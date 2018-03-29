Jayhawks, Ramblers take strong underdog betting trends into Final Four

Mar 29, 2018
Whether it’s Devonte’ Graham or Malik Newman taking the lead offensively, the Kansas Jayhawks have been a solid cover when they get points from oddsmakers.

Both Final Four betting matchups have the same line, with the Villanova Wildcats set as five-point favorites against Kansas with a 154.5-point total, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, in their national semifinal that takes place at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday.

Kansas is 8-2 both straight-up and against the spread in its last 10 games as the underdog, according to the OddsShark College Basketball Database. However, Villanova is also 8-2 SU and 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games as a favorite of 5.0 or fewer points.

Kansas, 31-7 SU and 20-17 ATS on the season, has been stress-tested by a tough Big 12 conference and a march through the Midwest Region that included wresting an overtime win against Duke in the Elite Eight. Taking the Jayhawks entails expecting their hot shooting and the interior work of center Udoka Azubuike to override a mark of 4-10 ATS in its last 14 games against the Big East.

Villanova, 34-4 SU and 25-12-1 ATS and the favorite on the odds to win the NCAA Tournament, led the nation in scoring and point guard Jalen Brunson commands an offense that is lethal from almost all points within and beyond the three-point line. The main concern might be whether shooting guard Mikal Bridges bounces back from failing to hit a three-pointer in the Wildcats’ Elite Eight win against Texas Tech, but Texas Tech grades out much higher defensively than Kansas.

The teams’ last three matchups have gone under. However, the total has gone over in Kansas’ last three games with an average combined score of 161.33. The total has also gone over in 14 of Villanova’s last 19 games, with an average of 157.11.

In the early semifinal, the Michigan Wolverines are five-point favorites on the Final Four odds against the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers with a 129.5-point total. As the line suggests, it’s expected to be a grind. Between Loyola-Chicago being on an 8-0 ATS streak in its last eight games as the underdog and Michigan being 10-0 SU and 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games as a favorite, something will have to give.

Loyola-Chicago, 32-5 SU and 25-10 ATS, is just the fourth No. 11 seed to make the Final Four. The previous three teams each lost in the semifinal. The decision to take Loyola should be pegged to whether one believes it can keep up its high shooting percentages – 52.5 percent overall, 41.7 percent on threes – against Michigan’s defense, which is allowing only 64 points per game in the tournament. The Ramblers and point guard Clayton Custer space the floor very well, though, and that will give Michigan some tough looks.

Michigan is 32-7 and 24-13-1 ATS against a schedule that is rated as much more challenging than the Ramblers’ docket. The Wolverines, who are 7-0 SU and 5-2 ATS in their last seven matchups as a favorite of 5.0 or less, will try to use their edge in size – here one thinks of center Moritz Wagner, forward Duncan Robinson and guard Charles Matthews – to get Loyola-Chicago into matchup problems and wear the Ramblers down.

Michigan is the only team in San Antonio not among the top six in the country in effective field goal percentage – it’s 47th, in fact – but they have a greater margin of error than Loyola-Chicago.

The total has gone under in eight of Loyola-Chicago’s last nine games, with an average of 124.67. Michigan can get out in transition when it needs to and the total has gone over in five of their last seven games on a Saturday.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery.

 

Kansas, Villanova Face Pesky Underdogs on Sweet 16 Betting Lines

AP
Mar 23, 2018
Both the Kansas Jayhawks and the Villanova Wildcats’ opponents in the Sweet 16 drag in a poor conference trend.

The Jayhawks and senior leader Devonte’ Graham are five-point betting favorites against the Clemson Tigers with a 142.5-point total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com in a Midwest Region betting matchup in Omaha on Friday.

While Kansas got through the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament without being in peak form, the the OddsShark College Basketball Database shows it is 16-4 straight-up and 11-8-1 against the spread in its last 20 games as a favorite of 5.0 or fewer points. Clemson is 0-4 SU and ATS in its last four games against the Big 12, the conference Kansas has dominated for 14 years.

Although the total has gone over in three of Clemson’s last four games, it possesses strong interior defense. Kansas will try to counter that through its perimeter game and the return of seven-foot center Udoka Azubuike, who missed almost all of the last two weeks due to a knee ailment.

