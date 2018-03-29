WWE

Roman Reigns: I would not be a Paul Heyman guy, he would be a Roman Reigns guy

By Scott DargisMar 29, 2018, 10:35 PM EDT
Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania, which you can watch April 8th live around the world on the WWE Network starting at 7 p.m. ET, but first he chatted with me about how much he’s grown as a performer since his first one-on-one encounter with Lesnar, how he handled the adjustment period Ronda Rousey is currently going through, his unique connection with live crowds, and what it would be like to work with Paul Heyman.

So three years ago you were heading into a similar situation at WrestleMania, facing Brock Lesnar for the championship in one of the biggest matches on the show. How much different do you feel as a performer going into this match compared to that one in Santa Clara?

“It’s like night and day man. I was brand spanking new to that situation. At that point I had an aggressive schedule doing so much media. I was just trying to get my foot through that door. I had my toe in and was really just trying to make it happen, but this time I feel the experience that I’ve gained over the years. I’ve been here before, so I know how to handle the situation. I know what I need to do, in order to get to that next day after WrestleMania.

Anytime you’ve shared the ring with someone like Brock Lesnar it always helps. It’s never fun walking in there for the first time with him one-on-one.”

I was going to say the last time you faced him in that environment you beat the crap out of each other and it had to take a physical toll, but I would imagine there is part of you that is looking forward to stepping back into that environment.

“Yeah man, the cool thing about that is, and it may sound simple, but it’s just Brock (laughs). It’s just awesome to be in the ring with him. He’s not only a multi-time WWE champion, but what he did in his collegiate days all the way up to the UFC. He’s just an impressive athlete and when you’re dealing with someone like that, you can’t help but to get excited to have the opportunity to compete with him.

I’m looking forward to it. Is it going to be fun? I don’t know. It’s going to be a different type of fun, especially if you’re into your neck and back hurting, but that’s what we do, that’s what we signed up for and that’s the cool part about being in there with Brock. It’s just kinda simple, but you better bring your physical boots today.

Don’t be scared to fight, don’t be scared to get hit, but I think that all translates with him. I think that’s what made our last match successful. We didn’t try to trick anyone. We went out there and beat the crap out of each other and the people enjoyed it. We’re not going to go out there and break the wheel or anything. I think there’s going to be some similar elements, but I think there are going to be some surprises. It’s three years later and it’s a totally different atmosphere now. I guarantee we’re going to deliver a hellish fight.”

There’s a rumor going around that if Brock Lesnar were to leave WWE, the two people Paul Heyman may “advocate” for are Ronda Rousey and you, what do you think about sharing an on-screen role with him?

“I think it would be really cool. Obviously it comes down to a couple of different things creatively, but I think it would be really neat. I think it would be able to show a different aspect of myself.

It really just depends on the route that we want to take my character; if there’s any type of evolution that needs to be made in the next couple of years. I think with a character like Paul Heyman, the different things that we could do would be really cool. It would show not only myself, but also him in a totally different light. I wouldn’t just be the guy bouncing around not saying anything. If there’s something I need to say, I’m going to step up and say it because regardless if I’m with a guy like Paul Heyman, I would not be a Paul Heyman guy, he would be a Roman Reigns guy, that’s the way that would work.

My role is my role and I don’t plan on changing that for anybody. If there’s something that needs to be said or if someone needs to step up in the locker room and mention something, that’s always going to be where I want to be. As long as nothing crazy or drastic would change, I think we’d be able to do a lot of really cool stuff. I’m into it.”

I talked to Ronda yesterday and something that we talked about is how she’s still going through the adjustment period where things are slowing down for her during talking segments. She said what should be five seconds of speaking is really going by in a second, so she feels like she’s going through everything too quickly. Do you remember when you finally felt comfortable in those situations and felt like OK I’ve found the mental speed I’m comfortable with.

“She has the advantage and disadvantage of not going through developmental. That’s when we learned all of that stuff. When you first start, the trainers will tell you, ‘This may feel really long, but go longer.’

