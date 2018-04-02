It was Goldberg’s Idea for Paul Heyman to Induct Him into WWE Hall of Fame

I chatted with Paul Heyman last week about numerous topics including what it was like to work with Bill Goldberg during his return to WWE. Here’s the short back-and-forth we had about Goldberg’s surprisingly successful run and why Heyman is such a fan of Goldberg.
I think many people were surprised by the announcement of you inducting Goldberg into the Hall of Fame. How was it working with him during that run last year, which was one of the more surprising successes in recent memory?
“It was enlightening to me because of the passion with which the audience embraced Goldberg’s return. Goldberg is a rarity, he’s authentic. What you see, is what you get.
He had no inhibitions in coming out on television as a Clint Eastwood-esque, gruff older character. The aging gunslinger who can still put anyone else away in the ring, while confessing his passionate for his wife and his never-ending love for his son. There are a lot of people who would have thought having such a gruff character coming out on television and being so wishy about his son and also about the fact that his son gets to see him do his thing that it would water down the toughness of the persona of Goldberg, but instead it only far more endearing.
I’m honored to induct Goldberg into the Hall of Fame. It was his idea. I didn’t ask to do this. When WWE approached Goldberg about going into the Hall of Fame, he insisted that I be the one to induct him.
I find Goldberg to be a man’s man, a timeless box office attraction, a performer that understands his role, and a family man that all of us who have families should aspire to be more like.”
He came off so real in those promos, much in the same way that Daniel Bryan comes off as Bryan Danielson and not a made up character. I think that is a big reason why he was able to show his softer side and still get the same reaction as he did when he was just a killer in the ring.
“And in many ways it’s the love for his family that motivates him being such a tough character because that’s what drives him to win the match. It all makes sense when you look at it from that perspective and the manner in which he presented it.
I’m just such a fan of what Goldberg brings to the table. I think if Hollywood is looking for their next 50 plus year-old bad ass, the heir apparent to the Clint Eastwood role is Goldberg.”
I had the opportunity to interview Paul Heyman last week and the last question I asked him was about Cody Rhodes’ success outside of WWE and if it’s a route that more performers within the company should think about taking in order to raise their stock.
For 15 minutes I was captivated as Heyman explained why it wasn’t a path that many would be able to find success on and why it’s incredibly important for young talent to speak up and not be content with their current placement.
Cody Rhodes is someone who was “stuck” in the role that he had as Stardust. He decided to leave, found himself, found his creative voice and is now excelling in a big way as a main event level talent. Who are some other people right now on the main roster who would benefit from a creative cleansing in a place outside of WWE?
“See I never look at it that way.”
Interesting …
“Cody reminds me a lot of when Steve Austin got out of WCW. In that Steve needed to find himself and when I put him on camera in Philadelphia at 5 o’clock in the morning, after a show, is when a truly pissed off, tired, aggravated Steve Austin found his inner persona that morphed into Stone Cold Steve Austin.
Cody has found himself in that very same way in that his angst over not being able to bring forward what he envisioned for himself in WWE has propelled him to new heights outside of WWE. He would have never found that within the company. Kudos to Cody for leaving and for sticking to his vision and to finding that box office appeal that has always lived inside of him.
There are others in WWE who could probably use the break from what they’re doing now, but I’ve always been of the belief that half of the battle is getting in the door at the right time. So once somebody is in here, it’s all a matter of explaining to whomever, be it the writers, be it the executive producer Kevin Dunn, be it Vince McMahon, be it Paul Levesque, whomever, it’s all about explaining to someone in a decision making capacity: This is how the company can make more money with me.
So sometimes it’s simply a matter of the right pitch at the right time for the right person. Sometimes it’s beneficial to give a presentation, the same way you would pitch a perspective employer, ‘Here’s why you should hire me.’ It’s the same thing, it’s a business.
Vince McMahon hates when I say this, but it’s the exploitation business. We exploit larger than life personalities, in relatable storylines that drive box office appeal.
The job of the performer, if that particular performer is unhappy with their lot in life, is to present themselves to the decision makers in such a different way that makes the decision makers say, ‘Here’s a way we can make more money with this person.’
