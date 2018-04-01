Full breed list of non-sporting group at 2018 Beverly Hills Dog Show By Jacob YoungApr 1, 2018, 6:50 PM EDT Leave a comment Share this:Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window) Poodle (Std) Poodle (Mini) Bichon Frise Coton de Tulear Lowchen Dalmatian Xoloitzcuintli Keeshond Shiba Inu Schipperke Lhasa Apso Tibetan Spaniel Tibetan Terrier Boston Terrier French Bulldog Bulldog Chinese Shar Pei Chow Chow