That’s the point when people need to feel busy mentally, they feel like they need to do or say something. If you notice, some people move a little slower than others and I’m one of those people. I like to call it island time, but it takes a certain amount of confidence in yourself to be able to do that. It’s not just confidence like, ‘Oh I’m confident in myself, I’ll be good here.’ The confidence comes from knowing what you’re going to do next. You’re the storyteller.

Whenever she becomes the storyteller and she dictates the moment, then she’ll feel truly comfortable. We call that being a General. When you get to that point, you can command, you can lead. That just comes from experience and reps.

The secret weapon in this business is having experience, going through certain situations and public speaking. For example, being in front of thousands of people and flubbing a word, but then you know how to handle that situation. You have to go through the fire a few times in order to get the right type of callusing so you know how to handle that stuff.

She’s done a lot of good and different stuff. She’s done movies, different types of media work. Like anything else she’s done in her life she’s going to learn on the fly and she’s going to learn fast because she’s smart and a great athlete. These are all good growing pains that she’s going through.”

Have you had a breaking point with the crowd where you said to yourself, I’m just going to worry about my work and they’re going to react however they want to react instead of trying to get them to react a certain way?

“Um … nah, I never really looked at it like I’m just going to do what I’m going to do and then hopefully they’re going to do what I want them to do. This is going to sound weird coming from me because I’m the guy who gets booed a lot, but there’s a relationship there. They don’t want to not boo me, they want to boo me.

There’s certain things that you can do out there and it comes from the experience I have now. I can change that reaction if I want to. I can make it worse, I can get them to really boo me if I want to, or I can change it depending on the story that we’re telling depending on what my initiative is out there, you know?

I’m obviously trying to take care of myself as every performer out there should. You want yourself to be shot in the right light, or the light you’re trying to be shot in if you’re a bad guy, a good guy, or a grey area guy. It’s all about that connection.

I’ve been explaining it like Avatar, when you ride the horse and we connect our ponytails, you can become one out there with the crowd. You have to take what they give you and you have to give them something back. I’ve heard it also described as, you have to emit the energy and they will send it right back to you.

There’s a relationship between the crowd and the performer and if the performer neglects that, then they won’t get the ultimate reaction or pop they’re looking for.”

For many reasons The Shield reunion is something that didn’t quite come together, is that something you would like to get another shot at, or are you fine with just focusing on your solo run?

“We just chalked that up to, it is what it is. It was just stuff that was out of our control. The thing that really hurt the most was losing [Dean] Ambrose. Not only just for The Shield reunion, but he carries a lot of weight. He’s a cornerstone for what we do. As a former Shield member, he’s always going to be my brother. I consider him to be one of those guys that we can rely on, he’s a workhorse. He lasted longer than all of us as far as injuries go. It took longer for him to go down and take some time off than anyone else who came up during our time period.

That just speaks to the type of person Ambrose is. It definitely helps sell tickets when the people know the Lunatic Fringe is on the card. We’re dying to get him back not only from a wrestling standpoint, but just to have him back traveling with us. It’ll be great to have another good brother and a good friend on the road.

It just wasn’t meant to be, but I think it worked out better that way. Everything happens for a reason and going into this WrestleMania season, I don’t know if we were going to truly put as much time and effort into The Shield as we should have.

We all still have huge aspirations as singles competitors to continue to rise our stardom and maybe when we get a little more beaten and battered, we can rely on each other and come back for that reunion.”

It feels like Ambrose is someone that had to be told, ‘you’re done, you need to go get this surgery and get yourself healthy.’

“Oh 1,000 percent. Some people know this from their own trade or craft, you can get to a point where you’re so stubborn.

He’s worked a long time at this and it’s like, ‘No man I’ve put 10 years into this and I’m not stopping now. I can do this.’

He was one of those guys who had to be talked into the situation by his wife, his mom, multiple people within the company, and the doctors, but that’s just the type of competitor he is. Those are the type of guys we need around us, the ones who are willing to go nonstop.

He’s essentially like the Energizer Bunny. He doesn’t know any type of work ethic, he just knows one drill and that’s wrestling every single night as hard as he can.”

