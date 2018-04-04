Struggling Djokovic announces splits with Agassi, Stepanek

Novak Djokovic has split with Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek in the latest coaching change for the 12-time major champion.
Djokovic announced the moves Wednesday on his website .
He has struggled on the court this season as he deals with a right elbow problem that just won’t seem to go away, despite taking off the second half of last year and having a medical procedure this February. Djokovic’s latest setback was a straight-set loss in his opening match last month at the Miami Open, a tournament he has won six times.
Earlier in March, Djokovic dropped his opener at Indian Wells, where he has won five times.
Djokovic began working with Agassi on a part-time basis before last year’s French Open in May. He added Stepanek to his team at the end of November.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Top-seeded Caroline Garcia of France defeated Varvara Lepchenko of the United States 6-2, 6-3 in her first match at the WTA’s Volvo Car Open on Tuesday.
Garcia broke Lepchenko three times in the opening set to take control in her first clay-court match of the season.
Other seeded players winning at the Daniel Island Tennis Center were No. 9 Ashleigh Barty of Australia, No. 13 Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania and Elena Vesnina of Russia.
Barty topped American Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-2, Begu defeated Georgina Garcia Perez of Spain 6-3, 6-4 and Vesnina defeated American Madison Brengle 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.
Kristie Ahn of the United States defeated past champion and former U.S. Open winner Samantha Stosur of Australia 6-2, 6-4.
Garcia said she worked hard after the Miami Open to prepare for the clay-court event and was happy with her performance against Lapchenko.
“But as we have French Open, like of course we like this season,” Garcia said. “But I don’t know if I’m a clay court person or not. I just enjoy it as much as I enjoy hard court.”
Garcia, ranked seventh in the world, had a breakout season in 2017 with titles in consecutive weeks in China at Wuhan and Beijing.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens has withdrawn from the Volvo Car Open, citing mental and physical exhaustion after her run to the Miami Open title this past Saturday.
Stephens was seeded fourth in the season’s first clay-court event. She pulled out of the tournament Monday.
Stephens said in a statement she was sorry to miss the event, but her championship play in Miami “left me completely exhausted/fatigued both physically and mentally.”
Stephens defeated Jelena Ostapenko 7-6 (5), 6-1 to win the Miami tournament this past weekend.
Stephens said she did not feel ready to play her best tennis and decided it was in her best interested to get some rest.
Stephens, the 25-year-old American, won her first major at the U.S. Open last September.