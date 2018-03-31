AP Images

American Stephens beats Ostapenko for Miami Open title

Associated PressMar 31, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens won her hometown tournament, beating Jelena Ostapenko 7-6 (5), 6-1 in Saturday’s final at the Miami Open.

Stephens, a South Florida native who lives in Fort Lauderdale, won the last women’s final on Key Biscayne. The tournament will move next year to the Miami Dolphins’ stadium.

Seeded 13th, Stephens won with defense, repeatedly extending rallies until Ostapenko would make a mistake. Ostapenko had a 25-6 advantage in winners but committed 48 unforced errors to 21 by Stephens.

Stephens was the surprise champion at the U.S. Open last September and then endured a long slump she ended at Key Biscayne. She improved to 6-0 in finals, and will break into the top 10 for first time next week at No. 9.

John Isner tries for the biggest title of his career Sunday when he faces Alexander Zverev in the men’s final. Isner could give the United States its first sweep at Key Biscayne since 2004 when Andy Roddick and Serena Williams won.

Stephens and the No. 6-seeded Ostapenko, last year’s French Open champion, battled almost exclusively from the baseline, and the quality of play was often ragged. The finalists traded breaks for four games, and Stephens was broken twice more when serving for the first set.

She wobbled again leading 6-2 in the pivotal tiebreaker, hitting unforced errors to lose consecutive set points. But Ostapenko dumped an easy backhand into the net to lose the set, and the Latvian appeared to tire after that.

Stephens swept the final six games, and on championship point Ostapenko sent a forehand wide. Stephens celebrated by pumping both fists to cheers from her hometown crowd.

Isner beats del Potro 6-1, 7-6 (2) in Miami Open semifinal

AP Images
Associated PressMar 30, 2018, 3:54 PM EDT
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) Towering John Isner moved one big step closer to the most prestigious title of his 14-year career.

Dominating with his serve and aggressive baseline strokes, the 6-foot-10 Isner beat a weary Juan Martin del Potro 6-1, 7-6 (2) in Friday’s semifinals at the Miami Open.

Isner ended a 15-match winning streak for del Potro, who won Indian Wells two weeks ago by beating Roger Federer in the final. The toll of so many matches showed, and Isner was the better player from start to finish.

He raced to a 3-0 lead, finished with 13 aces, never faced a deuce point on his serve and was at his best when closing out the victory.

Isner smacked consecutive aces to reach 6-all, and made all four first serves in the tiebreaker, including aces of 138 and 139 mph. He also hit two drop volleys for winners in the tiebreaker, with the second coming on match point.

Del Potro, seeded No. 5, was the fan favorite thanks to South Florida’s large Latin population, and a flag-waving, ole-singing, near-capacity crowd tried to inspire a rally from the Argentine after he quickly fell behind. But Isner held his own even in the occasional extended rally, and he repeatedly quieted the crowd with his big serves.

Seeded No. 14, Isner is 0-3 in ATP Masters 1000 finals. His opponent Sunday will be the winner of the other semifinal between No. 4-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany and No. 16 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain.

Isner is seeking to become the first American to win the Key Biscayne title since Andy Roddick in 2010.

American Sloane Stephens, the No. 13 seed and the reigning U.S. Open champion, will play No. 6 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia on Saturday for the final women’s title on Key Biscayne. The tournament will move 18 miles north next year to the Miami Dolphins’ stadium.

Comeback kid: Stephens rallies for spot in Miami Open final

AP Images
Associated PressMar 29, 2018, 5:13 PM EDT
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) Sloane Stephens is heading to the Miami Open final, after rallying to beat Victoria Azarenka 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals on Thursday.

The 13th-seeded Stephens will play either sixth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko or American qualifier Danielle Collins in Saturday’s final. Ostapenko and Collins play for the other final spot on Thursday night.

Stephens dropped the first three games of the match, then rolled through the final two sets to oust a three-time Miami champion in Azarenka. It was Stephens’ second time rallying from a set down to win in this tournament.

Azarenka, still working back up the rankings following the birth of her son late in 2016, entered this event ranked No. 186. She’ll be at least No. 93 when the new rankings come out next week.