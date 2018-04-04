Paul Heyman: Working with Roman Reigns would be an absolute career defining moment for me

By Scott DargisApr 4, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Paul Heyman knows a thing or two about building anticipation for a big match and that’s exactly what he did for the main event of WrestleMania 34 between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Heyman opened up about putting together the build for the match, why Lesnar is a unique individual, and what it would be like to work with Roman Reigns. 

So three years ago Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns headlined WrestleMania 31 for the WWE Championship and now they’re going to do it again at WrestleMania 34. Has the build for this match been more challenging for you to put together?

“No, it’s actually been a lot easier for me because the build for the match at WrestleMania 31 had the cloud of Brock Lesnar walking out five weeks before WrestleMania. It was hovering over the match at all times. This one has been fairly easy for me because I know Brock is going to be in New Orleans for WrestleMania 34.”

I asked Roman what it would be like to work with you on-screen as his advocate and he said it would be really cool and it would allow him to go in a different direction with his character, but he also said that he wouldn’t be a Paul Heyman guy and that you would be a ‘Roman Reigns guy.’ What are your thoughts about working with him?

“Three years ago in the buildup to WrestleMania 31 I said straight to Roman Reigns’ face a comment that can be taken as both story line and as reality. Roman Reigns is the right guy, in the right place, at the wrong time.

In any other time in history, Roman Reigns would be so dominant on top, both in a story line capacity and a box office capacity in WWE. No one would be in his stratosphere. He would absolutely be the Paul Heyman guy for I would be auditioning every single solitary day to define my role as a Roman Reigns guy. We would be sitting here talking about Roman Reigns approaching 1,000 days as the top champion in WWE. There’s no doubt in my mind about this. No one would be in his league.

But the unfortunate thing for Roman Reigns is that he lives in a time period that is dominated by Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar is the only athlete who can go in-between WWE and UFC seamlessly at a top tier, main event level.

Could there be someone in UFC to go back-and-forth? Maybe. Maybe. But at this level? Main eventing WrestleManias, main eventing UFC’s top shows ever. I don’t know who else could do this and in fact I’m sure no one can. So since Brock Lesnar is the only one athletically qualified and with enough box office appeal to do both at an absolute tier one level, Roman Reigns just happens to live in the wrong period of time.

Besides that, working with Roman Reigns would be an absolute career defining moment for me. I have nothing but the upmost respect and admiration for him as an athlete, a performer, and as a man.”

The idea of Brock being so unique is something that I find fascinating and it comes not just from the physicality and athleticism, but also from his personality. We live in the too-much information age and how he goes about his daily life reminds me of the 1997 version of Sting in WCW in the sense that he holds this incredible presence, but we don’t know anything about him.

In a weird way, it makes me like him and despise him at the same time because I respect his desire to be so private and I’m jealous of the fact that he can be that private. It’s like he’s achieved a social level that very few people can ever think about getting to. He can just avoid all of this news and just be Brock Lesnar, but the rest of us civilians can’t seem to do that.

“The only way for Brock Lesnar to be Brock Lesnar is for him to isolate himself from the rest of the world. There are way too many distractions that are offered by today’s social media culture that can take you away from the focus that’s needed to at the age of 40, be at the absolute best shape of your life and ready to perform at an unparalleled level in the main event of WrestleMania and ready, on very short notice, to open a training camp and compete in the main event of a major UFC pay-per-view.

The social media culture is so distracting, but it’s prevalent and dominant in the world today as evidence by the fact that the preferred means of breaking news to the world by the President of the United States is through Twitter! We now live in a social media culture, which Brock Lesnar does not succumb to and does not expose himself to because he stays focused at the task at hand and the task at hand is to be Brock Lesnar.”

So no matter it feels like creative or Vince tries to get the crowd to react to Roman Reigns in a positive way, it just hasn’t worked. The audience continues to fight them at every step of the way. What could have been done differently in order to make the crowd want to cheer for him?

“I think anyone who spends their creative time trying to entice the audience to react a certain way to Roman Reigns is spinning their wheels. They’re wasting their time.

WWE has accomplished its goal with Roman Reigns. He is an amazing box office attraction. Proof of that statement? This is Roman Reigns’ fourth consecutive WrestleMania main event. Not even Brock Lesnar can make that claim.

Roman Reigns on a global basis is a chart-busting, trend-setting, box office attraction. Whether people are paying to cheer Roman Reigns, or people are paying to boo Roman Reigns, it doesn’t matter. People are paying to see Roman Reigns.

To me, I don’t care if the entire stadium is going crazy for Roman, or just wanting to see Roman take an ass kicking. As long as people are paying to see Roman Reigns, as long as people are paying to react to Roman Reigns, we’ve accomplished our job.

We should be concentrating on how to expand that audience instead of figuring how out to micromanage them.”

