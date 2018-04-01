Full breed list of hounds at 2018 Beverly Hills Dog Show

By Jacob YoungApr 1, 2018, 7:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Afghan Hound

Saluki

Greyhound

Whippet

Borzoi

Irish Wolfhound

Harrier

Beagle (15)

Beagle (13)

Rhodesian Ridgeback

Norwegian Elkhound

Basenji

Portuguese Podengo Piqueno

Black and Tan Coonhound

Bluetick Coonhound

Redbone Coonhound

Plott

Bloodhound

Otterhound

Pettit Basset Griffon Vendeen

Grand Basset Griffon Vendeen

Basset Hound

Dachshund (Smooth)

Dachshund (Longhaired)

Dachshund (Wirehaired)

Full breed list of sporting breeds at 2018 Beverly Hills Dog Show

By Jacob YoungApr 1, 2018, 7:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

English Setter

Gordon Setter

Irish Setter

Irish Red and White Setter

Pointer

German Shorthaired Pointer

Weimaraner

Vizsla

Wirehaired Vizsla

Brittany

Wirehaired Pointing Griffon

Lagotta Romagnolo

Flat-Coated Retriever

Golden Retriever

Labrador Retriever

Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever

Nederlandse Kooikerhondje

Chesapeake Bay Retriever

Irish Water Spaniel

English Springer Spaniel

Welsh Springer Spaniel

Clumber Spaniel

English Cocker Spaniel

Cocker Spaniel (ASCOB)

Cocker Spaniel (Parti)

Cocker Spaniel (Black)

Full breed list of toy breeds at 2018 Beverly Hills Dog Show

By Jacob YoungApr 1, 2018, 7:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Italian Greyhound

Chinese Crested

Toy Poodle

Pomeranian

Long Coat Chihuahua

Toy Fox Terrier

Miniature Pinscher

Toy Manchester Terrier

Havanese

Maltese

Shih Tzu

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

English Toy Spaniel (B & PC)

English Toy Spaniel (KC & R)

Japanese Chin

Papillon

Silky Terrier

Yorkshire Terrier

Affenpinscher

Pug

Pekingnese