So going outside to do it worked for Cody Rhodes, but that’s for everybody. Once you’re in the door here, exploit the opportunity because you’re already in the door! You have the open line of communication. Your deal is already in writing. Go for it. Tell them how they can make more money with you. They’re going to listen! They’re in the money making business!
It just feels like so many young guys are OK with where they’re at right now and …
“But that’s on the young guys!”
Absolutely.
“That’s on them. The Usos are a great example, a GREAT example. The Usos were always frustrated because they always felt that they could be the defining tag team of this generation. They didn’t just want to put on good matches, they didn’t just want to have a catchy entrance tune, they didn’t want to just look good on pay-per-view and on television, the Usos wanted the opportunity to be the defining tag team of this generation.
They tried all of these different ways to get to that level until finally they just came out of the box with their promos and their promos now are so innovative, so progressive, so ahead of everyone else’s that they are now truly in my opinion now have an argument to say, they are not only the best tag team in WWE right now, but certainly of the last decade and could certainly wind up being the best tag team of all time.
Look at Rusev, it took Rusev Day to put Rusev over the top. One would think that someone who debuted in WWE with the idea of being a WrestleMania opponent for John Cena, someone who’s initial presentation in WWE was with Lana, who is fantastic at what she does, would be the defining moments for Rusev, but what put Rusev over the top? Rusev Day. He found something that the audience could relate to that became a box office draw. He didn’t have to leave and go to Japan and beat up everybody in Japan to do it. It was all internal. Once he found something that he thought would click, it clicked and now look at him, he’s a shining star on SmackDown.
It all depends on your own initiative. If you don’t have the initiative to scratch, claw, and fight for a top position for a top position, you can’t expect WWE to put you in that top position because obviously you don’t want it that bad.
There’s a great story. Do you know who Stella Adler is?
I do not.
“Stella Adler, was along with Lee Strasberg, known as the greatest acting coach in New York. She had students like Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel. As much as Lee Strasberg had Richard Dreyfuss and Al Pacino, Stella Adler had an A-list clientele.
So one day De Niro and Keitel are doing a scene and Stella Adler said, ‘Great, now flip roles.’ So they flip roles and Keitel had found his groove and he did the other role the same way and she says, ‘OK now switch roles again and do it completely different.’ De Niro did it this time with a different accent, but Keitel stuck to what he was doing.
Stella Adler lights up a cigarette and says, ‘Harvey darling, why? Why are you doing this the same way? You’ve done this three times now and even in different characters you’re doing it the same way.’ And he says, ‘Well it works.’ And she says, ‘But I want you to do if differently.’ And he responds, ‘But I’m content.’
She cancels class for the rest of the day and throws everybody out. So the next day they all come back to class and at the beginning of class she asks if there are any questions and Harvey Keitel raises his hand and says, ‘I have a question for you, why did you throw us all out yesterday?’ She says, ‘Well you’re content and in the performance business that’s death because Harvey, only cows are content.’
If you’re content in WWE, then you have peaked. You have peaked in your own earning capacity for what you’re going to bring home to your family and you’ve peaked in what you offer to WWE in terms of your own talent to exploit. The best two examples that I can give you and it just so happens to fit perfectly are Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.
Roman Reigns is main eventing his fourth consecutive WrestleMania and he’s not walking into this WrestleMania thinking, ‘This is my last main event.’ Roman Reigns is thinking, ‘This is my fourth consecutive main event and it’s my audition for my fifth consecutive WrestleMania main event.’
Brock Lesnar is looking at April 8th as the defining moment in his career. In the very same city that he conquered The Undertaker’s streak, which is arguably the most shocking moment in the history of WWE.
Neither Brock Lesnar nor Roman Reigns are content. Not with their history and not with their current position. They both want to obtain higher ground. They will always have the ambition to do more.”
Well said, that was amazing.
“It’s the truth.”
Absolutely. Roman said something to me a few days ago that I thought about as you were talking about their ambition to do more. He said that in some ways he was glad that The Shield reunion didn’t work out because it allowed him to refocus on his singles run and he still has so much that he wants to accomplish in that role.
I think the audience falls into the trap of, ‘But the only reason he’s in this position is because he’s Vince’s guy,’ but they don’t actually see how much work he’s putting in.
