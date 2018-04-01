Getty Images

Baffert: McKinzie won’t run in Santa Anita Derby

Associated PressApr 1, 2018, 6:07 PM EDT
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) McKinzie will miss the Santa Anita Derby on April 7 because of an unspecified problem.

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert confirmed the colt won’t run in the West Coast’s major prep for the Kentucky Derby due to an issue in one of his hind legs. X-rays and scans haven’t confirmed what it is.

Baffert said Saturday in Dubai that McKinzie is “definitely out,” according to multiple media reports. He says he’s being “very cautious.”

The colt edged Bolt d’Oro in the San Felipe Stakes on March 10, but was disqualified and placed second for interference in the stretch.

McKinzie was 10th on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 40 points for owners Karl Watson, Mike Pegram and Paul Weitman. The colt won the Los Alamitos CashCall Futurity on Dec. 9 and the Sham Stakes on Jan. 6.

Baffert was in the Middle East to saddle West Coast and Mubtaahij to second- and third-place finishes in the $10 million Dubai World Cup.

In Florida Derby, an up-and-coming trainer seeks a breakout

Associated PressMar 30, 2018, 3:04 PM EDT
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) No trainers have sent more horses to the Kentucky Derby than D. Wayne Lukas and Todd Pletcher, which may bode well for Jonathan Thomas.

Lukas mentored Pletcher – a Hall of Famer teaching a sure-fire future Hall of Famer.

And then Pletcher mentored Thomas, who now finds himself in position for a breakout moment.

Thomas will send Catholic Boy out against eight other hopefuls in Saturday’s $1 million Florida Derby; trainer and horse are both seeking what would be the most significant result of their careers. A good showing over Gulfstream Park’s dirt almost certainly would be enough to send them to the Kentucky Derby in five weeks.

“Listen, we’re very one step one step at a time,” said Thomas, explaining why he’s hesitant to start talking about anything past the Florida Derby. “This is an important race. It can almost solidify a horse’s career as a stallion which is very important. One step at a time. I mean, this race is very important to us. … You can’t get ahead of your horse. You really have to take it day by day.”

Catholic Boy is the third choice in the morning line, with early odds of 7-2. The 9-5 favorite is Audible, the winner of the Grade 2 Holy Bull at Gulfstream eight weeks ago. Promises Fulfilled, who won the Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream, is the second choice at 3-1.

Audible is trained by Pletcher. Promises Fulfilled is trained by Dale Romans, another conditioner that Thomas worked under, albeit briefly.

“I think everyone in this business gets up and works hard every day to partake in these sort of things,” Thomas said. “And you can’t do it without the owners who support you. You know, I’m a spoke in a wheel with a lot of spokes. And ultimately you have to have the horse flesh, the athlete to compete at these levels. It’s not lost on me what we’re doing.”

Pletcher and Lukas have both sent 48 horses to the Kentucky Derby. They’ve combined to win more than $630 million in purses, prevailing in more than 9,300 races.

They are titans.

Thomas isn’t anywhere near that yet. He has 32 victories as a trainer, with about $1 million in purses. But Pletcher has long raved about his former protege, and it’s easy to see what a win on Saturday could do for his career.

“He always exceeded expectations that we had,” Pletcher said last year, when Thomas was just getting started on his own.

A win in the Florida Derby might even exceed Thomas’ own expectations.

He’s overcome plenty as a horseman, including a nasty fall as a steeplechase rider that left him with a broken back and briefly paralyzed. He fought back and now doesn’t even reflect much on those days, with the lone reminder being occasional back pain when he gets out of bed in the morning before heading to the barn.

Now he’s trying to win a race where his mentor is going to be favored. Thomas speaks only with reverence for Pletcher, but can’t wait for Saturday.

“I take that as an honor, to be associated with this him and his program,” Thomas said. “I can only look at that as an immense positive, because working for him was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Noble Indy edges Lone Sailor in $1 million Louisiana Derby

Associated PressMar 25, 2018, 1:58 AM EDT
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Co-favorite Noble Indy settled near the front and held off a late charge by Lone Sailor to win the $1 million Louisiana Derby by a head at the Fair Grounds Race Course on Saturday.

Noble Indy and Bravazo both went off at 5-2 in what is one of the major prep races for the Kentucky Derby, but Bravazo faded after entering the final turn in third.

Trained by Todd Pletcher, Noble Indy earned 100 points in the Road to the Kentucky Derby, assuring qualification for the Triple Crown opener.

“This race was a big step in the right direction. I was pleased with the way he conducted himself,” Pletcher said of his horse. “He seems to be maturing as he gets more experience.”

Jockey John Velazquez steered Noble Indy into the lead entering the final turn and finished the 1 1/8-mile, Grade-2 stakes race in 1:50.28. He paid $7.40, $4.80 and $3.20.

“He’s very talented but he’s very green,” Velazquez said, adding that he didn’t want Noble Indy to run near the front as long as he did.

“I was a little afraid that he was a little too strong in the back stretch and not have anything down the lane,” Velazquez said.

But when Lone Sailor pulled alongside Noble-Indy, who was wearing blinkers, Velazquez said his horse “starting putting a good bite on the rein. I was glad he did.”

Lone Sailor was a sentimental favorite, racing one day after the jazz funeral of its owner, New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson. The Tom Amoss-trained colt, with James Graham aboard, earned 40 points – likely enough to qualify for the Kentucky Derby – and paid $7.80 and $4.20. Morning line favorite My Boy Jack finished third in the 10-horse field and paid $3.20.

Lone Sailor represented the lone Kentucky Derby hopeful for GMB Racing, the stable established by Benson and his wife, Gayle. But he ran poorly in the Grade-3 Lecomte Stakes at the Fair Grounds in January.

This time, Amoss asked Graham to lay back and try to close strong, which is precisely what he did with a horse that went off at 9-1.

“We had a good feeling about this race today. He ran great,” Amoss said. “Look, the best horse probably won today. I won’t deny that. But our boy really stepped up and ran a great race and I’m very proud of him.

“I’m not going to get spiritual about this whole thing, but I will tell you this. I really felt like Mr. Benson was with us today,” Amoss added.

My Boy Jack, trained by Keith Desormeaux, now has 32 points. Part owner Sol Kumin of Monomoy Stables said the horse could run in the Arkansas Derby if he needs more points to earn a start at Churchill Downs on May 5.

“We’ll wait to see how he comes out and what Keith wants to do,” Kumin said. “In Keith we trust.”