The Duke Blue Devils are 11.5-point favorites against the Syracuse Orange with a 133.5 total in the late Midwest Region matchup. There are strong trends on each side of this ACC matchup – for instance, Syracuse is 7-1 ATS in its last eight NCAA Tournament games, while Duke is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games against the ACC.

Both teams exhibited robust defense in the first round. Duke, with freshman Marvin Bagley leading a lineup that has five double-digit scorers, has a much better offense. Syracuse is 2-10 SU in its last 12 games as a double-digit underdog.

The Villanova Wildcats are five-point favorites on the March Madness odds against the West Virginia Mountaineers with a 152.5 total in an East Region matchup at Boston. West Virginia, which is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games against the Big East, is one of the poorest teams in the country at defending three-pointers, which is Villanova’s speciality.

The form favors Villanova, which has a 1-2 scoring punch with Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges and is 19-0 SU in its last 19 games on a Friday. The total, incidentally, exactly matches the average combined score of West Virginia’s last eight games, seven of which have finished over.

And the Purdue Boilermakers are 1.5-point favorites against the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a 137 total in the late East Region matchup. While it’s true that Texas Tech has never gone deeper than the Sweet 16, it is 8-2 SU and 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 games and has a diverse offense built around guard Keenan Evans.

Purdue could still be without center Isaac Haas down low, but the Boilermakers, 18-3 SU in their last 21 games, are a good shooting team thanks to Carsen Edwards, Vincent Edwards and point guard Dakota Mathias. The total has gone over in six of Texas Tech’s last eight games (average combined score: 143.0). The total  has also gone over in four of Purdue’s last five games (average combined score: 143.4).

The winning teams advance to the Elite Eight on Sunday. The first two Final Four spots will be determined on Saturday, with the Kansas State Wildcats facing the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers in the South Region final in Atlanta, while the Michigan Wolverines face the Florida State Seminoles in the West Region final in Los Angeles.

NCAA Tournament: Michigan, Gonzaga Sweet 16 betting favorites

Mar 20, 2018
The Michigan Wolverines and big man Moritz Wagner will surely try to grind down the pace against the Texas A&M Aggies in their Sweet 16 matchup this week.

Michigan, the highest surviving seed in the West Region, are three-point favorites against Texas A&M on the March Madness odds with a 134.5-point total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com in a Thursday matchup that takes place in Los Angeles.

Michigan might not have played to potential during the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, but the OddsShark College Basketball Database shows they are 11-0 straight-up and 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 games.

Texas A&M will try to cancel out Wagner with sophomore forward Robert Williams, but the big question is whether their streaky three-point shooting will run hot or cold against Michigan, one of the best defensive teams in the country. Texas A&M is 6-1 SU in its last seven games against the Big Ten.

The total has gone over in five of Michigan’s last seven games, but the average total has been 134.86, right around this matchup’s likely closing total.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are 5.5-point betting favorites against the Florida State Seminoles with a 153-point total in the late West Region betting matchup at Los Angeles. Gonzaga has plentiful scoring options, including Zach Norvell, but squeaking through its first two games reflects how it is 5-12 ATS in its last 17 games as a favorite.

Florida State, which has had the over hit in five of its last six Thursday games, has a pressing defense that can cause problems and also has length in their hard-court defense. The Seminoles are 5-1 ATS in their last six games as an underdog of 5.5 or more, but 3-15 SU in their last 18 matchups when oddsmakers spotted them that many points.

The Nevada Wolf Pack are 1.5-point favorites against the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers with a 143.5 total in a South Region betting matchup at Atlanta. The pace will likely be tied to the point guard matchup between Nevada’s Cody Martin, who leads one of the country’s highest-scoring offenses, and Loyola-Chicago’s Clayton Custer.

Nevada has an average total of 160.33 in its last three games and it is 10-3 SU in its last 13 games when it’s had at least three days of rest. Loyola-Chicago is 15-3 ATS in its last 18 games against teams with winning records.

And the Kentucky Wildcats are 5.5-point favorites against the Kansas State Wildcats with a 138.5 total, also at Atlanta. Kentucky, led by the likes of guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and forward Kevin Knox, has shown signs it can sustain its two big trends – it is 6-0 SU and ATS in its last six as a favorite of six or fewer points and nine of its last 10 games have gone over.

Kansas State leading scorer Dean Wade (foot) could return from missing the last three games, but these Wildcats are just 1-3 SU in their last four games after consecutive wins.