“The only thing I can add to what I just said is, it’s not only a matter of doing more. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are the main event of WrestleMania 34 because neither one is content and both are ambitious enough to push the limits of what is now considered their greatest moment and that’s the point that neither one will ever accept. They will never accept the idea that they’ve peaked as individuals. They both aspire to achieve a higher level of greatness.
That’s also Vince McMahon’s mindset. At 72 years old he’s launching a football league in two years and that’s not all he’s going to be doing. I’m sure Vince is looking for other projects. That’s just who he is. Vince McMahon is not done carving out his legacy.
He doesn’t want the main event of WrestleMania to feature somebody that says, ‘I’ve put in my hard work and the main even of WrestleMania is me cashing in my chips.’ He wants someone to look at WrestleMania as merely the demonstration as to why more should be offered to this person.”
So three years ago you were heading into a similar situation at WrestleMania, facing Brock Lesnar for the championship in one of the biggest matches on the show. How much different do you feel as a performer going into this match compared to that one in Santa Clara?
“It’s like night and day man. I was brand spanking new to that situation. At that point I had an aggressive schedule doing so much media. I was just trying to get my foot through that door. I had my toe in and was really just trying to make it happen, but this time I feel the experience that I’ve gained over the years. I’ve been here before, so I know how to handle the situation. I know what I need to do, in order to get to that next day after WrestleMania.
Anytime you’ve shared the ring with someone like Brock Lesnar it always helps. It’s never fun walking in there for the first time with him one-on-one.”
I was going to say the last time you faced him in that environment you beat the crap out of each other and it had to take a physical toll, but I would imagine there is part of you that is looking forward to stepping back into that environment.
“Yeah man, the cool thing about that is, and it may sound simple, but it’s just Brock (laughs). It’s just awesome to be in the ring with him. He’s not only a multi-time WWE champion, but what he did in his collegiate days all the way up to the UFC. He’s just an impressive athlete and when you’re dealing with someone like that, you can’t help but to get excited to have the opportunity to compete with him.
I’m looking forward to it. Is it going to be fun? I don’t know. It’s going to be a different type of fun, especially if you’re into your neck and back hurting, but that’s what we do, that’s what we signed up for and that’s the cool part about being in there with Brock. It’s just kinda simple, but you better bring your physical boots today.
Don’t be scared to fight, don’t be scared to get hit, but I think that all translates with him. I think that’s what made our last match successful. We didn’t try to trick anyone. We went out there and beat the crap out of each other and the people enjoyed it. We’re not going to go out there and break the wheel or anything. I think there’s going to be some similar elements, but I think there are going to be some surprises. It’s three years later and it’s a totally different atmosphere now. I guarantee we’re going to deliver a hellish fight.”
There’s a rumor going around that if Brock Lesnar were to leave WWE, the two people Paul Heyman may “advocate” for are Ronda Rousey and you, what do you think about sharing an on-screen role with him?
“I think it would be really cool. Obviously it comes down to a couple of different things creatively, but I think it would be really neat. I think it would be able to show a different aspect of myself.
It really just depends on the route that we want to take my character; if there’s any type of evolution that needs to be made in the next couple of years. I think with a character like Paul Heyman, the different things that we could do would be really cool. It would show not only myself, but also him in a totally different light. I wouldn’t just be the guy bouncing around not saying anything. If there’s something I need to say, I’m going to step up and say it because regardless if I’m with a guy like Paul Heyman, I would not be a Paul Heyman guy, he would be a Roman Reigns guy, that’s the way that would work.
My role is my role and I don’t plan on changing that for anybody. If there’s something that needs to be said or if someone needs to step up in the locker room and mention something, that’s always going to be where I want to be. As long as nothing crazy or drastic would change, I think we’d be able to do a lot of really cool stuff. I’m into it.”
I talked to Ronda yesterday and something that we talked about is how she’s still going through the adjustment period where things are slowing down for her during talking segments. She said what should be five seconds of speaking is really going by in a second, so she feels like she’s going through everything too quickly. Do you remember when you finally felt comfortable in those situations and felt like OK I’ve found the mental speed I’m comfortable with.
“She has the advantage and disadvantage of not going through developmental. That’s when we learned all of that stuff. When you first start, the trainers will tell you, ‘This may feel really long, but go longer.’