Ronda Rousey Now Has the Chance to be Herself

By Scott DargisApr 4, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
Even though there are certain aspects of the professional wrestling business that feel natural to her, which shouldn’t come as a surprise considering she’s a former Olympian and was one of, if not the most dominant female fighter in the history of mixed martial arts, Ronda Rousey knows she still has a lot to learn about the second act of her professional career.

The “Rowdy” one grew up as a huge wrestling fan, but then learned at a later age that the action was choreographed. It was a discovery that drove her away from paying attention to the business.

Fast forward to her time on top of the UFC and there she was sitting on the couch, with her friends, watching Monday Night Raw as a fan again. Thanks to Shayna Baszler’s insistence, wrestling once more became a part of Rousey’s life, but this time it acted as an escape from the rigorous world of MMA. It was a window into another world that gave her the ability to just kick back and relax.

Fast forward again to today and now pro wrestling is no longer a way for Rousey to relax, it’s the main focus of her life.

She’s all in, which means she now must adjust to a world that isn’t exactly the easiest to become comfortable in considering her entire athletic career has been focused around the idea of finishing her opponent to find success. Now she must work with an opponent to make the music that will gain a response from the crowd.

It’s that major change that Rousey called her “biggest adjustment” when I chatted with her last week. “I’ve learned a lot about teamwork. That’s basically the main thing. Being in a team environment and working with everyone to make it great. It’s actually been a real joy to learn and to feel less lonely in my endeavors.”

But playing nice with others isn’t as easy as it looks. There are major alterations that had to be made in order for Ronda’s physical work to be fit for television.

“I mean things that I’ve already done in the past a million times feel natural, but how and where we’re applying them is still unnatural. Like the timing things are a little weird and have been been hard for me to pick up. I’m used to being as compact as possible. I’m used to trying to hide my face,” Rousey said.

“There are just a bunch of little things like being aware of where the cameras are and stuff like that. Stuff that I’ve never thought of once in my life are things that I now have to keep in mind. I think the pace and timing are the biggest adjustment. The actual techniques are there, but they also have to be adjusted as well. Every throw I’ve done has been with the intention to inflict as much harm as possible and not to look good, so I need to change things to make everything look more grand and be more safe. To work with somebody else and to learn to take cues when my whole life I’ve kept things very secret and sudden has been a huge adjustment.”

During her training for fights, Rousey would focus on figuring out ways to submit her opponent while she rolled or performed judo with her training partner. Her coaches would watch her technique to figure out what she could potentially apply in her next fight.

She’s still rolling and doing judo techniques with a training partner now, mostly Shayna, but instead of figuring out ways to put her opponent away, she and the trainers down at WWE’s Performance Center are figuring out which techniques can be applied to a live match.

“It’s not really like I need to get more reps with judo. I’ve done enough judo stuff for several lifetimes. There’s so much that both of us do that we really don’t think about and so I like to have someone like Sara Amato watch Shayna and I or anyone else, roll around and see if she could spot something that might be applicable in the ring,” Rousey said.

“I can’t be like, ‘Hey this is what I did’ because there are so many times when I’m in a grappling exchange or sparring and I’ll just do something that I know is brilliant and the other person doesn’t even know how they ended up getting caught, but I know it was great and then I end up moving on and forgetting about it.”

Ronda continued, “It’s not like I’m walking in there and I’m going to do some grappling that looks cool, but doesn’t work for wrestling. It’s like, ‘Hey, we’re going to go work over here, tell us if anything is useful.’ Sara will step in from time to time and ask us to do something again or change it around so we do it like this. It’s been a big help.”

The concept of maximizing “spots,” which is wrestling lingo for a big move or moment in a match or segment, is something that Rousey has studied feverishly over the past few months. It’s easy for someone new to the business to feel like they have to get all of their stuff in during a short amount of time, but this can actually be a detriment because it means none of the moments that are supposed to leave a lasting impact will be felt by the audience.

In order to help her understand just how important small movements are to building up to a big spot, WWE wrestler and well-respected trainer Brian Kendrick gave Rousey a key homework assignment that helped her unlock the concept of how to put together a match.

“He had me watch Hulk Hogan vs. The Undertaker [from Survivor Series 1991] just to teach me how much it really is all about the story and how little physically I really need to do. I don’t need to be a spotty person,” Rousey explained. “The Undertaker going down on one knee is all that needed to happen in order to get a reaction from the crowd. They really didn’t do that much physically to each other. That was a really good learning session for me. I can have this tendency where I go, ‘I know so, I know so, I know so,’ and I’ll do all of these things, but that match really taught me where to apply things intelligently instead of just throwing them out there.”

But it can be hard to avoid throwing everything you have when you get nervous and start moving fast, which is something that Rousey is self-aware of, especially when the microphone is in her hand.

