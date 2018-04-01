Full breed list of hounds at 2018 Beverly Hills Dog Show By Jacob YoungApr 1, 2018, 7:03 PM EDT Leave a comment Share this:Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window) Afghan Hound Saluki Greyhound Whippet Borzoi Irish Wolfhound Harrier Beagle (15) Beagle (13) Rhodesian Ridgeback Norwegian Elkhound Basenji Portuguese Podengo Piqueno Black and Tan Coonhound Bluetick Coonhound Redbone Coonhound Plott Bloodhound Otterhound Pettit Basset Griffon Vendeen Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen Basset Hound Dachshund (Smooth) Dachshund (Longhaired) Dachshund (Wirehaired)