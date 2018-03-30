AP Images

Isner beats del Potro 6-1, 7-6 (2) in Miami Open semifinal

Associated PressMar 30, 2018, 3:54 PM EDT
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) Towering John Isner moved one big step closer to the most prestigious title of his 14-year career.

Dominating with his serve and aggressive baseline strokes, the 6-foot-10 Isner beat a weary Juan Martin del Potro 6-1, 7-6 (2) in Friday’s semifinals at the Miami Open.

Isner ended a 15-match winning streak for del Potro, who won Indian Wells two weeks ago by beating Roger Federer in the final. The toll of so many matches showed, and Isner was the better player from start to finish.

He raced to a 3-0 lead, finished with 13 aces, never faced a deuce point on his serve and was at his best when closing out the victory.

Isner smacked consecutive aces to reach 6-all, and made all four first serves in the tiebreaker, including aces of 138 and 139 mph. He also hit two drop volleys for winners in the tiebreaker, with the second coming on match point.

Del Potro, seeded No. 5, was the fan favorite thanks to South Florida’s large Latin population, and a flag-waving, ole-singing, near-capacity crowd tried to inspire a rally from the Argentine after he quickly fell behind. But Isner held his own even in the occasional extended rally, and he repeatedly quieted the crowd with his big serves.

Seeded No. 14, Isner is 0-3 in ATP Masters 1000 finals. His opponent Sunday will be the winner of the other semifinal between No. 4-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany and No. 16 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain.

Isner is seeking to become the first American to win the Key Biscayne title since Andy Roddick in 2010.

American Sloane Stephens, the No. 13 seed and the reigning U.S. Open champion, will play No. 6 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia on Saturday for the final women’s title on Key Biscayne. The tournament will move 18 miles north next year to the Miami Dolphins’ stadium.

Comeback kid: Stephens rallies for spot in Miami Open final

Associated PressMar 29, 2018, 5:13 PM EDT
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) Sloane Stephens is heading to the Miami Open final, after rallying to beat Victoria Azarenka 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals on Thursday.

The 13th-seeded Stephens will play either sixth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko or American qualifier Danielle Collins in Saturday’s final. Ostapenko and Collins play for the other final spot on Thursday night.

Stephens dropped the first three games of the match, then rolled through the final two sets to oust a three-time Miami champion in Azarenka. It was Stephens’ second time rallying from a set down to win in this tournament.

Azarenka, still working back up the rankings following the birth of her son late in 2016, entered this event ranked No. 186. She’ll be at least No. 93 when the new rankings come out next week.

A shocker: Collins tops her idol, Venus Williams, in Miami

Associated PressMar 28, 2018, 10:17 PM EDT
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) Danielle Collins’ favorite player, for as long as she can remember, has been Venus Williams.

Clearly, she wasn’t star-struck when facing her idol.

Collins got the biggest win of her pro career Wednesday night, shocking the eighth-seeded Williams 6-2, 6-3 in the Miami Open quarterfinals. Collins needed to survive two qualifying matches before making the main draw at Key Biscayne, and will now meet sixth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko in Thursday’s semifinals.

“The first time I saw Venus in the locker room, I nearly cried,” Collins said. “I mean, I’ve idolized her my whole life. She’s been my favorite player for forever. This is such a special moment, I’m just trying to wrap my head around it.”

Collins topped U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys earlier this month at Indian Wells and made a much bigger statement with this win. She threw both fists into the air when Williams couldn’t handle a serve on Collins’ second match point, and even the three-time champion at Key Biscayne gave her a big smile when they shook hands at the net.

“I’m just starting to finally put all of the pieces together,” said Collins, the 2014 and 2016 NCAA champion at Virginia.

Collins, No. 93 in the world for a few more days, will more than double her career earnings when the money from Miami arrives. She came to Key Biscayne with $305,385 in career earnings, which she’ll add at least $327,965 to now that she’s in the semifinals. And she’s going to soar in the world rankings, to no lower than 67th.

No qualifier has ever gone this deep at Key Biscayne, though Collins looked perfectly comfortable on the stage. She rarely faced trouble, offered confident fist pumps for much of the night and set the tone by breaking Williams – one of her idols, someone who’s been playing pro matches for about as long as the 24-year-old Collins has been alive – with her opening chance in each set.

And now Collins, who took the more-unusual path through college to pro life, still has a shot at becoming perhaps Miami’s most surprising champion.

“You don’t have to do it the traditional way,” Williams said.

For as easy as Collins made it look Wednesday night, John Isner had an even easier time in his quarterfinal.

The big-serving Isner made the Miami semifinals for the second time in four years, needing just over an hour to overpower South Korea’s Hyeon Chung 6-1, 6-4. The 14th-seeded Isner finished with 13 aces, won all but one of his 32 first-serve points and avenged a loss to the 19th-seeded Chung at Auckland in his first match of the year back in January.

“I played extremely well,” said Isner, who dropped six of his first eight matches of 2018 before arriving in Miami. “Every match I’ve played in this tournament, I’ve gotten better. I’ve gotten stronger and that’s a very, very good sign.”

He’ll hope that trend continues in the semifinals.

Isner – who ousted second-seeded Marin Cilic earlier this week – will next face either No. 5 seed Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina or No. 20 Milos Raonic of Canada. Del Potro and Raonic play late Wednesday night in another quarterfinal.

Isner was broken twice by Chung when they met in Auckland. He faced only one break point on Wednesday.

“It’s perfect conditions,” said Isner, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2015 semifinals at Key Biscayne. “I’ve played well here in the past and I’m so happy that I’m playing well here again.”

Ostapenko got her spot in the semifinals by ousting fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) and now will get the upstart Collins with a berth in Saturday’s final at stake. The other women’s semifinal is Thursday afternoon, with No. 13 Sloane Stephens set to meet three-time Miami champion Victoria Azarenka.