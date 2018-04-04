Struggling Djokovic announces splits with Agassi, Stepanek

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Novak Djokovic has split with Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek in the latest coaching change for the 12-time major champion.

Djokovic announced the moves Wednesday on his website .

He has struggled on the court this season as he deals with a right elbow problem that just won’t seem to go away, despite taking off the second half of last year and having a medical procedure this February. Djokovic’s latest setback was a straight-set loss in his opening match last month at the Miami Open, a tournament he has won six times.

Earlier in March, Djokovic dropped his opener at Indian Wells, where he has won five times.

Djokovic began working with Agassi on a part-time basis before last year’s French Open in May. He added Stepanek to his team at the end of November.