“My sentences are chopped up into little pieces, so what seems to me like three seconds is probably more like one second. That’s one thing I’m learning. Once I think it’s been too long, to wait even more. I need to triple how patient I am,” she said.

It was evident to see just how different the speed was for someone who is still clearly getting adjusted to the nuances of the business and someone like Paige, who has grown up in the wrestling business and very clearly understands who her character is and more importantly, how her character should sound.

Rousey knows she has a long way to go in order to gain the confidence she needs to cut a badass promo, but she’s determined to find her voice and to not sound like anyone else who has come before her.

“It wouldn’t make sense for me to walk out there and cut a promo like Paige because she has been in this business since she was a little kid. She doesn’t talk like I do and if I walked out there and started talking like that, nobody would buy it because I know that I don’t talk like that,” Rousey said.

“It’s a fine line to walk,” she continued, “I have to be myself, but mold myself to fit into that environment because there is a risk of trying to do too much that will make people roll their eyes at me. I don’t want people to look at me and go, ‘Oh look at Ronda trying to be a pro wrestler.’ I want to go out there and speak as myself. That’s it. That’s what I’m good at. I can speak to large crowds of people and I’ve done that for years and now I need to find my own way instead of copying other people’s way.”

But having someone like Paige backstage is only going to assist her in her goal to become the best she possibly can be in this business and it’s something that she’s very conscious of.

“Having all of the examples around me really help like Paige, who is conquered a style and really made it work for her. She’s molded it through years of practice. I’m just surrounded by amazing examples.”

One of those amazing examples is Goldust, who is the eldest son of the legendary “American Dream” Dusty Rhodes. Goldust is a true veteran of the industry and is someone that Rousey was absolutely thrilled to meet.

“Goldust took me aside the other day and gave me some advice and I was like, ‘Oh my God it’s Goldust and he’s giving me advice.’ I was geeking out so hard while still trying to receive information (laughs).”

In the previous act of her life, Rousey was forced to talk in a reactionary style interview. A microphone would be put in her face after a fight and she would have to respond to questions about how she forced her opponent to submit and then call out someone for her next fight.

In this act, Rousey must use her microphone time to drive along a story line with specific pieces of dialogue. It’s a totally different style, but one that she finds liberating.

“I think it’s more of a release than anything. I was always on the defensive, on guard. They were asking me questions with a certain answer in mind, they were trying to get a reaction out of me.” Rousey said of her MMA interviews.

“I think this is like a cool discovery process,” she continued. “People say, ‘Well who is your character?’ But I’m really thinking like, who am I because I’m me out there. I have to be much more introspective than I would in a reactionary environment.”

As Rousey continues to figure out how to apply her voice and her physical gifts to achieve greatness in this stage of her career, she is also going through a journey on a personal level to find herself, to find happiness outside of a world that made her name famous across the globe.

“I’ve never been allowed to just be myself,” she said.

Well now is her chance.

It was Goldberg’s Idea for Paul Heyman to Induct Him into WWE Hall of Fame

By Scott DargisApr 2, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
I chatted with Paul Heyman last week about numerous topics including what it was like to work with Bill Goldberg during his return to WWE. Here’s the short back-and-forth we had about Goldberg’s surprisingly successful run and why Heyman is such a fan of Goldberg. 

I think many people were surprised by the announcement of you inducting Goldberg into the Hall of Fame. How was it working with him during that run last year, which was one of the more surprising successes in recent memory?

“It was enlightening to me because of the passion with which the audience embraced Goldberg’s return. Goldberg is a rarity, he’s authentic. What you see, is what you get.

He had no inhibitions in coming out on television as a Clint Eastwood-esque, gruff older character. The aging gunslinger who can still put anyone else away in the ring, while confessing his passionate for his wife and his never-ending love for his son. There are a lot of people who would have thought having such a gruff character coming out on television and being so wishy about his son and also about the fact that his son gets to see him do his thing that it would water down the toughness of the persona of Goldberg, but instead it only far more endearing.

I’m honored to induct Goldberg into the Hall of Fame. It was his idea. I didn’t ask to do this. When WWE approached Goldberg about going into the Hall of Fame, he insisted that I be the one to induct him.

I find Goldberg to be a man’s man, a timeless box office attraction, a performer that understands his role, and a family man that all of us who have families should aspire to be more like.”

He came off so real in those promos, much in the same way that Daniel Bryan comes off as Bryan Danielson and not a made up character. I think that is a big reason why he was able to show his softer side and still get the same reaction as he did when he was just a killer in the ring.

“And in many ways it’s the love for his family that motivates him being such a tough character because that’s what drives him to win the match. It all makes sense when you look at it from that perspective and the manner in which he presented it.

I’m just such a fan of what Goldberg brings to the table. I think if Hollywood is looking for their next 50 plus year-old bad ass, the heir apparent to the Clint Eastwood role is Goldberg.”

