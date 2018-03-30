Chelsea hosts Tottenham as betting favorites in highlight EPL match

Mar 30, 2018
Chelsea has so thoroughly owned Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge that one wouldn’t expect that to change when the Blues have a chance to re-open the race for a top-four spot in the English Premier League.

Chelsea is a +135 favorite with Tottenham Hotspur coming back at +205 while the draw offers +230 on the three-way moneyline for this English Premier League betting matchup set for Sunday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Chelsea is unbeaten in its last 30 home matches against Tottenham, dating back to February 1990. The Spurs are unbeaten in their 10 most recent away matches (five wins, five draws), but forward Harry Kane (ankle) will probably not be at 100 percent match fitness if he’s able to play.

Willian, the Blues’ Brazilian winger, has been a bright spot amid some recent struggles for Chelsea. Each team is among the top six in the EPL in scoring and the over on the 2.5 total is well-priced at -105.

Relegation-threatened Crystal Palace (+550) host Liverpool (-205, draw +340) in one of the Saturday betting matchups, with Liverpool no doubt preoccupied with a Champions League quarterfinal first-leg match against Manchester City on April 10. Third-place Liverpool isn’t in position to take a game off, though, and Romelu Lukaku has been scoring at more than a goal-per-game pace over his last 10 appearances. Crystal Palace is even money at plus-1 goals, which conjures up a scenario where they almost manage to cadge a 0-0 or 1-1 tie.

Watford (+125) and Bournemouth (+210, draw +230) are sitting tied for 10th place, so it is imperative for the Hornets to get the win at home. Watford’s Troy Deeney has four goals in his last three starts against Bournemouth. Watford has also allowed the most goals at home in the league, so the -120 over on the 2.5 total has good value.

Manchester United (-475) had some starters nicked-up during the recent international break, but it has won its last four home matchups, while Swansea City (+1300, draw +500) has generated little offense on the road all season. United’s injuries might well push Alexis Sanchez into a bigger role and the -120 on its minus-1.5 goals line is good value.

West Ham United (+180) finds itself a slight underdog for its first home game since a pitch invasion by frustrated fans three weeks ago, taking on Southampton (+160, draw +215), who is one place below it in the relegation zone. Southampton may regain striker Charlie Austin (hamstring) and are worth taking, perhaps on the double chance.

Arsenal (-325) is on a three-win streak and has an April 5 Europe League match on its plate, while Stoke City (+850, draw +475) comes into this Sunday betting matchup on a seven-match winless skid in league play. With the 19th-placed Potters likely to play desperate, there’s a distinct possibility of the teams trading chances and both scoring, so the over on the 3.5 total is attainable.

Man United Hosts Liverpool in Pick’em Matchup on EPL Odds Board

Mar 9, 2018
The recent history between Manchester United and Liverpool is the definition of the immovable object versus the irresistible force.

Manchester United and Liverpool are each offering +170 for a win while the draw is listed at +225 on the three-way moneyline for this English Premier League Saturday matchup, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. With nine games left in the EPL season, Manchester United has a two-point lead over Liverpool for second place overall.

The last four games in this matchup have all ended in either 0-0 or 1-1 draws and the last six have finished with no more than two goals, which is a key trend to be mindful of in a game with a 2.5 total. Man for man, Manchester United might have the edge in the central midfield through Alexis Sanchez, while Liverpool has the more potent finishers on the front end in Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. It’s hard to see Manchester United pressing its luck on the attack, so another draw could be in the offing.

The conservative tactics Newcastle United (+170) has favored of late could backfire against Southampton (+175, draw +210). The visiting Saints have taken a point in four consecutive away games and left winger Nathan Redmond has generated numerous scoring chances lately, so a draw or an upset win is achievable.

Everton (+115), with striker Glenn Murray in good form, draws Brighton & Hove Albion (+260, draw +215), which it is deadlocked with in the standings. The 2.0 total should finish over, since Everton will need to push for the three points but the Toffees have also conceded goals in five of their last six home games.

Chelsea (-365) is winless in three as it gets ready for a London derby, but Crystal Palace (+950, draw +450), has not earned a point in games that Wilfried Zaha (knee) has missed. While Zaha is back in training, there a distinct possibility that Crystal Palace will not chance anything in order to secure him for games against other relegation-zone opponents.

Arsenal (-210) has lost four in a row and its sluggish back line is matched against the aggressive high press of Watford (+550, draw +360) in a Sunday matchup on the Premier League betting lines. Watford’s Troy Deeney should be presented with some prime scoring chances and the Hornets rate a strong chance of coming away with a draw, or even more.

Bournemouth (+500) catches Tottenham Hotspur (-200, draw +350) in a Sunday matchup, as the Spurs try to regroup from a shocking elimination from the Champions League. The most value in this matchup is the over on the 3.0 total being even money, as Bournemouth has been steadily scoring at home (where it’s taken 11 of the last 15 possible points), while Tottenham’s Harry Kane has six goals in his last four games against Bournemouth.

Manchester City favored over Chelsea in highlight of Premier League Weekend

Mar 2, 2018
Manchester City has momentum – as well as an attainable goals line – that might offset its quick turnaround for a feature match against Chelsea.

Manchester City is the -170 favorite with Chelsea coming back at +450, while the draw offers +315 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for this English Premier League matchup for Sunday. The teams are split at 3-3-2 in their last eight meetings, but first-place Manchester City won the reverse fixture in September.

Key contributors such as forward Sergio Aguero and midfielder Kevin De Bruyne are expected to feature for Manchester City. The Sky Blues only have a minus-1.0 goals line to clear on the Premier League betting lines and they should have motivation to go all out and bank three points, since it gets them that much closer to clinching the EPL title and being able to focus on winning the Champions League.

Chelsea, conversely, looks vulnerable with defeats in three of its last four EPL games.

Burnley (+145) hosts Everton (+220, draw +205) in a matchup of two teams trending in the wrong direction. The vibe for Burnley would probably be different if it had not allowed a stoppage-time equalizer against Southampton last week. The Clarets have been a reliable UNDER squad, with 23 of its 31 matches finishing with fewer than 2.5 goals. Tottenham is also 2-17 in its last 19 road games (all competitions).

Liverpool (-525) is at home against Newcastle United (+1300, draw +575), ahead of a Champions League second-leg match where it has a five-goal cushion. Liverpool likely isn’t in jeopardy of losing thanks to the goal-scoring of trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, but Newcastle is offering an enticing -125 to cover the plus-2.0 goal line.

Fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur (-575) is catching Huddersfield Town (+1500, draw +600) on a downswing, which is why Harry Kane (who had two goals in Spurs’ reverse fixture at Huddersfield) and cohorts are laying 2.0 goals on the goal line. Huddersfield has struggled on the road, suggesting that Tottenham has a good shot to cover a big line.

Swansea City (+150) has a chance to clear the relegation zone at home against West Ham United (+195, draw +215). Swansea City has done well of late at teeing up scoring chances for Jordan Ayew and it’s plausible that the OVER hits on the 2.0 total since West Ham has the worst away goals-against record in the EPL.

Brighton & Hove Albion (+325), with striker Glenn Murray in a groove, faces Arsenal (-125, draw +275), which drags a three-match away losing streak into a Sunday matchup. Brighton has scored and allowed goals in five consecutive games and, given Arsenal’s defensive issues, there’s potential for an open game that could allow Brighton to make off with a victory.

