Full breed list of working breeds at 2018 Beverly Hills Dog Show

By Jacob YoungApr 1, 2018, 7:01 PM EDT
Doberman Pinscher

German Pinscher

Black Russian Terrier

Giant Schnauzer

Standard Schnauzer

Rottweiler

Bernese Mountain Dog

Greater Swiss Mountain Dog

Alaskan Malamute

Siberian Husky

Samoyed

Akita

Boxer

Great Dane

Bullmastiff

Mastiff

Tibetan Mastiff

Cane Corso

Dogue de Bordeaux

Portuguese Water Dog

Newfoundland

Saint Bernard

Great Pyrenees

Kuvasz

Anatolian Shepherd Dog

Full breed list of hounds at 2018 Beverly Hills Dog Show

By Jacob YoungApr 1, 2018, 7:03 PM EDT
Afghan Hound

Saluki

Greyhound

Whippet

Borzoi

Irish Wolfhound

Harrier

Beagle (15)

Beagle (13)

Rhodesian Ridgeback

Norwegian Elkhound

Basenji

Portuguese Podengo Piqueno

Black and Tan Coonhound

Bluetick Coonhound

Redbone Coonhound

Plott

Bloodhound

Otterhound

Pettit Basset Griffon Vendeen

Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen

Basset Hound

Dachshund (Smooth)

Dachshund (Longhaired)

Dachshund (Wirehaired)

Full breed list of sporting breeds at 2018 Beverly Hills Dog Show

By Jacob YoungApr 1, 2018, 7:02 PM EDT
English Setter

Gordon Setter

Irish Setter

Irish Red and White Setter

Pointer

German Shorthaired Pointer

Weimaraner

Vizsla

Wirehaired Vizsla

Brittany

Wirehaired Pointing Griffon

Lagotta Romagnolo

Flat-Coated Retriever

Golden Retriever

Labrador Retriever

Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever

Nederlandse Kooikerhondje

Chesapeake Bay Retriever

Irish Water Spaniel

English Springer Spaniel

Welsh Springer Spaniel

Clumber Spaniel

English Cocker Spaniel

Cocker Spaniel (ASCOB)

Cocker Spaniel (Parti)

Cocker Spaniel (Black)