Twitter: @ScottDargis

Inside the Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa feud

By Scott DargisMar 28, 2018, 11:19 PM EDT
Before Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa face off in an “unsanctioned match” at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, I asked the man in charge of NXT, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, about how plans changed for this match after Ciampa’s serious knee injury and the difficulties of figuring out how to lay out the plans for this story line.

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans will air live on the WWE Network April 7th starting at 8 p.m. ET.

So out of all of the matches that are scheduled for WrestleMania weekend, it feels to me like Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa has the most heat. With Ciampa on the shelf, Gargano really shined and came into his own in NXT. So what was the original plan before Ciampa got hurt?

“So we we’re still going in the same direction. The turn was happening and everything was in place, but then the injury happened. When we looked at that it was like, ‘Oh my God now what?’

But sometimes the most exciting things and great art takes place out of chaos. In the chaos of that moment we looked at that and said, ‘How can we make this even better?’ That’s one thing I’ve learned from Vince over the years. Anything can happen and you can do anything with it. You can never be married to an idea, or a thought, or a direction because it can change in the blink of an eye.

We had the emotional intensity for this story line between the two of them, but then the injury happened and we needed to reboot. I think it’s played out pretty well.

The tough part about it was trying to play out the story line of Johnny Gargano on television with the idea of knowing where you want to go, but not knowing Tommaso was going to be exactly ready to go. So you’re playing, ‘Where’s he at now?’ I certainly don’t want to rush his return until he’s 100 percent and I want to make sure he’s healthy and can capitalize on the opportunity, but at the same point in time, I’m glued to the updates on his health so I can begin to tell the story in a direction that gets us to match the timing of his return.

So far it’s all worked out great and I’m excited where that story line is. To your point from an emotional story standpoint, I don’t think you can compare it to the emotion of say Daniel Bryan’s return at WrestleMania, but as an angle between two talents it has the most emotional feel to it heading into the weekend.

To that point on things changing on a dime, it made sense when Ciampa appeared at TakeOver: Philadelphia because usually those shows end with a big moment, but when he appeared again in the Gargano vs. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas title match with the stipulation that if Johnny lost he was done in NXT, I wondered if that should have been Ciampa’s return because it seemed more impactful . Did plans change in-between the appearance at TakeOver and his run-in during Gargano vs. Almas in Atlanta?

“TakeOver is a moment that is going to have the most eyeballs on it. If you do that on a TV taping and 80 percent of the world hears about it on social media, but they don’t see it live, so they don’t get the full impact of the moment and then have to wait three weeks to watch it play out. It’s a different feel and the excitement level is different.

The difference between the two is, at TakeOver, Ciampa was cleared to do what he did and then we had to buy some time to get to where he would be cleared to a little bit more than he was doing.

If it was live every week, it would be a tough puzzle, but it’s not live every week. I have to do a live TakeOver and then I have to tape three weeks and then I have to tape three more weeks, while figuring out to get to WrestleMania weekend. I want to back-pedal him into a certain spot of the tapings because I think he’s going to be cleared here, but you never know what can happen and I have to make sure these episodes are filmed on time.

It’s like putting together a puzzle, but they don’t show you the actual picture that you’re supposed to be working on.”

You gotta draw it in yourself.

(Laughs) “Yeah. Use your imagination, it’s a bridge and some trees, but we’ll show you the result in a couple weeks.”

Twitter: @ScottDargis

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque discusses Ronda Rousey’s adjustment to WWE

By Scott DargisMar 28, 2018, 9:46 PM EDT
Before Paul “Triple H” Levesque returns to the ring with his wife, Stephanie McMahon, for a mixed-tag team match against Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey at WWE’s biggest show of the year, I had the chance to chat with him about how the Performance Center is shaping the future of WWE, how quickly Rousey has progressed since joining WWE, and why this match at WrestleMania is so special for him.

You can watch WrestleMania live around the world April 8th on the WWE Network at a special start time of 7 p.m ET. 

Every match that’s penciled in for WrestleMania 34, besides John Cena vs. The Undertaker, features someone who has put in work at the Performance Center. This has to be further proof that your vision for the future of WWE is coming true.

