Full breed list of working breeds at 2018 Beverly Hills Dog Show By Jacob YoungApr 1, 2018, 7:01 PM EDT Leave a comment Share this:Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window) Doberman Pinscher German Pinscher Black Russian Terrier Giant Schnauzer Standard Schnauzer Rottweiler Bernese Mountain Dog Greater Swiss Mountain Dog Alaskan Malamute Siberian Husky Samoyed Akita Boxer Great Dane Bullmastiff Mastiff Tibetan Mastiff Cane Corso Dogue de Bordeaux Portuguese Water Dog Newfoundland Saint Bernard Great Pyrenees Kuvasz Anatolian Shepherd Dog