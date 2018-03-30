Chelsea hosts Tottenham as betting favorites in highlight EPL match

Chelsea has so thoroughly owned Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge that one wouldn’t expect that to change when the Blues have a chance to re-open the race for a top-four spot in the English Premier League.

Chelsea is a +135 favorite with Tottenham Hotspur coming back at +205 while the draw offers +230 on the three-way moneyline for this English Premier League betting matchup set for Sunday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Chelsea is unbeaten in its last 30 home matches against Tottenham, dating back to February 1990. The Spurs are unbeaten in their 10 most recent away matches (five wins, five draws), but forward Harry Kane (ankle) will probably not be at 100 percent match fitness if he’s able to play.

Willian, the Blues’ Brazilian winger, has been a bright spot amid some recent struggles for Chelsea. Each team is among the top six in the EPL in scoring and the over on the 2.5 total is well-priced at -105.

Relegation-threatened Crystal Palace (+550) host Liverpool (-205, draw +340) in one of the Saturday betting matchups, with Liverpool no doubt preoccupied with a Champions League quarterfinal first-leg match against Manchester City on April 10. Third-place Liverpool isn’t in position to take a game off, though, and Romelu Lukaku has been scoring at more than a goal-per-game pace over his last 10 appearances. Crystal Palace is even money at plus-1 goals, which conjures up a scenario where they almost manage to cadge a 0-0 or 1-1 tie.

Watford (+125) and Bournemouth (+210, draw +230) are sitting tied for 10th place, so it is imperative for the Hornets to get the win at home. Watford’s Troy Deeney has four goals in his last three starts against Bournemouth. Watford has also allowed the most goals at home in the league, so the -120 over on the 2.5 total has good value.

Manchester United (-475) had some starters nicked-up during the recent international break, but it has won its last four home matchups, while Swansea City (+1300, draw +500) has generated little offense on the road all season. United’s injuries might well push Alexis Sanchez into a bigger role and the -120 on its minus-1.5 goals line is good value.

West Ham United (+180) finds itself a slight underdog for its first home game since a pitch invasion by frustrated fans three weeks ago, taking on Southampton (+160, draw +215), who is one place below it in the relegation zone. Southampton may regain striker Charlie Austin (hamstring) and are worth taking, perhaps on the double chance.

Arsenal (-325) is on a three-win streak and has an April 5 Europe League match on its plate, while Stoke City (+850, draw +475) comes into this Sunday betting matchup on a seven-match winless skid in league play. With the 19th-placed Potters likely to play desperate, there’s a distinct possibility of the teams trading chances and both scoring, so the over on the 3.5 total is attainable.