“Absolutely, stats like that prove that the Performance Center is working. Stats like 80 percent of the roster came through here prove that it’s working.

You can look at a lot of those talents and say ‘Yeah well they’ve had long careers and worked at other places,’ and they did, but they didn’t have the television experience. It’s a different world here and it’s hard unless you’re in it to really understand what goes into this product.

Whether a talent works out creatively is a totally different thing, but there are very few people who step onto the Raw or SmackDown stage, and especially the WrestleMania stage, who don’t feel like they’re ready for it. I think that is the real success of the PC.”

One of those people just happens to be the biggest free agent signing that you’ve made. When Ronda Rousey started her training, what stuck out to you in a positive way and what was something that made you say to yourself, well we’re going to have to work on that right away?

“I was shocked … I shouldn’t say shocked because she’s such an amazing athlete, but I was very pleasantly surprised by her level of athleticism and ability to pick up the stuff that we’re doing so quickly.

She’s very Kurt Angleish in that Kurt was the fastest person I’ve ever seen pick this business up. I don’t know if it’s because the mannerisms are similar, I’m honestly not really sure, but he just went from a guy that was walking into the door into bang he had it. She’s the same way with the physical aspect.

The things that I think require a totally different learning curve and Kurt had to go through this as well, is being the entertainer. Everything that you do in a combat environment is geared towards no emotion. It’s concise small movements that give you maximum impact in the outcome of your physical contest, but you don’t even see them so to speak.

With us being an entertainment product, if you don’t see it, it didn’t actually happen. Making things bigger, making things more spectacular. Making yourself larger than life and finding that mix between sport and entertainment, which is what makes us who we are is really what she needed to work on and that’s kind of what you would expect.

And then obviously the speaking aspect to the business is something that needed work. It’s one thing to do an interview when somebody comes up to you and asks you a question because it’s just you answering a question, but now you’re a character and now you get asked a question on camera and you have to be something different. Even if we’re not asking you to be, it’s a different mentality and it’s a huge learning curve.

I will say even on that level, she’s just such a quick study. The one thing about Ronda is, she is a machine when it comes to a goal. Whether that’s the physical side of it, the mental side of it, the speaking side of it, the character side of it, she is laser focused. If you give her an example of something, she will do it 10,000 times at that moment if you don’t tell her to stop doing that. She will just relentlessly do it.

A few weeks back when we were training at the Performance Center she got food poisoning the day before and was as sick as could be, but the next morning she showed up at the crack of dawn and was in the ring just going to town and we finally had to tell her, that’s enough. She was turning green, but she was not stopping. I respect that massively.”

Very clearly a sign that she wants to succeed very badly.

“Oh my God yes. It’s so evident in everything that she does. Her nervousness comes from the fact that she wants to be so good at this. She’s not coming in here going, ‘Oh I want to pick this up and do justice to it.’ She wants to be the best, she wants to take this to another level. She wants this side of her to be everything it was in past sides. She wants this act of her life to be bigger than anything else she’s ever done and she’s attacking it that way.”

I was shocked when I went back and looked at your match history with Kurt Angle. You guys only worked seven televised one-on-one matches. It has to be surreal to work with him in 2018 on the company’s biggest stage.

”Yeah it is, he and I talked about that a little bit ago. It’s exciting for me to see Kurt back home and it’s actually Kurt. He doesn’t have demons, he doesn’t have issues, he’s back to the Kurt I knew years ago. I’m really happy for him. Now he gets a second opportunity to step into the ring, not like he did at Survivor Series, but step into the ring at WrestleMania, on that stage. It’s special to be able to share that moment with him.

There are so many levels to which this match is meaningful for me; my wife has never competed at WrestleMania before and to see her compete in the ring with somebody like Ronda, for me to be in the ring with her when she gets that moment and opportunity is amazing. It’s also amazing for me to be in there with Kurt when he gets to have his WrestleMania return moment and then also to be in the ring with Ronda on her first foray. It’s really, really cool.

For Ronda this is just step one. This is the nice, smooth, opening foray into this business that gets her on the map. I think that people are going to be very pleasantly surprised by what they see.”

Twitter: @ScottDargis