University, according to Thursday’s draw . The 14th-ranked Sam Querrey follows with a match against Ruben Bemelmans.

Ryan Harrison and Jack Sock play Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in doubles on Saturday.

Reverse singles follow on Sunday, with Isner against Bemelmans and Querrey facing De Loore.

The winner meets Croatia or Kazakhstan in the semifinals Sept. 14-16. The U.S. hasn’t reached the Davis Cup’s final four since 2012, but is 4-0 against Belgium in the Davis Cup.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Struggling Djokovic announces splits with Agassi, Stepanek

AP Photo
Associated PressApr 4, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
1 Comment

Novak Djokovic has split with Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek in the latest coaching change for the 12-time major champion.

Djokovic announced the moves Wednesday on his website .

He has struggled on the court this season as he deals with a right elbow problem that just won’t seem to go away, despite taking off the second half of last year and having a medical procedure this February. Djokovic’s latest setback was a straight-set loss in his opening match last month at the Miami Open, a tournament he has won six times.

Earlier in March, Djokovic dropped his opener at Indian Wells, where he has won five times.

Djokovic began working with Agassi on a part-time basis before last year’s French Open in May. He added Stepanek to his team at the end of November.

 