That’s the point when people need to feel busy mentally, they feel like they need to do or say something. If you notice, some people move a little slower than others and I’m one of those people. I like to call it island time, but it takes a certain amount of confidence in yourself to be able to do that. It’s not just confidence like, ‘Oh I’m confident in myself, I’ll be good here.’ The confidence comes from knowing what you’re going to do next. You’re the storyteller.
Whenever she becomes the storyteller and she dictates the moment, then she’ll feel truly comfortable. We call that being a General. When you get to that point, you can command, you can lead. That just comes from experience and reps.
The secret weapon in this business is having experience, going through certain situations and public speaking. For example, being in front of thousands of people and flubbing a word, but then you know how to handle that situation. You have to go through the fire a few times in order to get the right type of callusing so you know how to handle that stuff.
She’s done a lot of good and different stuff. She’s done movies, different types of media work. Like anything else she’s done in her life she’s going to learn on the fly and she’s going to learn fast because she’s smart and a great athlete. These are all good growing pains that she’s going through.”
Have you had a breaking point with the crowd where you said to yourself, I’m just going to worry about my work and they’re going to react however they want to react instead of trying to get them to react a certain way?
“Um … nah, I never really looked at it like I’m just going to do what I’m going to do and then hopefully they’re going to do what I want them to do. This is going to sound weird coming from me because I’m the guy who gets booed a lot, but there’s a relationship there. They don’t want to not boo me, they want to boo me.
There’s certain things that you can do out there and it comes from the experience I have now. I can change that reaction if I want to. I can make it worse, I can get them to really boo me if I want to, or I can change it depending on the story that we’re telling depending on what my initiative is out there, you know?
I’m obviously trying to take care of myself as every performer out there should. You want yourself to be shot in the right light, or the light you’re trying to be shot in if you’re a bad guy, a good guy, or a grey area guy. It’s all about that connection.
I’ve been explaining it like Avatar, when you ride the horse and we connect our ponytails, you can become one out there with the crowd. You have to take what they give you and you have to give them something back. I’ve heard it also described as, you have to emit the energy and they will send it right back to you.
There’s a relationship between the crowd and the performer and if the performer neglects that, then they won’t get the ultimate reaction or pop they’re looking for.”
For many reasons The Shield reunion is something that didn’t quite come together, is that something you would like to get another shot at, or are you fine with just focusing on your solo run?
“We just chalked that up to, it is what it is. It was just stuff that was out of our control. The thing that really hurt the most was losing [Dean] Ambrose. Not only just for The Shield reunion, but he carries a lot of weight. He’s a cornerstone for what we do. As a former Shield member, he’s always going to be my brother. I consider him to be one of those guys that we can rely on, he’s a workhorse. He lasted longer than all of us as far as injuries go. It took longer for him to go down and take some time off than anyone else who came up during our time period.
That just speaks to the type of person Ambrose is. It definitely helps sell tickets when the people know the Lunatic Fringe is on the card. We’re dying to get him back not only from a wrestling standpoint, but just to have him back traveling with us. It’ll be great to have another good brother and a good friend on the road.
It just wasn’t meant to be, but I think it worked out better that way. Everything happens for a reason and going into this WrestleMania season, I don’t know if we were going to truly put as much time and effort into The Shield as we should have.
We all still have huge aspirations as singles competitors to continue to rise our stardom and maybe when we get a little more beaten and battered, we can rely on each other and come back for that reunion.”
It feels like Ambrose is someone that had to be told, ‘you’re done, you need to go get this surgery and get yourself healthy.’
“Oh 1,000 percent. Some people know this from their own trade or craft, you can get to a point where you’re so stubborn.
He’s worked a long time at this and it’s like, ‘No man I’ve put 10 years into this and I’m not stopping now. I can do this.’
He was one of those guys who had to be talked into the situation by his wife, his mom, multiple people within the company, and the doctors, but that’s just the type of competitor he is. Those are the type of guys we need around us, the ones who are willing to go nonstop.
He’s essentially like the Energizer Bunny. He doesn’t know any type of work ethic, he just knows one drill and that’s wrestling every single night as hard as he can.”